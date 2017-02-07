Economic Uncertainty Is Spiking

Above is a chart of the economic uncertainty index. Here is a link to its components and methodology.

On one hand, it's not surprising that we're seeing a spike in this indicator. The U.S. has a new president who is very unconventional. But he also ran as an outsider who could spur the creation of 25 million jobs in 8 years. Yet, so far, it appears his actions are causing economic friction. For example, today the Washington Post reported that 97 tech companies have filed a brief against Trump's travel ban. Think about the uncertainty the travel ban injects into business decision making.

From businesses' perspective, there are several positive policy developments. Trump is gutting Dodd-Frank, which will lower the cost of complying with regulations for financial companies. And there is continued talk of a corporate tax code revamp, which, at the very least, will increase net income at the macro level.

But considering what a wild card the president is, I have to wonder if we'll continue to see this index at high levels for the foreseeable future.