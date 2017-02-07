Elsevier Acquires Plum Analytics To Measure Research Performance

Elsevier will likely better utilize Plum's technologies combined with its research-centric offerings.

Plum has developed an 'alternative metrics' approach to measure research influence and interest.

Information services company Elsevier has acquired Plum Analytics from EBSCO for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Research information solutions company Elsevier (NYSE:RELX) has acquired research analytics company Plum Analytics for an undisclosed amount from EBSCO Information Services.

Plum has developed PlumX, a system for tracking the influence and interest of research-oriented content worldwide.

Plum wasn't a core asset for seller EBSCO but should be an excellent addition to Elsevier's research-focused offerings, since Elsevier sells more of its services to 'office of research' customers.

Target Company

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Plum Analytics was founded in 2011 by current president Andrea Michalek and Mike Buschman to help organizations better understand and communicate their research.

Michalek and Buschman had previously worked together at Serials Solutions by launching Summon, a discovery tool for libraries.

The company has developed technology that tracks usage of research to provide greater meta-knowledge about research by various alternative metrics such as:

Usage

Captures

Citations

Social Media

Mentions

Below is a brief sample video about the company's PlumX product in use:

(Source: stmaryscalibrary YouTube)

The company was self-funded from inception, was acquired by EBSCO in early 2014 and operated there as a standalone entity.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Deal terms were not disclosed by any of the parties, so it is likely the deal amount was immaterial to Elsevier's financial operations.

Seller EBSCO, which is also a diversified information solutions provider to various research markets, says it is 'dedicated to developing customizable services' that it sells primarily to libraries worldwide.

Plum only remained as a subsidiary for three years at EBSCO, implying that EBSCO was unable to capitalize and cross-sell Plum's 'altmetrics' approach to determining research paper influence and interest.

EBSCO parted with Plum because, "we believe that for Plum to reach its full potential it should be with a company that is more engaged and established with the office of research," rather than further removed in libraries, which are EBSCO's focus.

So, it appears EBSCO sold Plum because it wasn't a core asset.

Apparently, Elsevier believes Plum's altmetrics focus will be well-utilized by its Mendeley, Scopus, ScienceDirect, SciVal and Pure product offerings.

In addition, Elsevier will combine PlumX with its CiteScore metrics, so 'the research community now has even more ways to evaluate research performance.'

Elsevier will therefore bolster its research performance measurement capabilities with the PlumX deal, which will enable producers of research to better understand how their content is being used, and prospective buyers of research information to better gauge the value of the research begin evaluated.

This team and technology deal won't move the needle for $37 billion Elsevier but will fill out its metrics functionality and stay abreast of the latest trends in social sentiment and analysis.

Elsevier should be able to monetize the acquisition well, assuming it didn't overpay for the company.

