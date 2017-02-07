Newmont Mining: Further Gains Still Possible

Already this year, markets have witnessed some significant activity in terms of the ways prior market trends have been broken. On a sector by sector basis, we have been bullish on the gold mining space for the last few months for many of these reasons and here we will update our stance on Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE: NEM) as this continues to be one of our best-performing positions.

Newmont Mining Corp. is a global mining company heavily involved in mining of gold and copper. They operate in U.S., Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, Canada, New Zealand and Mexico. The company has a consolidated gold and copper production of approximately 5.7 million ounces and 620 million pounds, respectively. The company has gold reserves of approximately 73.7 million ounces, and its aggregate land area covers approximately 20,000 square miles (over 52,000 square kilometers). All of this puts the company in a strategically advantageous position when we compare NEM to most of its competitors within the sector.

Within the company itself, however, we hold that some degree of new directional strategy is expected, given the fact that the company recently appointed Nancy K. Buese as CFO, succeeding Laurie Brlas. This comes after previous changes earlier in October when Newmont appointed Andrew Woodley to lead its North America business beginning in January.

If we are to believe the arguments of some sector analysts, this shake-up could bring cause for concern given the fact that this personell combination at the managerial levels has yet to produce tangible results. But there is already reason to believe that substantive positives are developing at the fundamental levels. Moody's says Newmont's sale of Batu Hijau interest is positive for the company's credit rating and in June the company announce its plans to sale its entire stake in its Indonesia copper-gold mines for $350 million.

This comes after similar success earlier in March 2016 when the company completed the sale of its 19.45% stake in Regis Resources Ltd. for the sum of US$182 million. This will additional cash flow will provide a lot of fuel for the fire if we start to see more drastic revisions in the strategic and geographic approach that might be implemented by the company in coming quarters.

All of these factors will come into play when Newmont reports its next earnings results on February 21, 2017. Most of the forecasts have been somewhat conservative, with a consensus earnings-per-share forecast of $0.41. The importance of an acceptable figure here is critical, given the fact that many investors are still looking for reasons to sell the stock while it is still trading at relatively elevated levels.

Perhaps the best indicator here is still the result seen in the third quarter of last year, where sales came in at $1.791 billion (where analyst estimates were $1.912 billion). Earnings-per-share came in at $0.38 (versus analyst expectations of $0.49), so these tepid numbers likely eased some of the pressure for the company to outperform. Newmont Mine has gone to great efforts to reduce and consolidate debt by more than $1.1 billion, so this does create a more favorable climate for an earnings beat into the next numbers.

Over the last year, NEM stock has moved handsomely, reflecting the improved sentiment in mining stocks as a whole. This has become readily apparent in instruments like the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), and this is something that can be viewed as the rising tide lifting all boats. It should be noted that in February 2016, NEM was trading around $20. We started to see significant moves higher en route to new highs at $45 in August and some corrections have since followed to give us our current prices above $36. This gives us a minimum upside target of more then $10 that should be achieved if the company is able to generate the full year revenue of $7.37 billion for year ending December 2017 that is currently expected by analysts.

Potential problems with the positively outlook can be seen with the company's negative 5-year annualized sales growth rate of -4.12% while the the industry average currently rests at 3.90%. The company's performance is could also be negatively impacted by falling commodity prices and by extension low realization prices for its products. But if we do start to see inflationary pressures and higher commodities, there is strong potential for further upside in NME.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.