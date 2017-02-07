Colgate-Palmolive: Great Brands Vs. Weak International Trade Activity

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been a top sell idea generated by my momentum-focused Victory Formation system for several months. Beside namesake Colgate dental and Palmolive cleaning brands, the company sells Speed Stick deodorant, Softsoap, Ajax and Irish Spring cleaners, Sanex skin care, as well as Hill' s Science Diet pet foods, just to name a few. Like other international sales heavy, consumer staples, a number of headwinds to business profitability appeared in late 2016. Specifically for Colgate, a stronger U.S. currency, a potential rise in trade barriers, and increased financial leverage could lead to an abnormal drop in sales and earnings during 2016-18.

Stronger U.S. Dollar Currency

With less than 35% of 2016 sales originating in the U.S., a stronger Dollar exchange rate is pushing down overall results when converted back to our local currency. Additional Dollar gains in 2017 will likely keep Colgate from growing operations as reported in greenbacks, with or without an actual economic recession. For the full year 2016, worldwide net sales were $15.2 billion, a decline of 5.0% versus full year 2015. Unit volume decreased 3.0% overall, pricing increased 2.5% and foreign exchange was negative 4.5%, as reported in their fourth quarter earnings press release a few weeks ago.

Chairman & CEO Ian Cook explained the difficulties a strong U.S. Dollar puts on Colgate,

In the face of continued challenging macroeconomic conditions worldwide, foreign currency headwinds accelerating versus expectations, slowing category growth in several key markets and India's demonetization, we achieved another quarter of organic sales growth. While net sales declined 4.5%, worldwide organic sales grew 1.5% led by emerging markets where organic sales grew 4.5%.

Trade Protectionism

Not exactly the news shareholders want to hear, coming fundamental business expansion may be difficult to accomplish for large consumer conglomerates, internationally diversified like Colgate-Palmolive. Mushrooming international trade friction and nationalism in consumer purchasing decisions could inflict real damage on Colgate's operating future. President Trump in America is just one byproduct of a backlash by middle classes on the planet to several decades of trade globalization. Without major economic progress as promised by free trade advocates (only gains at the top of the income scale), serious questions are turning into a political sea change away from today's intertwined global economy.

However ineffective and counterproductive trade barriers, tariffs on imported goods, and boycotts of foreign manufacturers may be in creating economic gains for society, protectionism looks to be the new way of life for years to come in western developed nations. I personally believe the quickest way to ruin worldwide prosperity is through a reduction in trade, perhaps led by President Trump and America.

I would argue excessive debt accumulation and a lack of honest savings at every level of society are the primary reason for today's slow growth economy. If the world is to prevent another 1930s style Depression in economic activity, we need to immediately leave the path to protectionism witnessed in the 1930. Instead the world needs to focus on reducing debt, shrinking the tax burden of big government spending on the middle class, raising levels of savings/investment and improving education opportunities for all.

Increasing Debt and Leverage

While I would not categorize Colgate as a high debt problem child, increased financial leverage since 2007, the last economic cycle peak, could produce an unusual and unexpected drop in results for shareholders soon. If trade barriers increase costs at the same time as a recession in consumer demand/tastes hits the company, profitability may turn sharply lower. Basically the same operating business as a decade ago, I think it informative to view how debt acquisition and share buybacks have financially leveraged the company over time. The upside of leverage being short-term gains on an equity share reported basis. The downside risk being the potential for a disproportionate fall-off in profitability during an economic downturn.

During 2007, Colgate sold for 2.7x trailing sales, 20x earnings, 17x cash flow, 11x total debt, and 20x tangible book value per share, using a mean average price for the whole year. Fast forward to the present, Colgate is selling for 3.8x trailing sales, 24x earnings, 19x cash flow, and 9x total debt per share, while tangible book value is now negative $3.5 billion. So the company is substantially more expensive to buy at $65 a share today, with few net assets to liquidate in bad times vs. the 2007 cycle peak situation.

Here's the kicker: between 2005-09 Colgate was actually growing the operating business at a 12% annual clip consistently. Colgate has simply not grown since 2012. Sales per share are LOWER now than four years ago, with income and cash flow rising little, mostly from financial engineering exercises. Share buybacks have compounded small price increases on Colgate products at roughly the overall economic inflation rate. Since 2012 total sales have fallen by 10%, while total debt has increased by 30%, not a healthy situation generally. The latest earnings report and guidance from the company is calling for more of the same in 2017, best case scenario.

Given the extra financial leverage, any further downturn in Colgate sales will likely translate into an even quicker contraction for shareowner earnings than seen the last number of years. Is the company's Wall Street valuation really worth a premium to the S&P 500 average corporation if we are entering year five of no or negative growth? Does management deserve to keep their jobs paying a minor 2.3% dividend, as the operating business moves backwards?

Weak Stock Trading Momentum

The Consumer Staple SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 typical company by a wide margin the last six months. This group looks to be one of the hardest hit by the Dollar's bottom in the summertime and Trump's election late in 2016. On the charts below I am comparing Colgate's stock losses to these two indexes, alongside the closet peer competitors of Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB), Unilever (NYSE:UN) or (NYSE:UL) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX). I wrote about Unilever's problems in late December on Seeking Alpha here. Both Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever are facing similar currency exchange, trade and over-leverage related disruptions to their businesses.

Final Thoughts

Where is the stock price headed? That depends on the U.S. Dollar's exchange rate direction and how many trade barriers are erected by world leaders. Under normal circumstances, author Dividend Drive on Seeking Alpha makes a compelling case for $60 a share as fair value currently, using free cash flow analysis. Seems fair if Trump reels in his import tax nuttiness. Maybe a $55-57 quote would mark a good long entry point. Nevertheless, if major trade wars erupt, the Dollar rises strongly as a side effect, leading to a serious consumer demand recession, I can make a level-headed argument for $40-50 per share later in 2017 for Colgate-Palmolive. As always, please do your own research and analysis on any security investment before acting. Be aware of the risks and rewards you might achieve under different scenarios, as the world we roam is constantly changing.