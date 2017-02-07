A Trump-Induced Correction Is Less Likely - Cramer's Mad Money (2/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, February 6.



Investors are fixated on the fact that everything has to go through Congress. In Cramer's opinion, the president has the freedom to enforce rules, and Trump wants regulators to have limited interference. Regulators have used the Dodd-Frank Act to come down hard on banks, and now those days are over.

The Mad Money host said that of regulators allow banks to return capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, he doesn't care how much of the Dodd-Frank is repealed. The rally in bank stocks was on the back of Trump's deregulation agenda. As the economy strengthens, bank stocks will go higher on the rise in interest rates.

The same deregulation theory applies to the oil & gas sector as well. The approval of Dakota Access and Atlanta Sunrise pipelines by the Fed is good news for the entire sector. "Just about every regulator in Washington is about to get more business-friendly, and these will ultimately be estimate-raising events for so many companies," said Cramer.

Many investors think a Trump-related correction is due, but Cramer doesn't agree. Trump's recent executive orders will slow down the economic agenda and corporate tax reforms, but a correction is less likely, in his opinion.

Cramer pointed out that despite the political affiliations, many stocks are at their highs only because of their earnings. "You should indeed sell what you don't like. But only so you can buy what you do like if we actually get the kind of political sell-off that so many expect, but maybe, just maybe, won't happen," he noted.

Watch Trump, but use the correction as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks.

CEO interview - Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro reported stellar earnings. Cramer had already said he's expecting good things from the company in last week's game plan. The stock rallied 14% on Monday, and the company is gaining a lot from its partnership with Disney (NYSE:DIS). Cramer interviewed CEO Brian Goldner to find out what lies ahead.

"It's all about engaging the consumer across storytelling and innovation, a lot of digital engagement. We do it all around the world," said Goldner. "Our international business, category for category and region for region, we are up considerably," he added.

Hasbro is sticking to its brand blueprint of telling great stories. The company uses consumer feedback to guide product development and create entertainment experiences for fans.

Hasbro has transformed from making toys just for boys to gender-neutral toys. The Disney princess line grew 52% Y/Y, thanks to the company's partnership with Disney. "We also felt like it really wasn't contemporary. It's not the way we look at our business, to look at boys and girls anymore. So many of our brands are gender-inclusive. If you play Nerf, you could be a boy or a girl. If you love Star Wars, you are a boy or a girl. You could be anybody," said Goldner.

The company has bought back $151 million of common stock, and it is committed to dividend. Its strong cash position is being used to invest for business in the long term. Hasbro also has movies lined up later this year, and the company is building entertainment across all its brands.

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD)

Stock of Advanced Micro Devices rallied 10% on Monday due to the company's strong earnings. No one saw that coming, in Cramer's opinion. The stock has rallied 295% in 2016, and it still has room to run. Cramer called it a remarkable turnaround story and attributed the success of the company to its CEO, Lisa Su.

AMD had lagged behind its competitors for years. As PC sales started to decline, the company moved into other, faster-growing segments like data centers and virtual reality and becoming more competitive in the gaming space. It is giving competitors like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) a tough fight. "This comeback is far from over as the company expands into new end markets and puts up a better fight versus Intel and Nvidia," Cramer pointed out.

The company's revenue has moved from double-digit decline in 2015 to double-digit growth in the last quarter, combined with rising gross margins. Cramer recommended buying the stock on a pullback.

Airline stocks

Airline stocks took a hit when there were protests at the airport. Cramer thinks these stocks are in good shape, and Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is one of the hottest stocks in the group. "The airlines are in terrific shape here, and if you like domestic growth, Alaska Air may be the best of the bunch," he said.

Alaska Air's $4 billion acquisition of Virgin America has given it the scale to compete with the major airlines and saved $255 million for the combined company.

The airline has no international exposure and friendly labor relations. The stock of Alaska Air trade at 12.2 times earnings, which is premium to United Continental (NYSE:UAL) at 10.9 times and a discount to Southwest (NYSE:LUV) at 13.7 times. The stock of Alaska is still worth buying, partly before the earnings and the rest after.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC): It's trading low currently. Although it's retail, Cramer thinks investors should stick with the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA): It is in a good situation.

