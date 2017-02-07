National Oilwell Varco And Bill Ackman

I wrote in my last article on National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) that it was likely slated to outperform peers based upon its risk/reward scenario. This is a space that will recover, quite simply, as crude oil recovers, reducing complications with the core thesis. Rumors were building that activist investor Bill Ackman, of Pershing Square Capital Management may be building a stake in the company. Now that this has been denied by National Oilwell Varco's investor relations team, we have to re-evaluate the risk/reward scenario with this stock, as well as the fundamental factors currently surrounding the company.

Source: National Oilwell Varco

Ackman And NOV

Early last week, NOV was up just over 5% on news that Ackman's hedge fund may have taken a stake in the company. However, the investor relations team at NOV denied that any such activist had contacted them. Now, this doesn't mean that Ackman doesn't like NOV or anything related to viewing the stock as a sell. There's two key positive catalysts that are quite simple that will drive the stock higher over multiple time frames and they are increased rig counts and a crude oil cyclical recovery. Just this week, the rig count jumped up by 17 to the highest level since October 2015, which is saying quite a lot.

The only recent shareholder activity on this stock is the fact that BlackRock increased its stake to 6.5% and an SEC filing was subsequently uploaded. From a different perspective, it's important to note that oil service providers provide a necessary diversification to energy sector investments. Investors should have consistency in their upstream, midstream, and downstream bets, however, oil service providers are not always the most transparent companies to understand as cash flow generation has much less predictability.

One of the potential items that analysts looked at as to why an activist might take a stake in the company. One item that was brought up was the notion of a special dividend. It's no secret that during the crude oil downturn that NOV's losses were extended because they cut the dividend from a 46 cent quarterly payout to just a 5 cent quarterly payout, seen below. If the dividend had remained constant, the current yield would be 4.81%. That would put it well above peers and would make this stock highly attractive.

Source: Bloomberg

If a special dividend were to occur with repatriated cash, recognize that this would be a major event. The company has nearly 90% of its cash in foreign subsidiaries, currently totaling $1.37 billion. NOV has refrained from bringing this cash back to the United States because if they do, they'll be subject to a 35% tax rate.

Considering that NOV spends about $70 million a quarter paying out their 5 cent dividend, the company would definitely be able to pay out a special dividend upwards of 20 cents. If a 20 cent payout were to occur, the effective yield would be about 2.1% (annualized). Because this payout would come on top of the normal quarterly dividend, it would be a very positive signal to the market.

Risk/Reward Reminder

It is my belief that this stock's rally over the last twelve months has been held back by the lack of a substantial dividend. There are many companies in the energy sector that have a high exposure to crude oil prices, but have substantially higher dividend. With that being said, this is still one of the best stocks to be holding in the oil and gas services industry right now. Trading at just $38, share, the stock has effectively doubled YOY, but that is just the beginning of the potential for capital gains for patient shareholders. Prior to the downturn in crude, NOV was consistently trading above $60, with the peak at $86/share. That would imply over 130% upside from the current level.

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, in a few more quarters when the dividend is likely higher, we'll see the total return be much more attractive to prospective investors. O&G services companies are typically some of the last companies to recover in the event of a cyclical downturn because E&P companies have to wait for pricing strength before they can put rigs back online and justify higher levels of production without signaling to the market that they're going to continue to saturate with oversupply.

This balancing act is also a reason why NOV hasn't really gone on a steeper uptrend, as it takes time for the industry to recover. However, rarely do we get an opportunity to see the long-term picture so clearly and I believe this necessary diversification will pay off handsomely.

Conclusion

Just because Ackman didn't take a stake doesn't mean he would sell NOV. That is clearly not the case, here, but this rumor has allowed us a chance to take a look at the pros and cons of owning NOV. From a current income standpoint, it is disappointing as there are energy sector stocks that carry a similar level of stability, but a drastically higher dividend. However, this stock's capital gains potential over the medium-term is really quite astounding and I largely expect that investors will begin to buy up this name because of its stability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.