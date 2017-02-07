What Should The Larger Banks Do With All Their Cash?

But, this means that banks' return on equity, many which are now below the banks' cost of capital, will be improved by increasing financial leverage, not improving bank performance.

First, they must pass the annual Fed "stress tests" but the banks are looking pretty confident that this will be done without much problem.

The larger commercial banks apparently have a lot of cash hanging around that they can't find much use for and so they are looking to increase stock buybacks and dividends.

Commercial banks, especially the larger ones, seem to have so much money that they don't know what to do with it.

This is the reason why corporations engage in stock buybacks and high dividend payouts…right?

They don't have any place to invest the funds they have lying around.

Aaron Back discusses this topic in the Wall Street Journal.

"Most banks should be in a position to step up their payouts to shareholders, because they have built up so much excess capital over the past few years."

Mr. Back cites the work of Jason Goldberg, an analyst at Barclays: "Out of 22 banks covered by Barclays, Mr. Goldberg expects all but five to file requests tot eh Fed to return a higher proportions of expected profits in the form of dividends or buybacks."

"The median bank's requested payout ratio should rise to 93 percent from 83 percent last year. "Several banks, including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs Group, could be in a position to pay out 100 percent or more of profits." "For now, higher payouts are likely to mostly be in the form of buybacks rather than dividends."

The banks' ability to make such payouts depends upon their passing the upcoming series of stress tests that the Fed administers to the larger banks in the country each year.

Telis Demos and Peter Rudegeair also have reported in the Wall Street Journal "The top six U. S. banks have $101.57 billion in capital in excess of what regulators require them to set aside" to either pay higher dividends or buy back stock. This number comes from the research of RBC Capital Markets.

They go on: "Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate such capital at around $120 billion across 18 of the largest banks."

In other words, the largest banks in the United States have lots of cash on hand and don't really know what to do with it.

Where is the lending? I know that the banking system has increased business loans, especially on commercial real estate loans, but they still seem to have more money on hand than they want.

So, if you don't have better uses for the funds, give it back to your shareholders.

After all, as I wrote yesterday, very few of the biggest commercial banks in the United States are earning a return on equity that exceeds their cost of capital.

If you cannot earn your cost of capital, then you should return the money to shareholders.

I know that the capital has been built up due to regulatory pressures relating to the recent Great Recession and the difficulty the banking industry has had during the recent economic recovery.

This is why the Fed's stress tests are so important in this process. The banks must pass the Fed's stress tests and do so in a significant manner, in order to get the approval of the regulators to pay out these funds.

And, in getting rid of these funds, it will help the banks earn a higher return on the equity they have remaining in the bank.

But, there remain other issues, one of which has to do with the removal of certain items of the Dodd-Frank Act regulating the banking industry. It is rumored that there are still "deals to be cut," deals having to do with reducing certain regulations but only if the banks keep higher capital ratios in order to assure the safety of the banking industry.

So, to get more "freedom" to operate, the banks might have to pay up some to get the regulations reduced.

The point still is that the commercial banks, especially the larger ones, have plenty of cash on hand and, other than a few loans of higher quality that they are advancing; they have very little outlets for the use of this cash.

This really raises questions, at least in my mind, about the opportunity banks have of improving their business performance by increasing their return on equity. If there were plenty of opportunities around they would not be giving back these funds to shareholders.

Furthermore, how comfortable can we be if banks raise their return on equity just by increasing financial leverage? Trading profits are not going to be able to sustain such increases.

This is what commercial banks did in the 1990s and 2000s and see where that got us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.