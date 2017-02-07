Valuation Dashboard: Industrials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

Airlines are the most attractive group regarding price/earnings (P/E) and Return on Equity (ROE), but have a bad Price-to Sales (P/S) relative to their historical averages. An oil price far below the average on the same reference period may explain a part of this discrepancy. Research/Consulting looks close to fair price. All other industries are more significantly overpriced.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Aerospace/Defense, Conglomerates, Marine and deteriorated in Railroads, Airport Services, Machinery, Airfreight, Electric Equipment.

P/S has improved in Airlines and deteriorated in Trading Companies, Research/Consulting, Marine.

P/FCF has improved in Building Products, Airfreight, Airlines, Marine, Railroads and deteriorated in Electrical Equipment, Machinery, Research/Consulting.

ROE has improved in Construction/Engineering and deteriorated in Airlines, Marine.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLI) has a trailing 1-month return close to SPY.

The 5 S&P 500 industrial companies with the best momentum in 1 month are CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW), Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC), Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI). All of them have hit an all-time high in the last few weeks.

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and are cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

BA Boeing Co INDUSTRIAL AERODEF DAL Delta Air Lines Inc INDUSTRIAL AIRLINE HA Hawaiian Holdings Inc. INDUSTRIAL AIRLINE HII Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc INDUSTRIAL AERODEF NSP Insperity Inc. INDUSTRIAL SERVICEPRO PATK Patrick Industries Inc INDUSTRIAL BUILDING PBI Pitney Bowes Inc. INDUSTRIAL SERVICESUPP RHI Robert Half International Inc. INDUSTRIAL SERVICEPRO UAL United Continental Holdings Inc INDUSTRIAL AIRLINE WNC Wabash National Corp INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Industrials on 2/6/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: price/earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Aerospace/Defense 23.67 18.02 -31.35% 1.33 1.02 -30.39% 25.34 21.28 -19.08% 5.29 9 -3.71 Building Products 24.02 20.14 -19.27% 1.38 0.64 -115.63% 20.51 22.38 8.36% 14.04 6.07 7.97 Construction/Engineering 35.41 18.3 -93.50% 0.58 0.48 -20.83% 17 19.81 14.18% 5.82 5.98 -0.16 Elec.Equipment 22.97 18.31 -25.45% 1.27 1.64 22.56% 27.8 21.88 -27.06% -13.14 -3.3 -9.84 Conglomerates 37.22 20.45 -82.00% 2.71 1.3 -108.46% 31.25 29.98 -4.24% 12.21 12.12 0.09 Machinery 26.38 18.25 -44.55% 1.44 0.9 -60.00% 28.05 21.81 -28.61% 8.03 8.72 -0.69 Trading Companies&Distri 22.21 17.14 -29.58% 0.84 0.7 -20.00% 21.36 25 14.56% 5.56 8.61 -3.05 Facilities Services 27.13 20.86 -30.06% 1.3 1.03 -26.21% 28.78 19.84 -45.06% 3.85 3.99 -0.14 Research/Consulting* 26.97 24.04 -12.19% 1.24 1.22 -1.64% 22.46 17.43 -28.86% 4.44 3.09 1.35 AirFreight/Logistics 25.97 21.06 -23.31% 0.81 0.57 -42.11% 32.85 32.87 0.06% 11.14 11.12 0.02 Airlines 11.23 15.18 26.02% 1.19 0.41 -190.24% 11.98 12.37 3.15% 26.68 3 23.68 Marine** 27.39 14.04 -95.09% 0.78 1.41 44.68% 1.77 23.27 92.39% -31.48 6.05 -37.53 Railroads 23.34 19.17 -21.75% 1.45 0.86 -68.60% 39.38 36.17 -8.87% 13.03 9.43 3.6 Airport Services** 30.9 23.6 -30.93% 2.07 1.19 -73.95% 10.63 20.8 48.89% 4.51 -3.22 7.73

*Professional Services: Avg since 2008.

**Factors may vary a lot for some industries with a low number of stocks or a lot of outliers.

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLI with SPY in 1 month.

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.