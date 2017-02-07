What Says The January Barometer About The Stock, Gold, Silver And Oil Markets In 2017?

The history shows that the January barometer is quite good in predicting the direction of S&P 500, but it is not that successful at gold, silver and oil.

An old saying says "as January goes, so goes the year". If this saying, also known as the January barometer, is really true, investors should prepare for a positive development of S&P 500, gold and silver prices over the rest of 2017. On the other hand, it shouldn't be as good for oil. S&P 500 grew by 1.79% in January, reaching new all-time highs. Gold did even better, climbing by 5.24%. Silver confirmed its reputation of moving in the same direction as gold, but quicker. The silver price jumped by 10.12%. Out of the 4 assets analyzed in this article, only the WTI oil price recorded a negative development this January. Its price declined by 2.06%. If the January barometer is correct, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) investors should prepare for some gains over the next 11 months. The situation is a little less optimistic for The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO).

What the history says?

As every calendar anomaly, the January barometer isn't 100% correct. The table below shows the performance of S&P 500, gold, silver and WTI, during January and during the remaining 11 months, over the last 30 years.

In the case of S&P 500, there were 17 years (56.67% of cases), when the S&P 500 moved in the same direction during January and during the rest of the year ("ROY"). In the case of gold, the success rate is only 40%, for silver it's 46.67% and for WTI, it's 53.33%. At first glance, it doesn't look too good. But the efficiency of the January barometer is much better, when we take a look only at the years, when positive returns were recorded in January.

There were 18 years of positive January returns (table below). In 14 cases (77.78%), the positive January return was followed by a positive return over the rest of the year ("ROY"). In the abovementioned 14 cases, the January returns averaged 3.43%, while the ROY returns averaged 15.54%. Based on these numbers, there is a 78% chance that S&P 500 will grow by the end of 2017, with an expected return of 8.06% ((15.54/3.43)*1.79). Of course, the expected return of 8.06% is only a statistically based estimate, that must be taken with some reserve. More important is the high number of cases (78%) when the positive January was followed by the positive ROY.

Talking about gold, there were 15 years with positive January returns. But only in 7 cases (46.67%), the positive January was followed by positive ROY returns. During these 7 years, the average January return climbed to 4.6%, while the average ROY return reached 16.47%. Using the same methodology as in the case of S&P 500, if the January barometer turns out to be correct for gold this year, we can expect gold price to grow by nearly 19% by the end of 2017.

For silver, the January barometer provides a little more successful predictions. There were 18 years of positive January silver price development. In 9 cases (50%), the ROY returns were positive as well. In the 9 cases, the average January return was 4.94% and the average ROY return was 18.63%. As a result, the expected return is slightly more than 38% for the rest of 2017, assuming that the January barometer is correct this year.

If WTI price had grown in January, the positive price development continued also over the following 11 months in 60% of cases. However, the oil price declined this January. There were 15 cases of negative January oil price development over the last 30 years. And only in 7 cases (46.67%), the decline continued over the next 11 months. In the 7 cases, the average January return was -7.27% and the average ROY return was -27.95%. It means that if the January barometer turns out to be right this year, the expected WTI return is approximately -7.92%.

As the data show, the January barometer shouldn't be taken too seriously by the GLD, SLV and USO investors. In the case of these three commodities, the January barometer is almost as efficient as flipping a coin. On the other hand it could be helpful for SPY investors, as it seems to be very accurate in predicting the performance of the U.S. stock market, in years of positive January returns.

What the fundamentals say?

The fundamental factors should indicate whether the January barometer could be right or wrong in 2017. The U.S. stock market is at all-time highs and some analysts expect that a significant correction is inevitable. Also the Shiller P/E ratio (chart below) shows that the valuation of the stocks included in S&P 500 is quite high from the historical perspective. It reached a higher level only twice. Before the Great Depression and before the burst of the Dotcom Bubble. Another market crash is inevitable, but there is no warranty that it occurs anytime soon. The high stock valuations may last for a prolonged period of time. Moreover the billions of Dollars that were pumped into the economy over the recent years represent an unprecedented situation. In this situation, the comparison of the current and the historical P/E levels loses a part of its information value. In other words, I wouldn't be surprised, if the P/E values grew even more, maybe back to the late 1990's levels. The recent developments indicate that this could be the case, as the stock market welcomed Trump's election with a strong rally. Especially his plans to make huge infrastructure spendings could help to push the stock indices even higher.

Also the gold and silver market fundamentals are favorable. Trump's infrastructure spending along with higher energy prices should lead to increased inflation pressures. Moreover there is a lot of uncertainty in the World. Especially the developments in the European Union could force the investors to seek some safe heaven. The Italian banks and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are still not out of the woods, the Greek government debt is still unsustainable, the migration crisis is still not over and more and more people across Europe lose their confidence in the incompetent EU leaders. The process of Brexit is expected to start in the coming months, it is highly probable that the parliamentary elections in Netherlands (March) and presidential elections in France (May) will lead to referendums regarding "Nethxit" and "Frexit" and the main favorites of the German parliamentary elections (October) are Merkel and Shultz. Both of them are expected to continue in their current refugee-welcome policies, that will lead to another deepening of the conflicts between the EU member countries. And when talking about conflicts, the mess in Ukraine still goes on and there are no signs of an improvement of the situation anytime soon. All in all, there is a lot of factors that indicate that precious metals have some nice gains ahead.

The WTI oil price declined in January and the current oil market situation indicates that we shouldn't expect a meaningful oil price growth anytime soon (excluding a black swan situation somewhere in the Middle East). The supply is still higher than demand and it is expected that any attempt to break the $60 level will be crippled by an increase of the U.S. shale oil production. According to the EIA, oil prices should remain close to the current levels in 2017 and they should climb to $59 by December 2018. Given the fundamentals, it is quite possible that the January barometer will be right and WTI price will decline over the next 11 months.

Conclusion

The January barometer indicates that there is a good chance that the SPY, GLD and SLV investors will record gains over the next 11 months, while the USO investors should prepare for some losses. The analysis of historical data shows that the January barometer is quite reliable for S&P 500, when the January returns are positive. Also the fundamental analysis shows that the stock market rally may continue. On the other hand, the January barometer is approximately as reliable as flipping a coin, when trying to predict the gold, silver and WTI price development. The fundamental factors support the positive outlook for gold and silver and a little less optimistic outlook for WTI. But we have to wait another 11 months to find out how successful the January barometer really was in 2017.

