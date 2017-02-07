Will Gilead Have A Bargain Bounce After Earnings?

Our computer system has identified Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) as a bottom-fishing candidate. Now all we have to do is drill down on the fundamentals to see if today's earnings report will trigger the bounce off the bottom. Or will the earnings report cause price to breakdown looking for another new and lower bottom?

Of 20 Analysts, 12 Still Have Buys

The analysts are paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to figure this out for us so, as a first step, we might as well take advantage of all that free, but highly paid for research. Nasdaq.com shows there are at least 20 of these analysts following GILD, and 12 of them still have buy signals. That may change after earnings are announced, and our challenge is to figure out just how that will change.

Most of the analysts will wait for earnings, but a brave few will announce before earnings. Privately, most will tell their clients, who are paying for the answer, what they think. Since we are not paying, we have to figure it out for ourselves. Not that it really matters because, as a small investor, we can always wait for the earnings announcement to give us the answer.

Only portfolio managers buying a million shares at a time need to buy before or at the bottom. The small investor can wait for the bounce to begin to buy only 100 shares. Trying to catch bottoms is best left to the professionals. They pay for the kind of research that enables them to do this!

Consensus Target of $100, But Low Target is $85

Let's look at the analyst targets that we use to calculate our 40% implied return based both on their ratings and their targets. The analysts have had plenty of time to reduce their targets after all the bad news was released about GILD. Before they publicly downgrade their targets some more, they probably will wait for the earnings news.

Right now at Nasdaq.com, the consensus 12-month target is $100, with a high target of $118 and a low target of $85. In the past month at least 3 analysts have published targets before these earnings due today. One came in at the consensus target of $100. The other 2 came in close to the low target of $85. This points to downgrades after earnings today, approaching the low target, rather than consensus.

Obviously our Implied Return will drop from 40% to something more reasonable as targets drop. High returns mean high risk. Our overall, failing SID grade is already telling us to ignore Implied Return. As we can see 2 analysts are dropping their targets well below consensus. This confirms what our failing SID grade is telling us about that high Implied Return, namely to ignore it. GILD is bottoming and 12-month targets are dropping below consensus. Don't expect price to go up after earnings today.

No Earnings Surprise Expected Today

Perhaps more important to today's earnings are the latest analyst updates on earnings. On the same Nasdaq.com page we can see these. In the last 14 days, one analyst downgraded earnings to slightly below $11.20 and another upgraded to slightly above $11.20. About a month ago some analyst dropped earnings to near $9.80! I guess that is one analyst not expecting a good earnings report today.

However, more important are the future earnings and sales, because the market is always determining today's price by looking ahead. Yahoo.com shows them dropping. The average of analyst earnings is dropping from $11.41 to $10.68. Revenues are likewise forecasted to drop from $30.21 billion to $28.07 billion. All of this explains why GILD is a bottoming stock. For a more detailed explanation of why this is happening, here is an excellent article going into earnings.

All of this is known and already in price. What is not yet in price is any surprise in earnings today, if, indeed, there is any surprise. The recent downgrades by analysts to targets closer to $85, rather than the consensus $100, would seem to indicate that no positive surprise is expected. I will closely watch what the 20 or so analysts do after earnings because these are the ones portfolio managers listen to before they decide to buy. We all know that portfolio manager buying or selling determines where price is going long term.

Except for Poor Earnings Growth, the Fundamentals Look Great

Now let's go to finviz.com where we can see all the key fundamental ratios at a glance, look at a nice chart showing the potential bottom, and check the analyst targets and dates shown below the fundamentals. We can also check all the recent headlines and stories shown below the fundamental data.

Except for the drop in revenues and earnings, the fundamentals look great. Low PE, great cash position and free cash flow are all attractive. Certainly the value players will be attracted to GILD once the bottom is in place and there is any hint of revenues and profits improving. They are showing a forward PE of 6.77 on forecasted earnings $10.68 with price at $72. C

an the PE go very much lower? Or is that PE much too low considering the average PE of the market? Let's presume GILD moves from $72 to $85, currently the lowest analyst target for 12 months out. That's about an 18% return. If today's earnings support the forecasted numbers, this may be the bargain bottom and bottom fishers may start to chase that 18% return. The short ratio is low indicating the shorts are not attacking this dividend paying, bargain bottoming stock.

Proactive, Bottom-Fishing Buyer

Conclusion: I am ready to be proactive after earnings are announced. If earnings are good I am ready to target 18% plus a 2.6% dividend. If earnings are bad, I will wait for next quarter and the next bottom to bottom-fish. I expect the earnings will be bad and so do the analysts who are dropping their targets below the $100 consensus and close to the low target of $85.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.