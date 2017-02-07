Sirius Finally Admits The Connected Vehicle Business Is Falling Short Of Expectations

Earlier this month, Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) released Q4 and full-year results for 2016. Since it had already preannounced some of its key figures, there should have been little in the way of surprises. Investors already knew that the company had set new highs for its total subscriber and self-pay subscriber base, and had not only set new annual records for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, but also met or exceeded its guidance.

Still, it's always useful to go through the 10-K, read the press release and read the conference call transcript. There were, of course, the typical headlines in the press release:

- 2016 Revenue Climbs 10% to $5.0 Billion - Net Subscriber Growth in 2016 of 1.75 Million - Company Beats 2016 Guidance on All Metrics - Net Income Rises 46% to $746 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Grows 13% to $1.88 Billion in 2016 - 2016 Operating Cash Flow Grew 38% to $1.72 Billion and Free Cash Flow Rises 15% to $1.51 Billion

And of course, there were all the cautionary statements in the 10-K enumerating possible risks, along with details about how some of the company's metrics are calculated. Finally, there is the conference call, where management echoes the positives from the press release and answers questions from analysts. I tend to look at the penetration, conversion, and churn rates, along with the progress of the share buyback and the company's cash balance to get an idea of when it might be going back to the bond market to raise capital for the share buybacks. Some of these will be addressed in future articles. Today, I will address the performance of the Connected Vehicle Services, or CVS, business.

This business is built on a $530 million acquisition from Agero that was announced in the third quarter of 2013 and closed later that year. While the company frequently discusses the potential of the business, it has rarely discussed the performance. There had been initial expectations by management that it would be a $100 million, EBITDA breakeven business in 2014 and double by 2016. After that, it was expected to grow at double-digit rates for many more years.

There have been no explicit financial updates to that information. The company's 10-K tells us that Sirius:

is also a leader in providing connected vehicle services. Our connected vehicle services are designed to enhance the safety, security and driving experience for vehicle operators while providing marketing and operational benefits to automakers and their dealers.

and,

The last sentence is a key to attempting to determine the revenue attributable to the CVS business - revenue that has regularly appeared to be falling short of expectations. (For a more detailed discussion on the mechanics of the process of identifying and calculating the CVS revenue, please refer to my prior article.)

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's)

Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304

Looking at the above chart, no one should have been surprised by the question asked by JPMorgan analyst Eric Pan on the Q2 conference call, but the responses by CEO Jim Meyer and CFO David Frear about the CVS business certainly suggest they were ill-prepared to answer it:

Pan:... That's a great segue to the Connected Vehicle, that segment revenue appears to have declined sequentially. To what do you attribute the decline, and has your view of the segment changed much since when you bought Agero? Frear: Sorry, what declined? Pan: The Connected Vehicle segment. Meyer: I'm confused by that. Frear: I don't know where you get that from. Meyer: Why don't we take that one Frear: Why don't we take that one offline.

Not only had the subscriber revenue declined through the first half of 2016, but it deteriorated further as the year progressed. After growing from $88.25 million in 2014 to $98.55 million in 2015, it gave it all back in 2016, coming in at $88.30 million, with Q4 registering the lowest subscriber revenue since Q1 2014. This occurred during a period when new vehicle sales were increasing and the subscription revenue for the Sirius radio business grew from $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion and then to $4.1 billion.

During the current call, Meyer said the following in his prepared remarks:

As I have stated many times before, the connected vehicle is now a reality, and it will have a profound effect on the auto industry, its suppliers and its customers. Some recent studies have indicated new revenue opportunities will be created that could exceed $1 trillion globally. We are working very hard to understand the opportunities in these markets and to focus on those that complement our strengths. One clear opportunity rests in the growing amount of services used by connected cars and future autonomous cars. We feel we have an advantaged and unique position as a trusted service provider to all of the major global OEMs. So, we are obviously looking at areas where this position could prove valuable. Expect to hear more from us in this area in 2017.

Sounds great, doesn't it? A $1 trillion market. Get 0.1% of that market and it's a $1 billion. However, during the Q&A, Meyer made this comment:

First and foremost, I think we've been incredibly disciplined on not being distracted by shiny lights, and I would say that's at the core of what we do. We identified - jeez, it goes back - almost five years ago that the connected vehicle was a business that, at that time, as you remember, not many people were talking about and one that we expected would eventually grow to be a mammoth opportunity, and we made an acquisition, I think it's been over three years ago, of a leading provider of connected vehicle services with a company called Agero in Dallas... ... And we've been very quietly and very consistently building and investing in that position and growing it. And what's proven to be right there is that the direction of that business is absolutely set. It's going to have a profound effect on automobiles, on automobile suppliers, and certainly, the users of those automobiles for easily the next 20 years. And so, I would tell you that we see that as a big opportunity evolving, and it's an area we're looking. It's gigantic. There are areas in there we don't belong in, but there are areas in there we continue to look at to find things, and I meant what I said, that are scalable, defensible and adjacent, meaning they require things and skills to be successful with them are things that we know how to do and complement what we do. And so, we're very focused in that area.

The company may have been growing its investment in the business, but it seems obvious that the revenue has not been growing. In fact, the subscriber revenue of the business suggests it is declining rather than growing. When another analyst asked Meyer for his assessment of the Agero acquisition, he replied:

... it's a very fair question. And I'll tell you, we're executing slower than what our business plan was. And we probably had to invest more in the business than we originally anticipated. That said, I can tell you we were having all kinds of conversations with the OEMs about wanting to have a position in the connected vehicle space four years ago. Once we owned the connected vehicle business, those conversations became real really, really quick. And so, the acquisition to me alone was worth it for the credibility and the skill set it gave us in that business for what we needed to be able to drive that business forward. Today, I'm really pleased with where that business is. It's taken longer than I would have liked, but a lot of that reason it's taken longer is we're now - and we've announced them all on our earnings curve, we're now so deeply built into many, many, many of the product development cycles of the OEMs for the connected vehicle, it just takes time. And we can now see it. We can't predict what auto sales will be in 2019, but we do know what percent of the vehicles will be with our connected vehicle services, and we really like our position.

According to Meyer's comments, this business is costing more than originally expected and growing slower than expected. If we consider that it was only supposed to be at EBITDA breakeven in the first year, and needed $100 million to achieve that, then this business could have been operating at a loss for the past three years.

There is another missing piece to this puzzle that included additional CVS revenue. There are four components to Sirius' revenue - Subscriber, Advertising, Equipment and Other. The description of "Other" notes that it includes:

amounts earned from subscribers for the U.S. Music Royalty Fee, revenue from our connected vehicle business and our Canadian affiliate and ancillary revenues.

This amount was $563.2 million in 2016 (including $147.3 million in Q4), and we know that the U.S. Music Royalty Fee was $478.1 million (including $124.5 million in Q4). We also know that the Canadian affiliate revenue was $46 million (including $13.9 million in Q4). That leaves a total of $39.1 million for 2016 (including $8.9 million in Q4) for both CVS and ancillary revenue.

We do not know the breakdown of ancillary revenue and CVS revenue, but even if we assume that all of the differential is CVS revenue, the total for CVS subscription and other revenue could only be $127.4 million for the year and $28.9 million for Q4. That's still far below the $200 million of CVS revenue originally expected for 2016. The 10-K also provides this bit of information about Other revenue:

For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, other revenue was $563,190 and $512,050, respectively, an increase of 10%, or $51,140. The period over period increase was primarily driven by additional revenues from the U.S. Music Royalty Fee due to an increase in the number of subscribers and subscribers paying at a higher rate of 13.9%. These increases were offset by lower non-recurring engineering fees associated with our connected vehicle services, lower activation revenues from our Canadian affiliate and a change in accounting for a programming contract in the third quarter of 2015.

If we can clearly see a $10 million decline in CVS subscriber revenue, and the 10-K states that there were lower recurring CVS engineering fees in 2016 compared to 2015, then the revenue has declined this past year.

Summary

If an investor chooses to invest in Sirius, it should be for the basic radio business, not some grandiose expectation from its CVS business - a business that is still years away from potentially making much of a positive impact.

At least management has finally acknowledged that the CVS business is not growing as expected - something that should come as no surprise to those who have been reading past articles. It's also not particularly surprising when one considers that the company's chairman, Greg Maffei, made this statement early last year:

I think we made great traction in building partnerships and good traction in building a platform and we have no business model yet for how we're going to get paid, or what it will ultimately mean. But I do think that there will be a market for embedded services with car companies and we will be in very good shape to do something with them...

As an investor, it would be desirable if two of those things the company does with embedded services is generate revenue and make a profit. It's just unfortunate that management chose to pretend the business wasn't declining when Eric Pan asked his question last summer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long JM and SIRI and reinvest the dividends. I also frequently trade large blocks of Sirius and may do so at any time. It is also possible that I will write a covered call against my Sirius position at any time.