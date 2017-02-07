Will Gilead Get Its Comeuppance Tuesday?

I suspect GILD could cut R&D to meet its EPS bogey. That could be disastrous for the stock.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) reports Q3 earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $7.15 billion and eps of $2.61. The revenue estimate implies a 4.7% decline sequentially. Q4 could mark the second consecutive quarter of revenue declines. Investors should focus on the following key items.

HCV Revenue Could Fall Off A Cliff

The decline in Gilead's HCV revenue has been well-documented. Many of the sickest patients in the U.S. have already been treated. Secondly, more of the payer mix is shifting towards volume buyers like the VA and Medicare who have the heft negotiate steep discounts. Declining starts and declining average selling price ("asp") have caused HCV revenue to free fall.

Total HCV sales were off 17% Q/Q; international sales were even worse, falling 23%. Budgetary constraints in Europe caused asp to fall 22%. Meanwhile, revenue in Japan was off 38% as starts have fallen off each quarter since Gilead's major Q1 launch.

If total revenue falls again this quarter it will likely be driven by HCV's demise. Management could spend a large part of the earnings call forecasting how much HCV will fall again in 2017 and its progress in cracking the sizeable prison market.

A Faustian Bargain On Margins?

The expected EPS of $2.61 implies a 4.8% increase sequentially. How does revenue fall nearly 5% and EPS rise nearly 5%? In Q3 Gilead grew HIV revenue 12% sequentially. The segment now represents 47% of total revenue, up from 35% in the year earlier period. I expect the HIV franchise to grow again in Q4, partially offsetting the HCV fall off. However, I doubt it can make up for an expected decline in margins or earnings.

In Q3 the company's gross margin declined to 85% from 89% in Q2. That implies HCV margins are higher than other products. However, operating income margins actually increased to 59% from 58% in Q2. The company cut R&D costs to 15% of revenue from 19% in Q2. I suspect Gilead will make deep cuts to R&D costs again this quarter. The problem is that such a move would not be consistent with management's claims of investing in new products to offset HCV. The thesis is that Gilead will use its cash hoard to make acquisitions, and could get a pop from new products in its R&D pipeline.

Critics claim Gilead really does not have a strong R&D culture and it lucked up with its acquisition of Pharmasett. If the company hits its earnings target by cutting R&D, it could connote that future growth is dead. That could be even worse for GILD.

Takeaway

Falling R&D spending and no acquisitions in sight make GILD a sell. Get out before the company gets its comeuppance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.