DSW: Materially Undervalued With Unique Strengths

DSW has been lumped together with weaker retailers in a sector sell-off, even though the company has unique strengths that set them apart.

I first wrote about DSW (NYSE:DSW) in Dec 2015 after the company missed earnings due to abnormally cold weather and a large decline in the sale of women's boots. Subsequently, the bull thesis played out and the stock rose to $27/share. I exited at a moderate profit and believed the company would trade around intrinsic value.

However, DSW's mention in the Greenlight Capital Q4 letter piqued my interest. Surprisingly, DSW's share price is down to my initial entry levels again, albeit for very different reasons this time. In late 2015, a revenue and earnings miss due to a warm weather in the second half of 2015 led to a dramatic slowdown in boots sales, and the merchandising mix (which comprised mostly of women's winter fashion) disproportionately impacted the company's sales. Furthermore, an unanticipated surge in demand for athletic footwear meant there were shortages across many DSW outlets as company did not have an appropriate assortment.

Once they learnt their mistakes, management adjusted their inventory mix and headed into the new year. They handily beat earnings expectations in Q1 and the stock soared after earnings. It was an unusual short-term play, but worked out very well.

A New Bull Case

The bull case is different this time. DSW's financials have been fairly healthy, but the stock has taken a beating over the past three quarters.

The main cause stems from general weakness in the retail sector, with several peers revising guidance downwards and registering disappointing sales figures. As a result, DSW has been caught in the collective selloff despite having several unique advantages over most peers which separate them from the pack. The bull case is premised on four main factors: widening margins from improved cost control, the probability of a more favorable tax policy, low valuation and free optionality from their equity stake in Town Shoes of Canada ("Town Shoes") and the new franchise agreement with The Apparel Group.

Not A Typical Retailer

Retail stocks such as department stores, apparel and footwear brands have been caught in a widespread sell-off. Clearly, the market is anticipating the effects of a wider consumer spending and store traffic decline, thus repricing the sector at lower levels. However, in most of these cases, the market is quite inefficient in separating out the good and bad within the herd.

Part of this thinking also stems from the tight short-term correlation in sales and share price for retail stocks. However, this mindset ignores the unique advantages embedded in a stock like DSW. Given that most retail stocks are quantitatively cheap, there has to be a compelling justification for why DSW is a better buy than other industry peers trading at similar multiples. I will go on to examine some of these briefly.

Unlike most peers, DSW has a majority owner (the Schottenstein family) who has extensive experience managing a portfolio of retail assets. Due to their ~70% stake (80% of voting rights) in the company, they can afford to execute a longer-term strategy and not get caught up in quarter-to-quarter performance.

In the past, Schottenstein has increased their stake in DSW during significant selloffs. The most recent example is the acquisition of 1 million shares in late 2015. Moreover, the board authorized a $200M share buyback program in 2015, with $33.5M remaining under the plan. The board is heavily invested in DSW equity and has every incentive to retire shares at cheap prices. Although peers also engage in share repurchases, DSW has an added incentive to do more due to their ownership structure, and this is reflected in the larger buybacks relative to their market cap. Given how cheap shares are currently, I anticipate an expansion of their buyback program in the next 2 quarters, which should create value for equity holders.

When DSW's performance is measured quantitatively against peers, they have stronger fundamentals but are trading at lower or similar multiples. The company has maintained robust top-line growth while generally avoiding same-store sales declines. This compares favorably to close peers such as Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Finish Line (NYSE:FL) and other footwear retailers, who are experiencing more increasing comparable sales pressure.

As seen above, FL and FINL have the best comp performance out of all peers, but they are priced at much higher P/FCF multiples. Whilst Genesco is priced at similar EV/EBITDA and P/FCF multiples with DSW, the company faces unique problems such as a drastic slowdown in comp sales (-8% in the latest quarter) in its Journeys brand. I have excluded it from the table because it isn't directly comparable to DSW's off-label adult dress shoes business. The company faces significant growth difficulties and the cost structure is deleveraging, creating dis-synergies if they continue to shrink.

Also, DSW has no debt compared to peers that are more leveraged because they were forced to raise debt capital during industry downturns. This gives them healthier long-term margins and the ability to withstand tough times with much more financial flexibility.

Operationally, DSW has an edge in their transition to online sales. The company's drop-ship program (using outlets as fulfilment centers) is more developed than most peers. For starters, omni-channel sales account for a slightly larger percentage of total revenue than most footwear stores, and the company is fulfilling an increasing share of their digital orders through the network of physical locations (28% of digitally-demanded goods were fulfilled by stores in 2016Q3). Furthermore, DSW is growing their digital sales at roughly 20% annually, which is higher than most peers who are generally growing digital sales at high single digits. More importantly, DSW has the infrastructure to leverage their huge network of stores as fulfilment centers, thus gaining cost synergies as the scale of online demand increases.

As most department store and apparel retailers (Macy's, American Eagle, Kohl's, etc) are forced to downsize and reduce outlets, DSW is still expanding locations profitably and growing revenue. These industry dynamics should enable market share gains over less efficient and poorly-capitalized competitors in a largely fragmented market. Moreover, management has been fairly disciplined in terms of expansion plans, aiming for a sustainable long-term goal of 500 - 550 stores. The new franchise agreement with the Apparel Group to open new DSW stores globally could also provide a revenue tailwind in the long-term, especially since franchise fees are a recurring, high margin income stream.

Overall, these characteristics distinguish DSW from its peers, and explains why the company deserves a valuation premium over most apparel and footwear retailers.

Tighter Cost Controls Should Improve Margins

Management's ongoing cost reduction initiatives have been working well. Thus far, they has identified $25M of cost savings that will fully materialize in FY2017. Of the $25M identified, $7M have been realized in 2016, which leaves an incremental $18M positive impact to SG&A in 2017. The profitability of a retail brand like DSW is determined at the margins - the bottom line is extremely sensitive to changes in margins. Even a 1% improvement in gross margins can result in a ~$20M flow-through to the bottom line, boosting EPS by roughly $0.24. Therefore, management's commitment to cost control can provide a large boost to the bottom line. Given recent improvements and their commitment to greater operational efficiency, I am inclined to give management the benefit of the doubt.

More importantly, management seems more focused on reducing markdowns and controlling inventory to ensure better sell-through. Notably, they decided to take markdowns on aged inventory as part of their effort to enter the peak holiday season with appropriate merchandise levels. They seem to be much more conscientious in avoiding excess/bloated inventory and the need for large clearance sales. Overall, this should drive a few basis points of margin improvement in the long-term, which will boost the bottom line significantly in absolute dollar figures given their operating leverage.

Excluding one-time expenses such as the $9M headwind (due to a change in incentive compensation) and restructuring costs related to the Ebuys integration, management says SG&A improved by 1.1%, which suggests a ~$20M annual improvement to the bottom-line if sustained. This effect should materialize in 2017 as one-time costs roll off. Taking these into account, DSW's normalized financials look much better than the reported figures in recent quarters. Therefore, when optics improve in the next few quarters, shares should revalue higher due to lower costs.

Overall, management's efforts to drive efficiency should materialize in higher profits and thus a significant revaluation of the stock. Even if these synergies are only partially realized, it still represents a large addition to the bottom-line due to DSW's large operating leverage.

Comparable Sales Not As Bad As It Seems

One of the key tenets of the case against DSW is that they are experiencing falling comparable sales. Comps are crucial when evaluating retailers because it gives an indication of whether the brand can continue expanding profitably whilst preventing cannibalization of existing locations. Admittedly, DSW's comp sales figures appear weak in 2016.

However, this needs to be viewed in the context of strong comps and heavy promotional activity in 2015. Notably, 2015Q1 comp sales were very strong relative to recent averages, which resulted in an unfavorable comparison for the 2016Q1 figure. Also, management decided to pull back the rollout of women's boots merchandise this year, which caused a dent in Q3 comps. They were trying to avoid repeating the mistake of stocking up too much winter footwear only to mis-time consumer demand as the boots season starts much later and extended into late Q1. Unfortunately, Q4 comp sales probably won't bring any respite s management has stated they are not engaging in heavy promotional activity that they did in Q4 of last year (it had to be done to reduce excess inventory). As a result, they are expecting a low to mid-single digit decline, which may trigger a negative reaction.

In addition to these mitigating factors, I think comp sales are likely to recover given their launch of the DSW Kids merchandise in 224 stores and the greater focus on the fast-growing athleisure category. The go-to-market for DSW Kids should provide a significant boost since this is a fairly under-exploited segment for DSW customers. Furthermore, DSW's athleisure sales continue to grow in double digits, which provides an increasing offset against the continuing decline in women's boots.

Despite these mitigating factors, comparable sales are definitely a cause for concern. I think comp sales are likely to recover, but the more conservative way to value the DSW would be to assume a flat to negative long-term trend. Revenue changes attributable to comp sales over the past 3 years are basically flat, with positive periods canceling out negative ones. Hence, I am wary of pricing in a recovery in comps before it happens.

Management claims the company can operate at low single-digit comps in the long-term, but I am skeptical about this assertion given that wage growth and job creation (full-time positions) remain weak, and Amazon continues to take market share from brick-and-mortar operators. Hence, the assumption of a slightly negative comparable sales in the long-term seems more reasonable.

Valuation

When valuing DSW, I find it helpful to generate different scenarios for how each factor might play out. These are the key assumptions we will work with.

1) Long-term comparable sales decline at 2%.

2) Revenue revenue growth of 4% annually until reaching peak run-off revenue at $3B - $3.1B. This is derived from the assumption that management stops expanding upon reaching saturation at 500 - 550 stores. Since we assume comp sales at negative 2%, revenue growth will be derived only from sales contributions from new stores. Implicitly, this means we assume each new store generates an average of ~$5.8M in annual revenue.

(Source: Author's Work)

This approach is conservative since DSW's new stores have larger formats, which tend to generate more sales per square foot. However, I choose to ignore this factor and would rather under-estimate run-rate revenue than risk over-estimating.

3) Exclude any potential benefit from Ebuys, global franchise agreement and investment in Town Shoes. This helps us avoid speculation and create greater potential for upside through optionality. Essentially, we treat these as constant variables.

4) We exclude interest income and non-material interest expenses (since DSW has no debt, they only incur a few hundred thousand in commitment fees for their credit facilities).

6) We assume annual growth CapEx at $95M, with depreciation at 21% of PP&E. This is consistent with depreciation rates in previous years, and the CapEx figure assumes the opening of roughly 30 new stores per year.

(Source: Author's Work)

5) Discount rate of 7%.

For the base case, I assume the 1.1% improvement in SG&A is sustained, but that no further cost initiatives materialize. This means applying a SG&A expense ratio of 19.9% in perpetuity even as DSW continues to expand (in reality, DSW is likely to benefit from greater operating leverage, but we exclude this to be conservative). We also assume the one-time expenses this year related to severance, restructuring and incentive compensation will cease. Lastly, we think management will retire a significant amount of DSW's float over time. This is a reasonable assumption given that they have been retiring a larger portion of the float in recent years due DSW's robust free cash flows and the low share price.

(Source: Author's Work)

On these assumptions, the model generates a NPV of $2.492M, excluding the effect of a shrinking float. The projections above indicate that DSW should reach peak run-off revenue in 2020. This implies an upside of ~52% based on the current float. If we incorporate the assumption that management retires 3% of the float per year from now till 2021, the implied upside is 79%.

As always, numbers don't mean much without context regarding the inputs. A sensitivity analysis on how different inputs affect NPV reveals that the most important assumptions are the long-run gross margins and the SG&A expense rate, followed by the discount rate. A 1% decrease in margins would cause a $230M reduction in NPV. Hence, we have estimated long-run gross profit margin at 29.5%, which is lower than the average in recent years. Regarding the discount rate, a 1% increase would lead to a $134M reduction in NPV. I leave you to tweak these numbers and decide for yourself whether the model is appropriate.

Risks To Thesis

The most common bear case regarding DSW is one that focuses on the demise of the entire retail sector. However, retailers have shown themselves to be capable of evolving with the times - focusing more on enhancing shopping experience and matching online retailers in the breadth and attractiveness of their product assortment. Moreover, shoppers cite that their main reasons for buying from brick-and-mortar stores include the ability to feel and see the product before purchasing, as well as the instant gratification of bringing it home. Online competitors like Zappos have amazing customer service, but even they can't overcome the obstacle of selling shoes with drastically different fits and shapes. The hassle and wait of a return will (probably) ensure consumers continue buying at physical locations.

The other major criticism is that retail is suffering from a weak labour market. Yes, unemployment is at an all-time low but a large majority of jobs created post-2008 are lower-paying, part-time jobs. This is quite obvious from the larger proportion of employed persons being part-time for economic reasons. Moreover, the US continues to have roughly 1.8 million marginally-attached workers (had not searched for jobs in over 4 weeks) and 532,000 discouraged workers. Wage growth is showing some signs of life but gains are not something to cheer for. Whilst I understand the overall economic picture is not rosy for consumer spending, the bull thesis is not premised on a recovery to prosperous times. In fact, the valuation model has priced in a 2% annual decline in comparable sales, which accommodate a very negative view. Furthermore, if you believe David Einhorn's Jelly Donut Hypothesis (higher rates will boost investment income for savers, thus stimulating consumer confidence), this bearish view will be mitigated significantly.

Lastly, the market has been afraid of what a border tax might mean for DSW. However, it becomes quite apparent that shoes and apparel will be the last items to get taxed when we think of this logically. The Trump Administration has extremely obvious goals: they want to be perceived as the champion of the disenfranchised white lower-middle class. This means they are likely to pursue tax policies that achieve these goals, such as promising to bring back auto manufacturing jobs by taxing cars made in Mexico. However, taxing items like clothes does not really make for good propaganda - especially when people start paying attention to prices. Let's face it - Americans by and large do not desire jobs in textile factories. The border tax might happen, but it is very likely to be targeted and narrowly applied to win political favor. In that context, textiles and footwear are the last categories they would want to tax. Thus, whilst this is a real risk, the chances of a 20% tax on footwear are very low. Much lower than the proposed corporate tax cut, which would benefit DSW immensely.

A secondary rebuttal to the border tax argument is this: it should affect all retailers equally. Hence, while there may be a negative shock to margins in the short-term, the net effect equalizes over retailers after some time. The only real effect, then, is in passing on these costs to consumers. Therefore, it should not dent DSW's long-term profitability.

Conclusion

Fundamentally, I think what makes DSW more attractive than other similar peers are the small advantages that they have, which are sizeable in terms of their cumulative effect on performance. The company is a off-price footwear retailer (holding up much better than department stores), with a board and management that are aligned with shareholder interests. The company is consistently profitable and stands to benefit from numerous catalysts and potential optionality-scenarios that could play out in the next 2 years. They have been caught in a vicious sell-off which has very little to do with the company's specific fundamentals, and more to do with general industry/macro weakness.

To be clear - I think the stock has room to fall lower in the next few months. Negative comparable sales always produces a negative reaction, even if the base for comparison is difficult and management has warned against it. However, there's significant potential for appreciation in the next 2 years, particularly if fears regarding a border tax subsides or Republicans successfully pass favorable tax reform. Higher-than-expected boots sales due to colder weather could also be a potential catalyst. Either way, there is a ton of long-term value DSW - the question is whether the market realizes this sooner or later.

