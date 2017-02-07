How Demonetization May Actually Help ICICI Bank

Indian Demonetization - A bold move with long term benefits

On November 8, 2016 the Government of India announced the demonetization of its small 500 and 1000 INR bank notes in a bold effort to crack down on corruption and black market activity. In the days and weeks that followed, the government was faced with complaints and protests as the cash shortages that resulted created economic disruptions. The stock market wasn't safe either as the NIFTY 50 fell 6% the day after the sudden announcement. Economists revised downwards their estimates for GDP and inflation as the widespread understanding was that there simply wouldn't be enough cash to go around.

Over the ensuing weeks the demonetized notes were deposited into the banking system and by January 10, 2017 nearly 60% of the value of the 500 and 1000 INR bank notes were re-introduced in the form of new 500 and 2000 INR bank notes. The process is ongoing and at this point it should be only a matter of time before the full force of the country's currency float is bank in the hands of the Indian people.

Short Term Pain, Long Term Gain

While obviously disruptive to the economy in the short term, there were many who came out in support of the move at the time of the announcement. Obvious supporters were those who are champions of a curb on illegal activity as that was the primary motivation for the decision. Also, from the government's perspective, officials should be expected to have an easier time managing and collecting the impending value-added Goods and Service Tax with fewer counterfeit notes in circulation. But the group that caught my attention amidst all the discussion were those in the business community that spoke out in favor of the demonetization. Among those, Anand Mahindra from Mahindra Group, Sajjan Jindal from JSW Group, and Infoysys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy praised the move, some adding that it would accelerate e-commerce within the country.

While India certainly lags some of the OECD countries by measure of certain economic indicators, two things it has going in its favor is a young and educated population and an advanced level of technological adoption within this demographic. This is by the way, a large part of ICICI Bank's business strategy. The bank aims to be a market leader within the domestic banking space as a technological innovator. One of the products the bank currently offers in market is a digital wallet - allowing the user to make purchases and transfer money among friends via their cell phone. The idea is to market an innovative product that will be deemed cool by the youth population. In turn, these youth become ICICI Bank customers and as they mature through the predictable stages of life, they will apply to ICICI Bank for a line of credit for their first auto or motorcycle purchase, or ask ICICI Bank for a loan to buy their first home. If the pundits are correct and demonetization does accelerate the acceptance of an e-commerce market within India, the recent move to demonetize the small note could be a small step towards a longer term trend that would be expected to pay a dividend for ICICI Bank shareholders.

ICICI Bank - Where is the Growth?

Besides a young, educated and technologically savvy population, India has another secular trend working its favor, that should directly benefit ICICI Bank. That is the expansion of private sector credit as a proportion of GDP. Currently, India's private sector credit as a percentage of GDP is 52%. To put things in perspective, the world average is 129% according to data from the World Bank and average of "Middle Income" countries is 97%. Certainly, one could make the argument that there could be cultural factors affective this statistic, but it does suggest that over time more and more Indians will be applying for credit from the private and public banks. As the largest private bank in India, ICICI Banks is poised to benefit from this secular development.

ICICI Bank - The valuation

Having reviewed the recent development of demonetization, we acknowledge that while there were some short-term disruptions to economic activity which will dampen GDP growth in 2017, the move is largely considered to be a progressive one, and may help governments capture more tax revenue and improve the efficiency of e-payments in the process. Beyond that, we acknowledge that even in the wake of lower GDP over the near term, we have a very powerful secular tailwind as over the decades to come, the private sector will be seeking increasingly more credit to fuel their consumption.

Now we approach the valuation of ICICI Bank.

My assumptions:

$ 8,700 M in interest income (7% growth over 2017E)

$ 2,700 M in fee income

$11,400 M total revenue

$ 5,250 M interest expense

$ 2,280 M operating expense

$ 1,620 M provisions

$ 450 M taxes

$ 1,800 M net income / 2,916 shares out = $0.62 EPS

Note that provisions have been higher over the past 12 months as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been pressuring domestic banks to take more aggressive provisions on their loan books. Credit provisions as a percentage of interest income was 15% and 18% in FY14 and FY15 but spiked to 26% in FY16 and with the inclusion of a special one off charge is trending at 30% for the trailing twelve months period. It appears as the worst is behind the bank now, following the one-time charge, as for the third quarter ended Dec 31 credit provisions were lower year-over-year for the first time in recent memory. With higher credit losses in the rear view mirror, investors should return to the stock for its long term growth potential.

With EPS of $0.62 we apply a 16x multiple to get a fair value estimate of $9.92. We can justify the use of the 16x multiple as in each of the past ten years, the stock has traded at least at a 16x multiple in all but one those years (2014).

We could also evaluate the PE multiple in the context of our formula for a Justified PE (payout ratio / r - g). When considering the payout ratio, we look at the company's ability to pay dividends rather than the more simple dividend payout ratio. A review of ICICI Bank's historical cash flow statements shows that CFO - CFI is roughly equal to the company's net income line on the income statement, therefore for our purposes, the payout ratio will be 1. If we apply the CAPM to determine ICICI Bank's discount rate we get a figure of about 12%. The growth rate is a little more difficult to determine. ICICI Bank's sustainable growth rate as measured by ROE x retention rate is 9.7% but perhaps this is too high to be considered as a perpetual growth rate. Still, we want to incorporate the growth factors outlined above including India's demographic dividend and the fact the company is growing at twice the pace of global GDP. If we use a growth rate of 6% and a discount rate of 12% we end up with a justified PE multiple of 16.7x. This is consistent with the historical averages which should only serve to give us that much more comfort with our valuation.

This valuation yields a fair value estimate of $10, or 15% upside from the current share price. If an investor chose to take a longer term outlook than what we have done here, the fair value is likely to trend closer to $12. We have also chosen to ignore the market cap to deposit ratio in this section however that approach would also yield a target price closer to $12.

I would not advocate buying shares at their current price which at the time of this writing was $8.65. I would instead wait to buy on the dip as shares have recently run up. Being a disciplined investor and waiting for a price closer to $8 would yield a 25% target price and would be much more attractive in terms of the risk/return trade-off in my view.

We are long ICICI Bank at $6.25 per share.

