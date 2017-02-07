Ralph Lauren At 6-Year Lows Remains A Compelling Buy

I am going to share a few thoughts on RL now that it's at 6 year lows.

Ralph Lauren crashed after Q3 earnings release, following disappointing results and the news that CEO Stefan Larsson will leave the company in May.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has posted another sharp decline after Q3 earnings release and the announcement that the CEO will depart in May. The stock has lost almost 13% in two days and is now trading at 6 year lows. I think the market reaction is exaggerated and that the stock remains a compelling buy. RL has many characteristics of a good value play - low valuation, good dividend yield, high free cash flow, strong balance sheet. At the same time there are some catalysts that could unlock the stock performance in the next few quarters.

I have been long Ralph Lauren for several months and it has not been a pleasant experience. The stock keeps falling on an apparently endless series of negative news.

The downtrend has begun in 2014, when the stock reached a top at $187 and started a sharp decline. Since then, the market had no pity for the stock. Quarter after quarter, it kept declining at a fast pace, while comps were declining and profitability was shrinking.

RL data by YCharts

2016 looked like a good year, with the stock slowly rising from $81 to above $100. In late November, the stock reached a top at $112, but started a sharp decline triggered by concerns that President Trump could impose import tariffs, which would cause a significant damage to the fashion and apparel industry, since it heavily relies on imports. As a consequence, the stock fell by more than 25% in two months, and fell further on February 2, with the highest volume we have ever seen on this stock. The reasons were a disappointing earnings release and, above all, the announcement that CEO Stefan Larsson will leave the company in May.

At this point, investors are wondering whether RL is a loser or just a stock that Mr. Market likes to play with.

I have already shared my view on Ralph Lauren and other stocks in the fashion and luxury industry, so I will be brief. I think the current weakness is really exaggerated, and based on short-term weakness, rather than long-term threats. The overcapacity in the retail sector in the U.S. has created a fragile environment, where the declining tourist spending acted as a first catalyst that unlocked weakness in the sector. Retailers started to dump their inventory at discounted prices, hurting revenue and margins in the whole industry.

There are clearly other factors that contributed to the weakness, such as the fierce competition from e-commerce players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and the rising costs in other expenditure categories, such as medical care and shelter, which have had a negative impact on consumer spending. But I think that none of these factors actually constitutes a long-term threat. Retailers are already dealing with overcapacity by closing underperforming stores and are investing significant resources in the e-commerce channel, posting double digit growth in that segment.

Some thoughts on Q4 results

Revenue declined 12% compared to Q3 2016 on a reported basis and was down 11% in constant currency. This means that the decline in revenue is accelerating in comparison to Q1 and Q2, when it fell 4% and 8%, respectively.

The poor performance was mainly a result of the strong decline in the wholesale channel, where "shipments were strategically reduced to better align with underlying demand and to reduce excess inventory and increase quality of sales as part of the Way Forward plan". Sales in this segment declined by 26%, mainly due to the effects of the turnaround plan on sales in North America.

On the other side, retail sales were not equally bad. Revenue in the retail segment decreased 2% on both a reported and constant currency basis, due to a decline in comparable store sales. Even if we consider the fact that post-Christmas week sales were included in Q3 results and adjust revenue accordingly, the decline in the retail segment was between 4.0% and 4.5%, a bit lower than the 5% YoY decline reported in Q2. Not a good reason to be happy. But with such a depressed valuation, any positive sign could be a good catalyst for the stock.

Comparable store sales were down 5% (4%) in constant currency, while they fell 8% (9% in constant currency) in Q2. Even if we consider the effects of the inclusion of the post-Christmas week sales, comps declined a bit less than last quarter.

I understand that for many investors this doesn't mean much, but I have learned that detecting early signals of improvement can be very profitable for investors, especially when stocks are trading at such depressed valuations.

Anyway, the poor performance was already anticipated by management in several occasions, so I think that the market reaction was in large part a reaction to the CEO departure. I don't think the company will find it difficult to hire a competent CEO and I don't think the market reaction is appropriate. As soon as a new CEO is announced, the stock will start to recover lost ground.

Valuation remains attractive

If you are a value investor (probably, only if you are), RL is probably in your portfolio or watchlist now. The stock has many of the characteristics of a good value play - low multiples, good dividend yield, strong balance sheet, high FCF. Let's have a look at those factors.

You can see from the charts below that the company is trading at the lowest P/B and P/S of the last 8 years, and not much above the low reached during the great financial crisis.

RL PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The P/E deserves some particular attention, since earnings are particularly low because of the costs the company is bearing for the restructuring process. It's necessary to adjust those earnings for non-recurring items related to restructuring. Once we do that, we can see that the stock is trading at roughly 13 times adjusted earnings, which is the lowest multiple since 2009.

The stock is trading at the same multiples of 2009-2010, but with 10 times the dividends, which have grown from $0.20 per share to $2.00 per share.

I wish more companies had Ralph Lauren's balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents cover almost the entirety of current liabilities ($928 million vs. $1151 million). Current ratio is 2.64, while Debt to Equity ratio is just 0.65. FCF yield is above 7%, and free cash flow covers almost three times the current dividend.

Final thoughts

While the market is discounting a further decline in sales, I think the long-term prospects of the company are not that bad. It's true that the retail sector is not in good shape. Overcapacity is an issue and traditional retailers have to keep investing in their online channels if they want to limit the damage of Amazon expansion. If they do that, international expansion can be a good catalyst for established brands such as Ralph Lauren.

Overall, there are both positive and negative signs in the industry. While most fashion companies and retailers exposed to fashion items are experiencing a strong decline in sales, some brands are showing much better trends. Coach (NYSE:COH), for instance, was one of the first companies to suffer from excessive expansion and discounting, with sales and margins declining sharply between 2012 and 2015. Nonetheless, the company has reported three consecutive quarters of growing sales and improving margins, with comps rising and accelerating. If Coach was able to do that, there is a good probability that a more established and geographically diversified brand like Ralph Lauren could do the same.

On one side, the Way Forward Plan will keep weighing on sales in North America for at least several quarters, as the company limits the locations where its products are sold. On the other side, there are still many factors that could reverse the current downtrend.

Import tariffs might not pass or pass in a light form, triggering a sentiment change towards fashion and retail stocks. In this case, I think RL would recover lost ground, implying up to 47% upside.

The decline in comps could decelerate and reverse, helped by increasing tourist spending and a better consumer spending environment. Let's not forget that Trump election has fueled a strong rise in small business optimism and consumer confidence, which have reached the highest levels seen since the financial crisis. Should the confidence persist, the effects on the industry would be very positive.

