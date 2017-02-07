Why Visa Remains A Compounding Machine

The U.S. market remains a pillar of growth, but I like what the company could do in Europe.

Visa (NYSE:V) posted unbelievable Q1 2017 results buoyed by contractual wins and the company's acquisition of Visa Europe. Visa easily cruised past revenue and earnings growth expectations. Net revenue grew 25% y/y to $4.5 billion thanks largely to the inclusion of Visa Europe, and earnings per share grew 23% on an adjusted basis to $0.86.

Given the continued secular tailwinds in Visa's core U.S. market, operational enhancements that will come as the company integrates Visa Europe, and promising results in India, I think Visa will continue to be a compounding machine. I believe shares are now worth $100 and offer reasonable upside from current levels.

U.S. secular tailwinds are blowing

In his first conference call as Visa's CEO, Alfred Kelly demonstrated his knowledge of the Visa business, and he articulated what I had predicted in November: Visa will not undergo any major strategic changes. The underlying business continues to be quite healthy. The health of Visa's business is highlighted by Visa's 11.2% y/y increase in payment volumes in the U.S. in Q1. This was driven largely by the inclusion of the USAA cards as well as Costco (NASDAQ:COST). However, management also noted that there is a lot of excitement in the issuer credit card channel at the moment.

In response to a question about credit products excluding USAA and Costco, Kelly said:

I would say that, given the continued amount of attention reward products are getting, we're certainly seeing that our issuers are very focused on the credit card segment for sure.

This is a bit of an understatement, in my view. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon famously blamed the Visa-partnered Sapphire Reserve card for a $200-300 million reduction in fourth quarter earnings. Given the success of the card in customer acquisition, I believe we could see a competitive response of similarly aggressive rewards. Issuers are fighting for business, and Visa will benefit regardless of which issuers win or lose. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) also increased its Prime Rewards card cash back to 5%, which should drive significant growth in Visa revenue.

In addition to issuer excitement, the U.S. will continue to benefit from the movement towards online shopping, which is virtually a cashless business. Visa speaks to the growth in Visa Checkout, but I believe the company's partnership with Amazon as well as the ease of use of digital payments like Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) are likely creating more value. Regardless, Visa is a beneficiary.

Visa Europe integration upside

Visa Europe remains a huge potential upside for Visa. When Visa Europe was independent, the entity simply did not receive the necessary investment to drive the same levels of cash conversion that credit has received in the United States. As Visa continues to integrate the new business, I suspect we will see several initiatives out of the US playbook, including profitable partnerships with financial institutions, to drive market adoption.

In addition to improving the underlying European business, Visa's management team hinted at strategies that could boost tax efficiency, pending U.S. legislation. While this statement lacked much detail, I believe it implies that the company could pursue an inversion or corporate restructuring that results in a lower cash tax expense for Visa. Needless to say, this would be a huge incremental positive for shareholders.

A Burgeoning Indian Opportunity

Visa's Indian business has not historically provided much revenue. The Indian government asked Visa not to charge processing fees through Dec. 31, 2016, and transaction volumes doubled. This did not drive much revenue; however, Visa lost money for years to drive market adoption in the United States and Europe. India is a massive opportunity when you consider the country's population and growing GDP. Kelly summarized the investment thesis succinctly on the call:

And so in my mind, at this point I'm much more focused on capitalizing on this opportunity and investing heavily behind driving both awareness for consumers and incentive for merchants to get signed up. There's only a very fractional amount of the merchant community in India that is enabled today to be able to accept electronic or digitized payments, and we want to try to get that number up as much as we possibly can. So I think when you consider the economics of the investments we'll make in India, plus a fairly conservative pricing, it's certainly not going to be a market in this fiscal year that's going to drive a lot of profit for us. But I think, it's a great year for us to make sure that we do everything we can in one of the two largest population countries in the world to get as good a position as we can to help us over the next decade. Remember, great companies are sometimes not built in a year. A typical MBA/DCF decision might not be interested in a long-term investment, but luckily Visa makes plenty of money, and it can afford to have a long-term view.

Overall, Visa remains a buy

Visa's core business is performing exceptionally well with solid prospects for incremental capital investments outside of the United States and aggressive returns to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. I am increasing my midpoint fair value estimate to $100, and I would not hesitate to add to a position at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.