Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks: Your Three Lists For February

Annual analyst accuracy from the week of 1/8/16 showed 60% average (down 20% from January) for analyst price predictions one year out. Two of ten firms merged with others.

Per analyst annual targets, investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 23.15% more returns than $5k in all ten.

MoPay equity members dwindled some. Canadian MoPays are listed only, their analyst coverage being limited. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined and limited yields over 6.9%. Funds count nearly doubles dropping to 5%.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

February MoPay Dividend Dog Data

Three buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, February 3 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Some 2016 examples were: Gold Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:GORO) cut dividends 80% from $.01 to $.002 per month January 6 then to $.0016 February 6; also Houghton Realty Trust (NYSE:HGT) declared no cash dividends January 19 and February 19; NASDAQ suspended trading of United Development Funding (NASDAQ:UDF) February 18 (after an FBI raid of UDF offices). In April, Vanguard Natural Resources (NYSE:VNR) and Full Circle Capital Corporation (FULL) suspended their monthly payouts, while,newcomer to this list, Black Diamond Group (OTC:BDIMF) cut its payout in half. July 27 venerable AGNC Investments (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a reduction to its MoPay dividend from $.20 to $.18. Top yield dog for October, Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements, "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." The MoPay segment is volatile.

Readers said:

"[A] problem with this analysis is you are comparing companies of VERY different varieties. REITs pay no taxes and their distributions are classified as ordinary income and thus not subject to the 15% or 20% tax rate. MLPs also pay little no taxes at the corporate level, but instead have "distributions"... Comparing REITs, MLPs and regular corporations thus requires a financial analysis...not include[d]." --arbtrdr

"[Y]ou list a few issues here whose distributions are rife with RETURN OF CAPTAL [ROC] at its most destructive form, funds that pay you back your own money each and every month in their distributions with no regard to what they truly earn...- these should not be included in any list containing the word "dividend". --NYer1

"I can enter or exit a position and still reap dividends for at least 2/3s of the quarter. They also smooth the income stream so I have cash at any given time to make a purchase at dips." --Ed Invests

"Dividend dog investing really works well for income in my experience. I have been seriously invested in dogs the more unloved the better." --Urbannek

"...Nice to see another contrarian strategy. This one seems to take a lot of attention in comparison [to Dow dogs], but I like the monthly rebalance." --colodude

"At this level of risk, I'm only buying monthly dividend payers. Dividend if cut only [sits] for a month and not a quarter." --Sinjjn Smythe

"...love those monthly payers." --Hardog

"Some of us are comfortable investing in Dog stocks because we feel the reward is worth the risk. As long as [my sin stock] continues to pay and raise the dividend like it has for 16 years now, it will have a spot in my portfolio." --Miz Magic DiviDogs

"One thing to point out: These stocks are not buy & hold. If you buy any of these stocks, set a price where you will sell... trailing stops work real good & with mopays you can get out & get back in without losing a whole quarter of dividends..." --drking

"I don't know how many times I've kicked myself for not investing in a beaten down group only to find it spring back up months later." --User 13258352

Dividend Dog Data

For this article seventy-three dividend equities from US exchanges, plus one-hundred forty-one from Canada's exchanges, plus eighty funds, trusts and partnership shares were culled from nearly 900 entities (listed here) paying monthly returns. All were ranked as of February 3, 2017 using two key dog performance metrics: (1) stock price; (2) annual dividend. Dividing the annual dividend by the price declared the percentage yield by which each dividend dog stock was ranked.

List One [A]: US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange traded monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into February represented just two of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, real estate, and financial services. Top dog for February was one of five financial services pups, Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) [1], a relatively new dog in the MoPay kennel.

The remaining four financial sector stocks filled slots, three, five, eight, and ten: Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) [3]; Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) [5]; Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) [8]; Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) [10].

Finally, five real estate sector dogs placed second, fourth ,sixth, seventh, and ninth: Orchid Island Capital [2]; Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR)[4]; Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS) [6]; AGNC Investment [7]; ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) [9], to complete the February MoPay top ten dog list by yield.

List One [B]: Canada Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these Canadian exchange traded monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into February represented the same two of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, real estate, and financial services. Top dog for February was one of eight financial service dogs, Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO) [1].

The remaining seven YChart-revealed financial sector dogs placed second, through seventh, and tenth: Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) [2]; Energy Leaders Plus Inc (HPF-UN.TO) [3]; Marquest Canadian Equity (MIF-UN.TO) [4]; Energy Leaders Income (HEN-UN.TO) [5]; Trez Capital Senior (TZS.TO)[6]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO) [7]; Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO) [10].

Real Estate sector stocks filled the two remaining Canadian slots, eighth, and ninth: PRO REIT (PRV-UN.V) [8], and Cominar REIT (CUF-UN.TO) [9], to fill out the February MoPay top ten Canada MoPay top dog list by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for monthly paying (MoPay) dividend stocks as of market closing price February 3 were compared with analyst mean target prices one year out as reported by YahooFinance. Ten top stocks displayed 1% to 41% price upsides for the coming year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Five stocks of ten on the price upside list also made the top ten list by yield. One of those top upside performers by yield made this upside list in the first place: Wheeler Real Estate IT [1]. The other top yielders showed mid-list gains and lower, Capitala Finance [5], Fifth Street Finance [6], ARMOUR Residential REIT [8] and Horizon Tech Finance [10].

Firms outside the top ten by yield placed second through, fourth, seventh, and ninth by price upsides: Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) [2]; Bluerock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG) [3]; Whitestone (NYSEMKT:WSR) [4]; Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) [7]; PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) [9].

Price upside, of course, is defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 1200 candidates. Yields greater than 6.9% calculated as of February 3 determined the top ten.

Ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for February by YChart & YahooFinance data featured four exchange traded notes [ETNs], and six closed-end investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange traded notes captured the first two positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) [1]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) [2];

The two other ETNs placed fourth, and fifth: UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leverage Closed-End ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) [4], and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leverage Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) [5].

The six CECIs placed third, and sixth through tenth: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (NYSE:EDF) [3]; PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) [6]; PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) [7];PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (NYSE:PCI) [8]; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income (NYSE:EDI) [9];Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (NYSE:DMO) [10]. This rounded out the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for February 2017.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Since June 2012 reader suggestions to include funds, trusts, and partnerships, a list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and a upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

In January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December 2013 readers contributed.

Reader suggestions continued in 2014 following the January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December articles.

2015 continued with readers contributing in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

The 2016 articles in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

In January, and again this month, the 2017 articles continue to compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to high yield (and higher risk) buy and hold Closed End Investment Companies, as well as Exchange Traded Funds and Notes constituents.

MoPay Equity Dividend vs. Price Compared to Dow

Ten top MoPay dividend dog stocks by yield were graphed below as of 2/3/17 and compared to those of the Dow. Annual dividend history from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate single share price created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions: (1) MoPay Equities Charged, as (2) Dow Dogs Retreated Into February

Ten top MoPay dogs dropped in dividend and rose in price after January to set the charge. Aggregate dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten stocks fell 0.7% while total single share price of those ten inclined 8.6% for the month.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs retreated to a lower level of overbought. The Dow 10 showed increasing annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten, up 1.7% after January, while aggregate single share price fell 6%.

As a result, the Dow dogs overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each) shrank a little.

The Overbought Dow

Since March 2016 when the overbought gap between low dividend from $1k investments and high aggregate top ten price was $293 or 73%, the chasm grew to $499 or 137% by January 2017. The February gap retreated to $441 or 119%.

The Dow Dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $27.72 February 3.

In marked contrast to the Dow, MoPay Stock dividend dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was a low $8.22 as of 2/3/17. That's nearly 3.4 times less than the price of a dollar of Dow annual dividends.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Wizards Cast A 2.37% 1 yr. Average Upside and 11.72% Net Gain Net Gain For Top 30 February MoPay Stocks

Top dogs on the MoPay stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of February 3, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price.

Analysts projected a 1.6% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten February MoPay dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 1.3% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (6): Analysts Cast Top Ten MoPay Dog Stocks to Net 11% to 52% Gains To February, 2018

Five of the ten top dividend MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for January proved 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018.

Wheeler Real Estate IT netted $515.29 based on estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation netted $258.78 based on estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential netted $224.18 based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BRG.

Whitestone netted $209.56 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Finance netted $174.14 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance netted $166.25 based on mean target price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital netted $238.31 based on no target price estimates from analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital netted $174.70 based on median target estimates from no analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Independence Realty Trust netted $114.84, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT netted $111.41, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 20.5% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (7): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One MoPay Dog To Lose 14.25% By February, 2018

One probable losing trade revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance by 2018 was, Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) projected a loss of $142.57 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Top Ten Dividend & Price Results For MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes by Yield vs. Equities

Below relative strengths for the top ten MoPay "Fund" Dogs by yield was graphed as of February 3, 2016 and compared to those of the ten top Equities. Twelve periods of projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding equities and the total single share prices of those ten equities created the data points for each period (shown in blue for dividend and green for price).

Actionable Conclusion (7): MoPay Top Ten DiviDog Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes Continued To Charged Bullishly Into February

The chart above shows MoPay Closed End Investments, and Exchange Traded Funds and Notes plummeted in dividend as price moved higher to reverse a bearish retreat rampant after October. This post-election Santa/Valentine rally reduced projected dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten funds and trusts down 7.7% lower while aggregate single share price of the top ten over the same period rose 3%.

As of February 3, the top Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes dogs showed $171 or 13.7% more dividend at a $82 or 74% higher aggregate single share price than the MoPay equity top ten.

In further contrast to the Dow, Ten top MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes average price per dollar of annual dividend was the lowest of the three at $7.18 as of February 3. That's more than 3.8 times less than a Dow dollar of dividend.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Buy and Hold Monthly Dividend Paying Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, If You Dare (and if the Deviation from NAV is OK)

Stock analysts don't hazard guesses as to when or how much Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes prices will rise or fall. They are paid to gauge individual stocks, and a few funds and partnerships. Hence this monthly pay dog diligence only revealed a list of Funds and Note to buy and hold based on yield, if you choose to go there. As a consolation, the lists of 80 such investments above show deviations up or down from net asset value for these MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes.

How Does The Lowest Loser MoPay Stock Compare to The Highest Yield Fund In Price History For the Most Recent Quarter?

Price performance of UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leverage Mortgage REIT ETN versus Gladstone Capital, the two extreme ends of Monthly Pay yield results, show a positive path for both the red-lined "low dog" GLAD and a lesser positive track for the highest yield fund, MORL in blue in the most recent 3 month period (NOV 6 to Jan 6).

This comparison casts doubt on the accuracy and intent of analyst forecasts relative to recent real price moves.

Dog Metrics Revealed Best Returns From Five Lowest Priced Highest Yield Monthly Pay Stocks

Ten monthly pay stock equities were culled by yield. These results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following rankings.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Estimate 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Will Produce 18.93% VS. (10) 15.37% Net Gains from All Ten by February, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 23.15% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 51.53%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated as of February 3 were: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust; Five Oaks Investment; Fifth Street Finance; Prospect Capital; Great Elm Capital, with prices ranging from $1.70 to $11.31.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated December 30 were: Horizon Technology Finance; Orchid Island Capital Inc; Capitala Finance; AGNC Investment; ARMOUR Residential REIT, whose prices ranged from $11.48 to $21.46.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for MoPay stocks from this article in February 8, 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score for early February 2016 was four price losses, with two from firms no longer in business against six gains over a one year period. The one year buy and hold strategy proved 60% positive for this MoPay collection of ten. For reference, three low price MoPay Dogs were gainers. Three higher priced dogs also gained. However the Mo Pay dog record for annual sustainable gains is not bolstered by this report.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

