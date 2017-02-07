Taking A Spin With Whirlpool

I decided to take a look at Whirlpool after seeing some of their appliances in model homes in my area.

I recently walked through some new model homes in my area, and I quickly noticed that many of the appliances were made by Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), a company I hadn't ever really considered before. After checking Morningstar, it appeared that the firm was capable of generating some attractive numbers related to return on invested capital and return on equity. I also noticed that WHR shares have taken a slight dip this year.

WHR data by YCharts

I then decided that it was time to give the company a closer look.

Return on invested capital: Good but not great

Double-digit ROIC is good, but I also think it's likely that Whirlpool's cost of capital isn't too much lower than this number, unfortunately. I created the below chart in Excel (and all others in the rest of the article) using data from the firm's financial statements.

I like to put a 10% hurdle rate as the cost of capital for "lower risk" industries like consumer staples, and a 12% hurdle rate for "riskier" or more cyclical companies for my own personal investments. I consider Whirlpool part of the latter category, and even though it barely exceeds that mark, this wouldn't deter me from investing in the firm as a trade, or even a "hold and monitor closely" long term position.

The results in my ROIC - WACC (aka weighted average cost of capital) model are more approximations than 100% accurate numbers, but it does indicate that the company earns slight economic profits. It's still a little too close for my tastes, and there's also a notable amount of non-cancelable operating leases held off the books as well, judging from last year's annual report.

Unfortunately we will have to wait for the official operating lease figures, however, as the firm hasn't yet released its 10-K for 2016, which will contain this information. I plan to provide an update later this month when it does.

Now for the equity slice of the capital structure pie

I was slightly disappointed by the firm's ROIC numbers, but I'd still like to take a look at Whirlpool's return on equity. I broke its ROE down into five pieces to see what's been driving it recently.

While I was initially impressed by its ROE, after looking a little closer it appears that it's highly magnified by a large amount of financial leverage. While this isn't abnormal (leverage in the 3.5x to 4x or higher range has been typical for WHR over the last decade), it's not ideal for me.

The company maintains relatively slim margins otherwise, and needs to be very efficient with the way it utilizes its assets to maintain its high ROE. Fortunately, its asset turnover ratio appears to be headed in the right direction after taking a slight dip in fiscal 2015. Increasing margins year-over-year are also encouraging for underlying return on equity. Its underlying ROE without the sizeable leverage support still doesn't look too appealing to me, however.

Conclusion

I think Whirlpool is a decent business, just not the superior business I imagined that it would be in my head before writing this article. It's likely that it's at least capable of earning its cost of capital, but not much more than that. Return on equity is attractive, but it's also highly magnified with leverage.

I still think there might be enough value here to consider Whirlpool as a trade (or even a very closely monitored long-term investment), considering that it's only trading at around 11 times average earnings estimates for fiscal 2017 and a touch under 10 times expected forward earnings. I think this is especially true if earnings and revenues continue to exhibit green shoots through fiscal 2017.

