Murphy Oil: A Safe Oil Pick With Significant Upside

How much profits can investors expect from the investment?

Are Murphy Oil assets worth trading at such discount when compared to ConocoPhillips?

Comparable analysis shows that Murphy Oil is one of the cheapest stocks among shale oil companies.

The collapse of the price of oil (NYSEARCA:USO) gave investors so many opportunities in the energy market. However, it also gave them hurdles in trying to find an energy stock that is worth holding in this risky market.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is one of the cheapest/safest investments in the shale oil market.

This article covers a step-by-step analysis, starting with comparing how cheap MUR stock is to other competitors and ending with valuing the stock.

First stage: Where the cheapest oil lies?

The first thing we look at when searching for investments in the energy market is cheap valuation of proved reserves. This is done by dividing the company's enterprise value by the number of barrels of oil equivalent (BOE). In this way, investors will have an idea about how much they are paying per BOE when investing in the company.

For comparable purposes, we created this table to show the enterprise value/proved reserves ratio for some shale players in the US (we used 2015 proved reserves numbers since most companies in this group haven't yet reported full 2016 results).

Looking into the table, there are two companies that are considered very cheap with respect to the others (ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Murphy Oil), and one company that is somehow in the middle (Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)).

And since we prefer cheap valuations in this uncertain oil market, we will focus on these three companies, and choose the one that suits our standards the best.

Second stage: Who is the cheapest and the lowest-cost producer?

The second stage involves picking the lowest-cost, and the cheapest producer.

Again, we created the table below to illustrate the comparison between the cheapest shale producers; Devon Energy, ConocoPhillips and Murphy Oil.

As you can see, Devon Energy has the best return on every barrel of oil equivalent produced. DVN makes $3 for every barrel of oil equivalent produced.

However, if we combine the price per every barrel of proved reserves and production expenses, things will change. Keep in mind that investors need to buy an energy stock that has a combination of both; lowest price per barrel of proved reserve (BPR), and the best return on every BOE sold.

But, does Devon Energy fit into these parameters?

Let's see.

No. Devon Energy investors need oil and gas prices to rise by as much as 62% ($13.96 jump from Devon's realized price per BOE of $21) to get a positive return on their investment.

Whereas investors in ConocoPhillips need prices to rise by 25% ($ 8.44/BOE increase) and investors in Murphy Oil need only a 30% increase.

Keep in mind that these numbers are based on 2015 results of proved reserves. Things changed for ConocoPhillips in 2016.

So, let's get more specific to be able to choose one between these two companies.

Just for the record, we used realized price per BOE and not oil price (realized BOE price is always less than the price of oil due to other cheaper productions like natural gas, bitumen and NGLs), in order to compare apples to apples.

Every energy company has different combination of production, which includes oil, gas and NGLs. Thus, we need to use the realized selling price of BOE in order to have a balanced comparison. In addition, we deducted; exploration expenses, depletion and asset impairments from the operating expenses, since we believe these expenses do not affect the true cost of reserves extraction.

Third stage: Murphy or Conoco?

To our luck, these two companies are the only ones in the group that released their updated 2016 proved reserves, which will give us a clearer picture about their current valuation.

We created the table below to simplify our analysis.

As seen, the proved reserves of ConocoPhillips were down substantially in 2016, which increased the company's price per barrel reserved. Whereas, the metric was down slightly for Murphy Oil.

This pushed us to check the reason for this decline in proved reserves for ConocoPhillips - is it a result of selling assets, higher production during the year, or lower oil prices that made most of these reserves unextractable at current prices? Let's see.

(Source: ConocoPhillips Annual Report 2016, edited by us)

(Source: Murphy Oil Q4 results, edited by us)

As you can see, 20% of the decline in 2015 proved reserves for ConocoPhillips was due to lower oil prices, while we saw minimal impact on Murphy Oil's reserves, which suggests that Murphy's reserves are easier to extract than those of COP.

Fourth Stage: Valuation

On the valuation front, Murphy Oil is the king.

The stock is trading at the lowest price to cash from operations. We believe that this metric is the most important for energy companies, since it excludes the cyclicality of capex spending in the energy sector.

Among the three cheapest stocks (and among the group of 6 mentioned above) listed above, Murphy Oil has the lowest P/CFO ratio.

In addition, the company has the lowest price-to-book ratio among the three cheapest stocks (and also among the group of 6).

So, why is a company that accounting rules pushed it to erase 20% of its proved reserves' value being valued 70% higher on price-to-book basis than another one which recorded null devaluation?

Last but not least, Murphy Oil is having the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA ratio among the 3 cheapest stocks (also among the group of 6, except for Apache Corp (NYSE:APA)).

Concluding, we think that Murphy Oil is the safest stock in the energy sector.

We also think it is worth at least $40/share, a 30% upside from current price. That's done by calculating the average of the P/CFO metric of ConocoPhillips and Devon Energy.

Also, the company is significantly undervalued on the book value front. Murphy Oil has strong assets that are extractable in the same way as ConocoPhillips, and yet COP is trading at 1.7 price-to-book value, while MUR is trading at less than 1 at current prices.

The company has one of the easiest reserves to extract, is trading cheaply with respect to these reserves and is having an attractive valuation.

In addition, the company has a total debt to capitalization ratio of 38%, which is in line with other competitors.

Moreover, the company offers an attractive (compared to other energy players) dividend yield of 3.44%.

However, there are risks that lie in the oil market in general. Things are not looking bright for the oil market after Trump's latest tensions with Iran, which would jeopardize the output cut deal by OPEC. Nonetheless, we still believe that holding Murphy Oil stock is an attractive investment from a risk/reward standpoint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.