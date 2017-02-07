Diamond Offshore: The Beat That Doesn't Matter

With very few analysts bullish on the stock, Diamond Offshore is a stock to keep an eye on for a reversal.

The Q4 results for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) continue an earnings trend for the offshore driller. The company regularly beats estimates, but the backlog trend remains in the dumps.

The stock interestingly trades at the multi-year lows at $16 where Diamond Offshore has traded for over a year now. One has to wonder if the stock lasts at these levels much longer.

The Q4 numbers were slightly out of the trend. For the first time since Q215, Diamond Offshore had a bump up in sequential revenues. The number was meaningful enough for the offshore driller to actually double operating income though a big benefit came from the settlement of a contract dispute.

Source: Diamond Offshore Q416 earnings release

Revenues were still down nearly 30% from last year, but the real key remains the contract backlog. Diamond Offshore ended the year with a contracted backlog of only $3.6 billion.

The company signed a few contract extensions in the quarter, but the end result wasn't much benefit to the long-term picture. The backlog was up at $4.4 billion at the end of Q2 and $5.2 billion to start 2016.

The backlog is falling too fast and shale drilling is causing havoc in the drilling sector. Despite all of this news already in the stock, the analyst community is very negative on Diamond Offshore. When only a few analysts are bullish on a stock, usually opportunity exists.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The key investor takeaway is that Diamond Offshore looks like a stock attempting to bottom around $16. The stock and sector still need a catalyst to turn bullish so for now watch the quarterly beats from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.