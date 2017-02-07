Arconic: Auto And Air Shaping Up For 2017

Activist investor Paul Singer's Elliott Management is putting new pressure on the Alcoa (NYSE:AA) spinoff Arconic (NYSE:ARNC). ARNC is the engineering firm that handles the specialized aluminum work for aerospace and auto parts. Elliott's pressure comes as ARNC has been a gross underperformer since the spinoff. ARNC shares have caught some upside thanks to Elliott's new push to oust the CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, but there's still plenty of upside left.

The activist hedge fund is now waging a proxy battle to oust "the worst performing CEO in the S&P 500," forming a site to outline its grievances - newarconic.com. Elliott notes that since May 2008, ARNC has run 456th in shareholder returns out of the 465 companies that have been in the S&P 500 since May 2008.

Elliott recently upped its stake and now owns 12.1% of ARNC shares and plans to install the former Spirit AeroSystems CEO as the new ARNC CEO. It's also looking to get five more board seats (on the 13-member board), in addition to the three seats it already has.

The upside?

ARNC has been pressured given the weakness in commodities and worries of a top in the auto and airline markets - two major markets for ARNC. Aerospace makes up half of ARNC's EBITDA and the weak demand for wideboy airlines from the likes of Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Yet, narrow-body demand is still growing nicely.

The key for the ARNC is that the backlog in wide body aircraft could roll off in 2017 and we see a destocking in inventory buildup, notably at Boeing. So the negativity for suppliers likes ARNC could have hit a peak. It doesn't appear the 'slowdown' in aerospace is recession related. Rather, the move toward newer platforms is creating delays. Yet, ARNC will benefit nicely from a ramp up in global travel and the demand for next-generation jet engines.

The auto industry, although hitting new highs in sales, still has room for growth. The auto industry is still expected to grow nicely over the next few years. ARNC is still the leader in the aluminum auto body sheet - ABS - market, with over 40% of the market share in the U.S., with the help of the likes of Ford (NYSE:F) super-duty and F-150. Driving ARNC's auto business in 2017 should be the 'aluminization' of more vehicles on the road and potential deals with General Motors (NYSE:GM). In the end, ARNC has some key catalysts working for it, including the misunderstanding in aerospace market and the auto industry catching its second wind.

