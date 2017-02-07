February Construction Report: Early Signs Of A Trump Bump?

We analyze the construction industry from the perspective of a real estate investor. We aggregate and illustrate recent construction-related data points through a series of charts and analysis.

Construction costs continue to increase, and things may get worse before they get better. Construction costs rose roughly 5% in 2016 and 20% over the last 4 years.

We will see a record number of new multifamily units delivered in 2017. This is one of the few pockets of potential oversupply we are seeing in the CRE markets.

Commercial real estate debt markets are as tight as they have been since the end of the financial crisis. Lenders are wary of potential oversupply, regulatory uncertainty, and higher rates.

December construction spending fell short of expectations, but only because of public sector weakness. We may be seeing a mild post-election pickup in private residential and nonresidential spending.

The State of Construction: Overview

Every month, we look at the current state of the construction industry from the perspective of commercial real estate investors. While much of the focus in recent years has been on interest rates, we believe that any analysis of residential and commercial real estate valuations must begin and end with a thorough analysis of the commodity actually being sold: rentable space.

Construction Spending

December construction spending fell short of expectations, falling 0.2% from November due to weakness in the public sector. Public spending on construction has essentially been flat over the past decade, briefly accelerating during the recession before declining back to the 10-year average. As a percent of GDP, public construction spending is at the lowest level on record, and this is before we even account for increased construction costs.

Private construction spending, though, has been stronger than expected in recent months. Residential spending is up roughly 4% YoY while nonresidential spending is up 9% YoY. We have noticed a modest acceleration in recent months, perhaps related to post-election optimism. Private nonresidential spending is up 9% YoY in December, while private residential spending is up 4% YoY.

Residential construction is still roughly 30% below it's 2006 peak, but nonresidential spending is now 4% higher than the 2008 peak. It should be noted that nonresidential construction did not experience the same "bubble" conditions leading up to the recession.

Looking into the data further, we see the sector-by-sector spending. All nonresidential sectors have seen significant increases in construction spending in recent years. While the YoY increase may seem dramatic, the absolute level of supply growth remains very modest by historical standards for most major sectors. Supply growth is still a modest 1-2% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Housing Permits & Starts

Building permits, a leading indicator of future residential construction, is reported monthly and broken down into single family and multifamily permits. Permitting activity peaked in 2006 with an annualized rate of over 2.2 million permits per year before bottoming out in 2011 at roughly 600,000 per year.

Total building permits for December came in slightly shy of expectations, falling 0.2% MoM from November. Multifamily permits fell for the second straight month to an annualized rate of 355k units. Single family permits picked up some of the slack, however, and appear to have taken a notable leg higher in recent months.

We note that multifamily permits still remain elevated, considering apartment rents have already showed notable softness. We point out that the 'mini boom' in permitting that occurred in mid 2015 is just hitting the market now, roughly 18 months later.

Let's keep it in context. When we zoom into only the post-recession period above, it appears that supply is plentiful. When we zoom out back to 1990, we see that total permitting (blue line) is only back to 1994 levels. Also, the mix of permits has shifted significantly towards multifamily in recent years. In 2006, only 10% of permits were for multifamily units. In the most recent month, roughly 30% of permits are for multifamily (5+) unit structures.

Multifamily completions over the past two months have been at their highest level since the late 1980s. The effects of the new supply have already been felt in the national rent growth metrics, which has showed rent growth slowing to the 2-3% YoY range. We expect this to slow further through 2017 before recovering in 2018.

That being said, it's important to remember that demographics over the next ten years are highly favorable to apartment demand. Rent growth data will certainly be interesting over the next several years; it will be a battle between high levels of supply and high levels of demand.

Construction Employment

Construction employment, another coincidental indicator reported monthly, also tells us about the current state of the market. In many ways, construction employment is a better indicator of the "real" production of new space, as it adjusts and normalizes some of the inflation-effects of the aforementioned construction spending data.

ADP Nonfarm Private Construction Payrolls has shown some early signs of reacceleration in the month over month data amid a sustained slowdown that began in early 2015. We've seen positive growth in construction hiring in three consecutive months after a weak 2016.

Diving deep into the data, we see that 'construction of buildings' employment was stronger than expected in January: perhaps another hint of a post-election reacceleration in private construction.

Supply and Demand in the Lending Markets

The Federal Reserve Board's Quarterly "Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices" is one of the best leading indicators of future construction. Reported supply and demand for commercial real estate loans tends to lead construction spending by 12-18 months and completions by 24-36 months. Every quarter, surveyors ask senior loan officers to report the supply and demand conditions for commercial real estate loans.

On the supply side, the data reports the net percentage of banks reporting tighter credit standards for commercial real estate loans. Q1 data, released this week, showed that lending standards tightened for the fifth consecutive quarter, particularly in the multifamily space.

Demand for these loans was negative for the first time since 2009.

Together, these metrics suggest that the debt markets in the commercial real estate market have tightened since the end of the crisis, which would suggest significant headwinds to private commercial construction spending over the next 12 months.

Construction Costs

We break down construction costs into five categories: land, labor, materials, financing, and regulatory. Rising construction costs tend to discourage marginal new construction projects and increase the value of real estate assets by increasing replacement costs. Developers are less willing to build "on spec" if they may be left holding a very expensive and illiquid asset, or if they are unable to finance it with a positive spread.

Below, we show the PPI for construction materials stacked atop the average hourly earnings for construction employees. We note that this is only two of the five cost inputs we noted above. Lower commodity costs benefited builders through 2015, but the strong recovery in oil and other construction-related commodities have once again pushed construction costs of labor and materials back near 3% inflation per year.

Tight labor markets for construction labor have increased construction wages considerably since 2007. The mini-boom in 2015 and 2016 resulted in a significant shortage of construction workers, pushing up wages to a 3.5% YoY rate.

Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter, which is also a very important and useful indicator.

(Turner Construction)

Turner notes that construction costs have risen over 4% every year since 2013 and are on pace to rise nearly 5% in 2016. Between 2013 and 2016, construction costs will have risen nearly 20%.

Architecture Billings Index

The Architecture Billings Index is reported monthly by the AIA and is one of the better leading indicators of future construction activity, particularly nonresidential construction, which can be difficult to forecast.

The ABI reported its best reading of 2016 as the Billings Index jumped to 55.9. Design contracts and inquiries were strong as well. This would suggest that we may indeed see a modest jump economic optimism after the election.

On the sector-level, residential construction billings continued remain put despite the rising supply levels and tight lending markets. Commercial and industrial billings has picked up significantly in recent months.

Signs from Rental Markets

The success of REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) is largely dependent upon their ability to maintain or raise effective rents and keep vacancy low. REITs and other real estate asset owners benefit from "tight" rental space markets where there is limited supply and healthy demand.

Tightness in space markets can be difficult to measure using publicly released data, but we present a metric, Rent Growth/Inflation Spread, that reasonably estimates conditions in the residential space market. We found that when rental conditions are "tight," rent growth tends to predictably outpace broader CPI inflation and vice versa. This spread widens when rental conditions are tighter and narrows or becomes negative when there is oversupply in the residential rental space markets.

The National Multifamily Housing Council also presents a survey-based analysis of conditions in the residential rental space markets. Their Market Tightness Index is a coincident indicator, while the Equity Financing and Debt Financing Indexes are leading indicators.

(National Multifamily Housing Council)

January survey showed that the apartment markets are getting "loose," meaning that pricing power for landlords is decreasing. The 25 reading was the lowest since the end of the recession. The ability to finance new projects also decreased to a similar degree, particularly debt financing, consistent with the Fed survey.

Bottom Line

While there are conflicting signals in the data, we believe that we are seeing a mild post-election acceleration in private construction activity. This has been a welcome reversal from the downtrends in Q3 of last year when we noted that private construction activity may be nearing a period of negative growth.

At the very least, we can say that the data consistently reflects an uptick in economic optimism within the private construction sector. This is consistent with the "Trump Bump" seen in other surveys of economic confidence. There appears to be a steady or improving appetite to build, even at a time when there are concerns about oversupply, increased construction costs, and rising interest rates.

That said, the constraints on the ability to build have been getting more burdensome in recent months. Both the Fed survey and NMHC survey show significant tightness in the debt and equity financing markets. Construction costs, too, appear to be accelerating as a result of rising construction commodity costs.

In short, we think that the election results may have temporarily prevented a period of near-zero or negative growth in the private construction sector. Whether this mild acceleration becomes a sustained uptrend is dependent upon how quickly and effectively the Trump administration is able to roll out these anticipated pro-growth policies.

Seven years into the recovery, lower interest rates have not resulted in the typical boom-bust cycle in the construction sector. High cost of construction labor and tight lending and land-use zoning regulations have slowed construction growth and could very well extend the real estate cycle for several more years.

Much has changed politically in recent months. We expect the unified Republican government to prioritize infrastructure spending early on in the next administration as it is a relatively uncontroversial, bipartisan issue. We expect a significant increase in public construction spending beginning in late 2017 or early 2018. The public construction sector has been relatively quiet in recent years, and we theorize that increased public construction spending will "crowd out" the private sector, especially in the construction labor markets. Combined with the existing headwinds, our forecast for private construction spending is slightly lower than in our last report.

