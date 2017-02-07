Up 25% In The Last 12 Months Greece Is A Turnaround Story

This is the another in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Greece from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the table below shows.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

Greece

Since the start of this series of articles, Greece has moved from thirty-seventh to seventeenth on the list. This is the biggest move I have seen so far. Greece is now showing a 25% gain in twelve months as compared to a 9% loss back in December 2016.

One can find the Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

The Financial Times provides good commentary on the Greek fiscal position:

"Greece, which has already effected a huge fiscal tightening since the rescue began, should be expected to hit and maintain another very ambitious surplus target from 2018 onwards. The IMF is, quite rightly, against the proposal. Such a policy would risk choking off a nascent recovery in the Greek economy and setting back the cause of reducing its debt burden. The fund is also right that Greece very likely needs some further reduction of its debt stock, whether by face-value writedowns or reductions in net present value through maturity and interest rate changes, if it is to grow out of its current predicament. On balance, the fund has played a positive role as one of the lenders in the Greece bailout. It would be a shame to see it pull out. But if the eurozone governments insist on following counterproductive policies that will worsen Greece's debt sustainability problems and which run counter to their approach to fiscal policy elsewhere in the EU, the IMF will be right to leave. The eurogroup envisages Greece hitting a primary surplus of 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product in 2018. Such a target might be achievable in one year, assuming there is enough underlying momentum in the economy. But to continue to achieve it "for the medium term", as the plan envisages, is surely quixotic for an economy with a low trend growth rate and fragile business and consumer confidence. A careful, calibrated fiscal adjustment to return a government to sustainability is one thing. A brutish insistence on running surpluses well into the future is quite another. The Greek economy has grown for two successive quarters: that is nothing like enough thrust to be confident it can endure indefinite fiscal constriction. The situation is particularly awkward for the eurozone for two reasons. One, the European Commission has been edging round to the view that fiscal policy should be used to support growth, especially for those countries with firepower to spare. Even for deficit nations like Spain and Portugal, the commission has wisely recognised that it makes little economic or indeed political sense to try to force them into a counterproductive fiscal tightening. Continuing to insist on austerity in Greece thus appears increasingly arbitrary and unfair."

(Source: The Financial Times)Shown in the chart below is the longer term government budget picture.

The chart shows a positive picture of relatively large and continuous expansionary budgets supporting the private sector.

The value of the budget is important as is shows the money amount being added or drained from the private sector. The chart below shows this.

The chart shows an ever smaller amount of funds net added to the private sector. Peaking in 2009 the net add has been shrinking down to a tiny surplus in the last few quarters and in the very last quarter a tiny net add. At present, the government budget is neutral at best. Gone at the days of strong government support, needed when one considers the poor balance of trade shown further in the analysis.

With a mostly unhelpful government sector, Greece needs a positive external sector to make up the difference.

The Greek private sector is saddled with some of the highest and most complicated taxes in the world:

Corporate tax 29%

Personal income tax 49%

Sales tax 23%

One can understand why one might not want to live or run a business in Greece. It is not just the high rates but also the very complicated bureaucratic impost that a value added tax (sales tax) creates.

External Sector

The chart below shows the long term balance of trade position.

The chart shows that Greece has a negative balance of trade that is a net drain on average of about 1500 million euros per quarter on the private sector.

One notes though that after peaking in 2008 the balance of trade has improved and largely flat-lined since 2013.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the capital flow situation.

The chart shows that after a period of net outflows from 2001 until 2012 the trend appears to have changed to a net add of positive inflows to the private sector.

Foreign direct investment has been mainly positive over time and in more recent quarters has resumed its positive trend upwards. The chart below shows this.

The chart shows that, after decades of current account deficits, that over the last four years since 2012 a trend to current account surpluses has been achieved. One must note that this is mainly due to a reduction in the balance of trade deficit. On the positive side though some positive foreign direct investment and capital inflows have also helped improve the overall picture.

Total Trend

One can see the total trend when one compares GDP with the amount of money in circulation, shown in the following two charts:

Both charts show a horrendous picture of failure and decline. Note that the charts are denominated in different currencies. When one adjusts for the difference the amounts balance almost exactly.

One sees that the value of GDP follows the decline of the money supply. There had to be roughly the same amount of money in circulation to enable the transactions that compose GDP to take place. If there is inflation, it is because more money than GDP is in circulation and vice verse.

At present, one would expect there to be little or no inflation or deflation in Greece as GDP largely matches the amount of money in circulation in that country.

In deflationary times a government has the opportunity to create more money and enhance the general level of education, health and public infrastructure. This adds liquidity to the system and also long term productive capital into the economy. This can be seen as a social dividend and is the result of the government providing more medium of exchange to reflect a larger and more productive economy. Greece at present has no such opportunity though the trend may be about to change judging by the external balance of accounts.

Greece is the second country we have looked at that is no longer a sovereign nation in the true sense of the word, Austria was the first.

Greece belongs to the euro zone and is a user of the euro. Greece no longer has its currency unit and can no longer use fiscal policy to manage its economy. Greece has no money creation powers, and the EU economic straight jacket limits its deficit amount to a tiny 3% of GDP where a higher amount might be needed. Greece is like a state in a larger country that is regulated by an overarching federal body, in this case, a foreign, federal body in Brussels and Frankfurt.

The high level of unemployment shown the chart below indicates very strongly that Greece needs to be using its fiscal powers to create the aggregate demand required to generate employment.

General unemployment is bad however youth unemployment is catastrophic. The youth of a country are its future, and there is a generation of young people growing up in Greece with no practical work skills or experience.

It is not the case that one million Greek workers decided that their leisure time was more valuable than time spent working. There are a large number of unemployed people in Greece because there are more people than jobs. One has the choice to have fewer people or to create more jobs. The Greek government and the European parliament have decided that having less Greek people is the solution to the problem as the chart below shows.

In a large country like America, one can move from State to State in the search for work and a better life and things are largely the same in each state in that the people share a common language and lifestyle. For Greek people, this is not the same. When a Greek person leaves his homeland, it is guaranteed that the receiving land will have a different language and a different way of life. One truly leaves home.

The death rate in Greece continues to rise as the chart below shows.

One can also deduce that austerity policy, in the face of an external sector deficit, cannot lead to growth and must shrink both the economy and the money supply and cause deflation. One can not grow the economy through austerity any more than a person can gain weight by eating less. Greece is an extreme case in point where austerity policy has not just shrunken and damaged the economy but has also led to a material decline in the population of the country.

Greece shows the peril of being a currency user rather than the monopoly supplier of the currency and is paying a very high price indeed.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector

The government sector

The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint.

Greece does not enjoy this sovereign privilege as it is the user of a currency and no longer the monopoly issuer of its currency unit. Greece is at the mercy of the EU, ECB and the private rating agencies, and look what they have done.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income must enter the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula expresses this simple relationship.

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

Greece is a speculative buy.

Greece amazingly ticks all the boxes with regard our assessment criteria.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector and always has. The trend is for less support going forward on its present trajectory on instruction from Brussels and Frankfurt who know best how to weaken a nation at the expense of its people. Should Greece break free of its foreign tormentors one could expect the government sector to move back its traditional supportive role.

The current account has turned positive largely due to a reduction in the poor balance of trade and increases in capital inflows and foreign direct investment, though the inflows are neither strong nor trending strongly upwards. These no doubt reflect foreign purchases of Greek assets such as real estate at bargain prices. One cannot go past the wonderful Greek islands and beaches without noting how attractive they are and these sort of natural assets do attract capital. On top of that, Greece has a wonderful culture and an export worthy cuisine and more sun days than most of Europe combined.

If you believe that Greece is a turnaround story then one can gain investment access via the Global X MSCI Greece ETF.

I would not be allocating as large portion of my portfolio to this one.

The next article turns ironically to Greece's main tormenter: Germany.

