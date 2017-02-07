The Golden Age Of Financial Advice

If you are interested in learning more about this general approach or identifying a specific firm that follows these principals, I provide details of how to proceed.

When I first entered the advisory business almost 20 years ago, I didn't receive the type of training you would expect for someone helping individuals and families make smart financial decisions over the course of their lifetimes. I spent a few weeks in sales training designed to understand the plethora of products the firm sold, and how to overcome objections that customers had to the sales process. This won't come as a surprise to many investors whose experience with advisors has been nothing more than an extended sales presentation or promise of extraordinary services that never materialized (such as knowing which securities to buy, which mutual fund managers to hire, or when to be in/out of the market).

Most financial advisors today still don't have investors' best interests in mind. In industry speak, they aren't fiduciaries. They are simply selling securities that their firms directly profit from, and any advice is ancillary to the sale of these products. Even those advisors who are fiduciaries are free to pursue investment strategies with demonstrably inferior outcomes but whose claims tend to score high in the marketing department. As a matter of fact, I'd venture a guess that most investors assume these are the only types of options available for those who don't wish to manage their own money. Fortunately, this isn't the case. I can attest to this first hand. I've spent much of my professional career trying to break free of the traditional financial advice model.

I'm not alone. As a matter of fact, we're living through a golden age of financial advice. A significant number of financial advisors offer a vastly superior alternative to these conflicted and failed approaches. Let me explain in general how these advisors help their clients, with details at the end for how you can find one of these advisors.

Fiduciary First

As I mentioned before, the first step in identifying a great financial advisor is to find one that operates according to a fiduciary standard. They have to put your best interests first. Currently, this is the exclusive domain of independent, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms. Unlike brokerage firms with familiar names like Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, Edward Jones and Morgan Stanley, who only have to recommend products deemed "suitable," advisors at RIA firms have to provide advice that is in your best interests.

Importantly, RIA firms don't sell products at all. They provide financial advice and ongoing investment management. But they don't earn any revenues off the products they sell. Their only source of income comes directly from their clients. It's disclosed ahead of time and fully transparent. Fees are often debited from client accounts or clients write checks directly. They receive a detailed quarterly invoice explaining how the fees are calculated.

If you are looking for an advisor or are already talking with a potential partner, make sure they are an RIA firm. If not, you'd probably be wise to look elsewhere.

Holistic Advice

When I first entered the business, any guidance I provided customers pertained to which stocks to buy or sell, according to my firm's analysis. There was very little consideration for what each customer's long-term goals were beyond whether or not stocks or bonds were "suitable." A perspective on income, let alone the estate tax ramifications of investment decisions, was non-existent.

Today, however, leading advisors adopt a much wider perspective on a client's overall financial situation. No investments are recommended without a full understanding of the client's long-term goals. All financial accounts and existing holdings are considered, even if they're tied up in a 401(k) or other account that cannot be directly managed.

Taxes are at the forefront of all decisions: What will be the ramifications of any buys or sells, and what is the best way to maximize long-term portfolio tax efficiency? What are the best ways to utilize Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs and taxable or trust accounts within the context of an asset allocation plan? And what is the most income- and estate-tax-efficient way to spend from the portfolio? How should charitable planning be coordinated?

The best financial advisors today are providing ongoing advice on all of these considerations.

A Market-Driven Investing Approach

Investors used to look to financial pros to help them beat the market through security analysis, by hiring professional managers with a track record of outperformance, or by knowing when to get into or out of the market (or various asset classes). This was the sole reason anyone would hire an advisor. If they couldn't beat the market, what was the point of paying them?

We've known all along that stock picking and market timing doesn't work, except for the firms that earn commissions off the much higher portfolio turnover. Leading advisors today don't insult your intelligence by trying to outsmart the market. They own the market. Portfolios that leading advisors design today are broadly diversified across thousands of global stocks and bonds with an emphasis on low expense ratios and low internal costs (from trading), and are inherently tax efficient.

But you'd be mistaken if you think these advisors are using basic index funds. In most cases, they're not. Academic research has identified several sources of long-term returns within the stock and bond markets that basic index funds are agnostic to. Small stocks beat large stocks, value stocks beat growth stocks, and companies with high relative profitability outperform those with low relative profitability. Within the bond markets, debt with default risk (corporates) beats default-free government bonds, and fixed income securities with longer-term maturities beat cash and shorter-term maturities. Armed with this knowledge, leading advisors tend to use institutional, "asset class" mutual funds that target a customized suite of these different market dimensions in a highly transparent and consistent fashion that is appropriate for each client's unique financial goals and circumstances. The result is expected investment returns that exceed basic index funds without the unnecessary risk and anxiety we commonly see with traditional stock picking and market timing. In this sense, better returns simply help clients to achieve their financial goals more easily and predictably.

A Productive Partnership

But leading advisors' greatest value today doesn't come from their client focus, holistic planning or market-based investment approaches. It comes from the ongoing knowledge, education, support, structure, and discipline that they provide to clients. Because, even with a well thought out plan, and an investment portfolio designed around state-of-the-art financial economics, investors are still human. We aren't hard wired to process the daily complexities of modern financial markets, to deal with extreme volatility, economic recessions and financial panics. Or how to process all of this in the context of changes in our own lives.

Advisors maintain close contact with their clients, to understand their hopes and fears, and changes in their personal lives that might necessitate a change in their plan. Most of all, they provide their clients ongoing counseling - to ensure that they remain steadfast and confident in the face of never-ending uncertainty, and that they stay the course with their plans and achieve the full returns of the investments that they own. This might not seem like much, but when you consider the peace of mind that a client receives from this process, and that the average investor loses more than 2% per year of their investment returns from buying and selling at the wrong time (source: Bogle, "Clash of Cultures," 2011), you realize this part of an advisor's process can significantly improve the quality of an investor's financial life and their overall level of relative wealth.

Taking Advantage of the Golden Age

If you are in the market for a financial advisor, or after reading this article you are curious to learn more about this approach and if it makes sense for you, first know that modern technological advancements make it so that firms today can maintain high-level relationships and close ongoing contact with clients they never meet - so you needn't restrict your search to a local advisor.

But should you decide you wish to sit down face to face with your advisor, then there is a handy tool that allows you to input your zip code and a few basic pieces of financial information and are emailed a list of a few advisors near you. Click on this link to start the process*. It's anonymous and no advisor will be alerted to your inquiry unless you contact them. The advisors this screening service produce are all RIA firms, generally of very high quality, follow the process I have outlined, and have the same market-driven investment approach I discussed earlier. You might find that after speaking with one or two who are located near you that there is financial advisor in your back yard, that you never knew existed, who is the absolute right fit for you. This is the golden age of financial advice. Make sure you're not missing out. And if you do find one that works for your situation, make sure to drop me a line. It's my personal mission to try and help as many investors as possible to find great financial advisors.

*I have no affiliation with this process or DFA funds except that I use them to manage my client portfolios and 100% of my personal wealth is invested in DFA funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.