VIX Update: Has Volatility Bottomed?

With another week behind us where the equity market gained just under one percent, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX actually gained some ground ending the week up 3.7% in the 10.90s. Even with last week's volatility gain, many market commentators see VIX 9s in the near future, and that would be the first time since 2007 that single digit VIX was hit. Although, this past Wednesday, just about the time of the announcement that the Fed was leaving its funds rate unchanged, the CBOE recorded a 9.97 VIX level for a brief moment before the index returned to the mid 11s. It may have been simply a rogue print, but the CBOE has not removed it as of yet. Wednesday's questionable print aside, the VIX may be moving into territory rarely seen.

So, does this mean we are at or near a bottom? While it may seem 10s or lower are not sustainable, this does not mean that the VIX won't remain very low for a significant period of time. Sustained periods of low volatility have happened many times before, and these have often proven that the VIX can stay low for longer than long volatility investors can remain solvent. This leads to the more relevant consideration of how long the VIX will remain at its current low level. In attempting to answer this question, we need to look at the relevant issues affecting both long and short volatility strategies in the current market environment.

The Case for Long Volatility

Today's low absolute VIX levels certainly seem attractive for a long biased strategy, but the duration of the current VIX range is the key to determining the timing for implementing a long position. If volatility remains subdued for a while, a long strategy could be painfully unprofitable. So, the factors important to those considering a long volatility strategy include:

Historic high short positioning - As I mentioned in a daily commentary on my website, short VIX positions have recently hit levels never seen before. This is the type of setup where any sort of volatility move to the upside could be magnified given the crowded nature of the volatility short trade.

Political uncertainty - There a daily developments with the new Trump administration, many of which have the ability to affect markets. From the president's fondness of tweeting out his every thought, to anticipated new tax and fiscal policies, there are numerous developments that have the potential for increasing volatility over the near future.

Geopolitical circumstances - Many countries appear eager to test the Trump administration's response to their near term ambitions. Whether it is China looking to gauge the U.S. policy toward their Pacific rim expansion or Iran seeking a response to new missile testing, there is the potential for some sort of short term shock resulting from geopolitical developments.

Equity valuations - Current valuation levels are stretched to put it mildly. Whether current valuations are justified is debatable, but high equity valuations lend themselves to increased equity risk given rising uncertainty in markets.

The Case for Short Volatility

To many, any long VIX strategy seems an unwise exercise in market timing. Quite understandably, these investors would rather wait for VIX spikes and implement a short strategy. Given the impressive performance of short volatility over the recent past, this certainly seems the lowest risk approach to investing in volatility. And, while there are proponents of a continuous short volatility allocation, there are several factors making a "delayed" short bias attractive, including:

Contango - High levels of contango along the VIX forward curve, especially in the front two months' contracts, provide a continuous tailwind for short volatility strategies. Even at today's low VIX levels, front month contango is significant enough to make short volatility strategies attractive.

Roll Yield - With high contango levels, short volatility strategies taking advantage of daily roll yield have proven successful for some time now. Each day the volatility forward curve remains in contango, positive roll yield will provide the rationale for a short volatility bias.

Volatility Risk Premium - Given low realized volatility levels, the volatility risk premium has been a significant contributor to short volatility success.

A Proven Winner - Short volatility has been a consistent winner over the past year. Whether relying on some of the above considerations or the recent market uptrend, short volatility has been a profitable strategy.

So, which way should we go? Given the low absolute level where volatility is trading today, the strategy I find most compelling is a daily long volatility bias while waiting for a volatility spike that would change my bias to short volatility. It may not be a strategy that many are comfortable with, but I have been trading both long and short volatility on an intraday basis while waiting for the VIX to pop. If you are not comfortable being a volatility "day trader", then holding cash until a more attractive VIX level from which to short volatility comes along would be a far better strategy, especially if you like to sleep at night. Even if you are a sophisticated and experienced trader/investor, a day trading strategy is still a high risk endeavor, requiring a well thought out system and being sure to maintain tight stops to minimize risk as much as possible.

As always, I strongly urge anyone considering these types of investments to fully investigate the performance characteristics of any security they are planning to use before implementing any trading strategy. Trading volatility is extremely risky, and should only be contemplated by those with well thought out trading strategies who are willing to potentially lose a significant portion of their investment capital.

