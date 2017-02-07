AT&T In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - January Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and DGR. These are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of AT&T (NYSE:T) a bit deeper. I will also evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I realize because of this, the article will be heavily dividend-centric, but dividends are what I know.

T is what I call a watermelon. When I plant watermelons in my garden, I know each plant will produce only one, perhaps 2, watermelons for the year. However, as we all know, the fruits themselves are massive. This leads me to categorize stocks as watermelons when their yield is large, upwards of 4%, but their DGRs are under 5%. T has a current yield of 4.75%. The 1, 3, 5, and 10 year DGRs for T are 2.1%, 2.2%, 2.2%, and 3.7%, respectively. T is precisely the type of stock I had in mind when I defined the watermelon stocks.

A more in depth way that I will investigate the dividend growth rate is by comparing the 3, 5, and 10 year DGRs to each other. By doing this, I can evaluate if the DGR is accelerating or decelerating. In the case of T, the 5/10 year DGR ratio is 0.59. This means that the 5 year DGR is only 59% of the 10 year DGR average. I would normally find this a bit concerning, but the deceleration stopped from the 5 to 3 to 1 year DGR. In fact, since 2008, the dividend increased by four cents a year, every year. The extra penny every quarter is nearly as small of a raise as you could get, but no one should be buying T for an impressive DGR. The size of the dividend is the alluring aspect.

When I look at value metrics, I pay careful attention to historical dividend yields and payout ratios. I feel by paying attention to these two data points, you can avoid buying near a high or buying for a DGR that is destined to slow. T's current dividend yield is 4.75% with its 5 year average being 5.16%. I believe this discrepancy may indicate a slight overvaluation for T. A price decrease of around 8% would put the yield in line with its historical average. T's current payout ratio is 92% which seems quite alarming on the surface. However, the 10 year average is over 106%. Due to the nature of the industry, this isn't as disturbing as it appears, but it does explain the anemic DGR. I believe the takeaway information from the payout ratio is that the dividend will continue to creep up at a pace similar to that of the last 5 years.

T is a core holding of many dividend portfolio's due to its exceptional yield. It is viewed similarly to a utility and therefore isn't expected to have significant dividend growth. I do feel T may be slightly overvalued at this point based on my dividend value metrics. I understand there are many other measures of value, but this is usually where I'll start my research. I expect to hold T for several decades while adding through any dips, particularly when the yield would cross over 5%. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.