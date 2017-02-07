Don't Buy Rite Aid - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, February 6.

Bullish Calls

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): Cramer likes the stock much lower and said it is a speculative buy.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX): The company had a good quarter, and Cramer thinks the next one will be even better. The stock can go to $20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL): It is at the right level to buy.

Bearish Calls

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS): Cramer likes Nucor (NYSE:NUE), as it has a good balance sheet. Even though US Steel (NYSE:X) is hot, Nucor has been a consistent performer.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD): "My charitable trust owns Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA). That is the winner either way, because they just negotiated the price down for Rite Aid. I just think don't buy. Don't fool around with it because we don't know what the FTC is going to do here."

Corning (NYSE:GLW): Corning has had a big run, and it is a hit or miss stock. The company is involved with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Cramer thinks this is not the right level to buy GLW.

