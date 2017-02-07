Cliffs Natural Resources Looks Strong Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) will report its quarterly results on February 9 before the market open, and I guess it's high time to look at the company before the earnings release.

The most important factor in the earnings report will be the achieved price for the company's U.S. segment production.

As a reminder, the lower-than-expected average realized price in the U.S. segment put pressure on the company's shares after the third-quarter report.

In forward-looking terms, the outlook for U.S. steel pricing and iron ore pricing are very important. Let's look at what we know at this point.

Iron ore

Source: cmegroup.com

Iron ore prices failed to score a decisive breakout of $80 level. Such a breakout would have initiated a major short squeeze, pushing prices even higher and directly helping Cliffs' Australian segment. After recent news from China, any breakout in the near term seems out of question.

At the same time, it looks like iron ore prices have comfortably settled in the $70 - $80 range. Prices drop as we go to the right side of the futures curve, but this situation has been present for quite a while so it does not look as any kind of negative indication.

Flat iron ore prices at current levels certainly benefit Cliffs, as they allow its Australian segment to generate cash while improving prices for the company's U.S. production. The situation in China needs to be monitored but I don't see factors that can push iron ore below $70 in the coming months.

Steel

U.S. steel producers have already presented their quarterly reports.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was under pressure after earnings on decreasing shipments and comments on the auto industry. During the earnings call, the company stated that it expects a 1% - 3% decrease on the automotive front. At the same time, AK Steel stated that it experienced improved pricing. Steel producers' pricing is important for Cliffs as it influences pellet pricing. Better steel prices translate to better pellet prices.

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) mirrored AK Steel regarding shipments, which I believe is caused by efficiency/cost-control measures and focus on higher-value products rather than some underlying fundamental weakness of the steel market. U.S. Steel shares were able to avoid significant correction after the major run-up that started in November, showing the buyer enthusiasm has not left the steel space.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) delivered upbeat commentary on the perspectives in 2017, driven in part by the expectations of positive resolution of ongoing fair-trade cases and regulatory environment in general. I believe that protective measures can be counted on for at least the next four years.

All in all, the commentary from steel companies was generally positive during this earnings season. It is important to note that pricing depends mostly on contracts rather than on spot prices, so positive changes take time to be reflected in steel producers' reports and, therefore, in Cliffs' own pricing.

$8.30 is an important support level for Cliffs' shares

In a classical move, the resistance level from the previous run (from $3 to $8.45 in summer 2016) became support level after the stock successfully breached the resistance in November. The $8.30 whereabouts is now an important support line for Cliffs stock which has already been tested 2 times.

I would seriously consider selling Cliffs shares in order to wait for re-entry at better prices if the stock goes below $8.30 and settles there. Cliffs stock has proved to be a highly volatile stock in the past, so the breakout in key support/resistance levels tends to lead to self-fulfilling prophecy as momentum players jump in and join the ride.

Fundamentally, I remain optimistic on Cliffs' perspectives heading into the fourth-quarter earnings report due to favorable regulatory changes, focus on the domestic market and strength of iron ore prices.

