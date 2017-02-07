Mind Bender: Introducing Reflexive Market Metaphysics

Want to know when the Fed is going to hike?

In my last post here, I highlighted the latest from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic.

I don't know Aleksandar and although I suppose I could ask around, I have no idea what his peers think of his analysis.

What I do know is that Kocic certainly hasn't attained the status of JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic who, thanks in no small part to the perception that systematic strategies exacerbated the flash crashing madness that gripped markets on August 24, 2015, has morphed into a kind of Gandalf figure minus the white beard and staff. As an aside, I'm of the opinion that Kolanovic should embrace his reputation and trade in the dark blue suits for a long white robe and pointy hat.

Anyway, Kocic endeared himself to me back in September of 2015 (which is ironic because that's precisely when Kolanovic's star began to rise in earnest) when he described the Fed's admission of its own reflexivity as follows (my highlights):

What we now have is another data point which outlines the contours of the Fed reaction function. Fed's communication strategy, it is becoming clear, is an equivalent of what in theater context is referred to as Removing the fourth wall whereby the actors address the audience to disrupt the stage illusion - they can no longer have the illusion of being unseen. An unalterable spectator becomes an alterable observer who is able to alter. The eyes are no longer on the finish, but on the course - what audience is watching is not necessarily an inevitable self-contained narrative. The market is now observing itself from another angle as an observer of the observer of the observers.

I quote that passage incessantly. You may be tired of hearing it, but it's important. Kocic's point was that by relenting in the face of the adverse conditions that prevailed at the time (mostly tied to China's "unexpected" move to devalue the yuan), the Fed essentially acknowledged the market's ability to change the FOMC's reaction function.

No longer were market participants on the outside looking in. Suddenly, we got confirmation of what we all suspected: we can shape the policy that shapes the markets in which we trade. That's what Kocic means when he says "an unalterable spectator becomes an alterable observer who is able to alter."

In Kocic's note, the passages that precede the excerpt cited above are a little less metaphysical and thus easier to comprehend. Here are the opening lines (my highlights):

As the market developments were unfolding, Fed members simply didn't like what they saw. Despite seemingly robust US data, the global economy appears too fragile and the strong USD is in the center of the crisis. The developments in EM have been negative for risk and, if conditions deteriorate further, the net result could be in a nontrivial adverse impact on DM economies. Rate hikes and further USD strength could have made things considerably worse. So, while the market waited, Fed decided not to engage.

So why do we care about this now? Well because this same dynamic manifests itself with each passing day. A great example is the January jobs number.

You'll recall from Friday that the market essentially ignored the headline print and zoomed in on the average hourly earnings miss. That of course led directly to a lower dollar, lower yields, and lower odds of a March hike. Here's what I wrote over the weekend:

It seems to me that we've got some reflexivity going on here. The market knows that it is itself included in the Fed's reaction function. What do you do when you know that your rhetoric and actions influence someone else's decisions? Well, you tell them what you want them to think. So here we have the market essentially telling the committee "hey, this is what you should be paying attention to. It's this wage number that matters. So key on that."

In other words, the market, by its own reaction, is in effect dictating (or at least influencing) the Fed's next move. That move (or, in this case, non-move) will then influence markets. And around we go. That's reflexivity.

Now you might fairly say this is nothing new. That is, Kocic didn't really say anything that we didn't already know. We'd be a pretty gullible bunch if we collectively believed that the Fed was truly data dependent and didn't base its decisions on the prevailing market dynamic.

That's precisely right. I do agree with Kocic that the Fed's reaction to the turmoil unfolding across markets in September 2015 did represent one of the most explicit instances of what we might call anti-data dependence, but the notion that the FOMC doesn't cater to markets has always been absurd on its face.

In light of that, it would be interesting to take a look at how many times the Fed has hiked when the market wasn't pricing it in. As it turns out, Wells Fargo has done just that. Consider the following from a note out late last week (my highlights):

The Fed rarely tightens unless the market is pricing at least a 60% of a rate hike one month before the FOMC meeting. Figure 7 underscores this point. The Fed has implemented 25 bps hikes on 27 occasions since 1991. Twenty days before the hike, the implied probability was below the key 60% level in only three of the 27 cases. The Fed tightening in December 2016 fit the historical pattern. The rate hike was very well advertised by the Fed, and the implied probability was about 80% a month before the FOMC meeting. It topped 90% a week before the Fed confab.

Ok so who's ready for the punchline? A gold star to anyone who reads the following (again, from Wells Fargo) and gets the joke before reading my concluding remarks:

Is a March rate hike credible? We suppose it is plausible, but still unlikely. First, plausibility. In our recent travels, several clients have argued strongly that the market is far too sanguine that the Fed will be on hold until June. We respect this view.

How can Wells Fargo "respect that view"?! That is, in the paragraphs that precede that passage, the bank essentially proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the Fed won't hike unless the market anticipates it. So by definition - and this is just a repeat of Kocic's point - the market can't be too sanguine that the Fed will be on hold. That sanguinity itself makes it impossible for the FOMC to move!

Welcome to the mind bending world of reflexive market metaphysics.

Here's a bonus chart which, if you've understood and internalized everything said above, essentially tells you when the Fed is going to hike:

(Chart: Wells Fargo)

