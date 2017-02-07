The Strong Yen May Be A Warning Sign

The yen is rallying again. Those that have followed the yen over the past 20 years know that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) became the first to introduce quantitative easing (QE) in 1998, as well as a zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) and a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) in 2016. The rebound in the Japanese yen – seen as a move lower in the inverted chart below, where less yen per dollar means a stronger yen – started in mid-December 2016, right around the time the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a recent high of 2.63%.

Such a rebound, if it continues, should be viewed as rather disconcerting news for stock market bulls.

While I think 2017 will be an up year for the U.S. stock market, due to resumption of earnings growth after six consecutive quarters in flat-to-declining earnings, I also think that it may be a more volatile year than 2016. This is because we have major political risks facing the European Union, where elections in France, the Netherlands, Germany, and possibly Italy, may produce populist results that threaten the existence of the EU itself. There are also those Presidential policy tweets that tend to raise eyebrows…

The rallying yen could be a harbinger of heightened volatility. The yen tends to strengthen when carry trades are being unwound. Institutional carry traders tend to borrow in yen due to its ultra-low interest rates, then sell the yen for a currency they will use to buy their targeted assets and pocket the interest rate differential – if this is what they are after – plus any appreciation of the non-yen asset they purchased.

If a carry trader is concerned about the viability of the carry trade, that trader may choose to unwind it by selling the carried asset, generating a foreign currency amount, which then is used to buy yen in order to liquidate the yen-denominated loan that financed the carry trade. Therefore, if institutions liquidate carry trades en masse the yen tends to rise. This is why the yen rallied from 120 when negative interest rates were announced in Japan in late January 2016 all the way to under 100 after the Brexit vote last June.

The USDJPY exchange rate was at 118.65 on December 15, 2016. It closed last week at 112.55. I think this yen appreciation may be due in part to the unwinding carry trades. Historically this has preceded, or coincided with, heightened volatility in financial markets. The recent low in the yen in mid-December also coincides with the recent low in U.S. Treasury bond prices. The iShares 20-year Bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) ETF and the CurrencyShares Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) ETF have become rather positively correlated in the past two years, where a strong performance for U.S. Treasury bond prices (a deflationary sign) was accompanied by strong performance for the Japanese yen (also a deflationary sign). The yen ETF in this case (green line, below) is not inverted as the USDJPY exchange rate, so a rising line means a stronger ETF price. (Please note: Ivan Martchev does not currently hold a position in FXY. Navellier & Associates, Inc. does not currently hold a position in FXY for any client portfolios. Please read the important disclosures at the end of this letter.)

The recent rebound in the yen not only coincides with a rebound in U.S. Treasury bond prices, but also with the token rise in JGB yields. The BOJ tweaked its QE operations in September 2016 and dubbed them QQE (quantitative and qualitative easing). Basically, QQE is “unlimited QE” that aims to control the yield curve in Japan. One objective is to hold the 10-year JGB yield (pictured below) near zero. While closing at 0.10% last week the 10-year JGB still technically qualifies as to being “near zero,” the fact that this key interest rate has been consistently positive in the last 3-4 months is being read by some as reflecting the fact that the BOJ is somewhat ambivalent about its zero-yield target.

It is understandable that the unlimited buying of 10-year JGBs by the BOJ would cause the yen to weaken. But it would be a definite warning sign for investors if the yen continues to strengthen, even with this unlimited JGB buying, since the primary reason for such strength would likely be unwinding carry trades. When institutional investors unwind carry trades in large numbers, they are turning cautious.

The S&P 500 Volatility Index dropped marginally below 10 (intraday) last week. The last time such a dip occurred was at the end of 2006 and very early in 2007. While I certainly do not read the VIX below 10 as a sign that a repeat of 2008 is close, it is a sign that investors are rather complacent. And the present yen strength suggests to me that they may be about to experience rising volatility in financial markets.

The True Unemployment Rate is Higher

The good news from the January payroll report was celebrated by both stocks and bonds, while the lack of wage growth was seen as giving the Fed ammunition to wait before delivering more rate hikes. We also heard suggestions by the new administration that a new measure of unemployment may have to be used as the present method understates actual unemployment in the U.S.

I completely agree with the “understatement” issue.

The present labor force participation rate is 62.9%. The labor force participation rate reached an all-time high of 67.3% in January of 2000 and a record low of 58.1% in December of 1954. While we are near the long-term average of 63% at the moment, there have been two major shifts in the labor force participation rate: It rose when women entered the labor force in the 1970s, and then it fell sharply after the year 2000.

If one cannot find a meaningful job and stops looking for work, that person is no longer “unemployed,” according to the government’s definition. The number of persons not in the labor force (above) is near a record 94.3 million people. So there is plenty of room for President Trump to Make America Great Again by targeting those 15 million or so that left the labor force since the onset of the Great Recession in 2008.

