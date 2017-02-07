Market Overview: Q1 2017

By Ted Vogel, Portfolio Specialist, Municipal Fixed Income

"The consequences arising from the continual accumulation of public debts in other countries ought to admonish us to be careful to prevent their growth in our own."



- John Adams

The fixed-income markets stabilized somewhat in December, following a painful sell-off in November in the aftermath of the unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the presidential election. Yields drifted higher early in the quarter in response to mostly better-than-expected economic data. Interest rates took another leg up on the prospect that a Republican president and Congress would make good on pledges to initiate massive infrastructure spending and tax reform, leading to higher deficits and inflation. Breakeven spreads on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) increased to the highest level in years. As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) increased its key interest rate on December 14, signaling confidence in the improving U.S. economy. Policymakers raised the target for short-term interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 0.50-0.75%.

Municipal index returns were negative across the yield curve, with longer bonds posting the weakest returns. The market proved resilient despite higher interest rates, tax-related selling and large outflows from muni mutual funds. Higher-rated bonds generally outperformed those with lower ratings.

Healthy Issuance, Economic Momentum

Municipal securities' underwriting activity set an annual record in 2016, driven largely by advance refunding activity and the desire of state and local governments to take advantage of low borrowing costs. The year's issuance of $444.8 billion exceeded the old record of $433.0 billion set in 2010. December volume fell 24.5% to $18.9 billion from $25 billion a year earlier. Much of the decline was attributed to a drop in refunding transactions due to the upward spike in interest rates. The increased supply was generally well received by both institutional and retail investors.1

In December, the Commerce Department reported that the third estimate of third-quarter U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in at a 3.5% annual rate, which was slightly above consensus expectations. The increase in real GDP primarily reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures, exports, private inventory investment, nonresidential fixed investment, and federal government spending that were partly offset by negative contributions from residential fixed investment. Imports, which are subtracted in the calculation of GDP, increased.2

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 178,000 in November, which was in line with estimates from economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.3 The unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.6% from 4.9%, representing its lowest level since August 2007. Unemployment has been at or below 5% for nearly a year as more people have returned to the job market and hiring has maintained momentum. Wages rose 2.5% in November from a year ago, although that marked a slight slowdown from October.4

U.S. home values appreciated above their recent pace in October, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite index. Prices rose 5.1% year over year and 0.6% over September, representing a slight acceleration from the prior month. The pace of price appreciation remains extremely diverse throughout the country, with certain regions in the west experiencing considerable deterioration in affordability relative to the national average. Double-digit increases from a year ago in Seattle and Portland stand in stark contrast to cities with less than 4% appreciation, such as New York, Washington, D.C., Cleveland and Chicago.5

Despite overall tepid economic growth for 2016, we believe the U.S. economy has sufficient momentum to continue expanding. While GDP showed improvement in the third quarter, we will be watching closely to see if this carries forward to the fourth quarter and into 2017. Turning to the FOMC, we see the possibility of additional rate increases in 2017 given recent comments by policymakers and somewhat better economic data.

Tax-Related Turbulence Is Likely

Since the election, tax-reform legislation has been a widely discussed topic as it relates to the tax exemption offered by many municipal bonds. We believe it will be some time before the new administration settles in and proposals get turned into viable bills. Proposed legislation will need to be debated, passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the new president. The level of collaboration required to complete this process is not clear at this time. In addition, we believe any efforts to raise borrowing costs for state and local governments will be met with strong resistance from a variety of stakeholders. Looking forward, we envision lots of headline risk and investor reactivity throughout this process, which will likely create attractive buying opportunities when markets become volatile.

