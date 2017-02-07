Are Companies Drilling Too Much In The Permian?

It's hard to know the full impact this will have but the end result is unlikely to be good come 2018 if something else doesn't change.

One very hard-hit region in the oil patch during the energy price downturn of the past two years was the Permian Basin. After seeing the rig count peak at around 565 units in November 2014, the number plummeted until hitting 137 units in May 2016. Since then, however, the rig count has begun its ascent once more and, as of the time of this writing, is up to 291 units.

Given recent data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration), I figured that it would be a wise idea to look over some Permian-specific data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward. In particular, my emphasis will be on what this year has in store for the region based on currently available data.

Setting the ground rules

In this article, it's necessary to look over a few core assumptions. First and foremost is that I must assume what is a realistic expectation regarding the rig count. Due to the recent stagnation in oil prices, combined with the fact that, as pictured below, the rig count has been more heavily tied to the price of oil than anything and it's likely that prices will stay around this level at least near-term, I am going to base my analysis off of a scenario where the Permian rig count remains unchanged at 291 units for the foreseeable future.

Created by Author

In addition to looking at the rig count, I also had to make some assumptions regarding the decline rates seen in the Permian moving forward. As you can see in the graph below, the monthly decline rate has certainly fluctuated quite a bit over the past several years but, at the moment, it appears to be hovering around 5.25%. Because of the uncertainty of it, however, I have three different scenarios that I laid out. One is a moderate scenario where I use the aforementioned 5.25% rate, another is a liberal scenario where I employ a 5.5% rate, and the third is a conservative scenario where I employ a rate of 5%.

Created by Author

The final piece of data I had to utilize related to the month-to-month drilling productivity improvement rate in the region. Based on my findings, which can be seen in the graph below, this rate has also fluctuated but has been around 1.25% per month lately. The way my model was constructed, I can only use one assumption in this category or else the data can get somewhat overwhelming so, for the time being, I've elected to use the 1.25% monthly improvement rate calculated.

Created by Author

Looking at the big picture

Putting all of these pieces of data together, I was able to create the table below. In it, you can see that the oil production outlook for the Permian appears to be downright frightening for oil bulls. If the rig count remains flat (and it could certainly increase), and if my other assumptions are accurate, we should see oil output in the Permian rise to between 2.86 million barrels per day and nearly 2.97 million barrels per day. If any of my assumptions are off, especially the rig count, which is the most likely to be wrong down the road, then these numbers could be conservative estimates.

Created by Author

To put this in perspective, we need to consider where oil production was in December of last year. According to the EIA, output in the Permian came in at 2.09 million barrels per day that month. Should my analysis turn out to be accurate, this suggests production could soar by between 0.77 million barrels per day and 0.88 million barrels per day by year-end. Without offsetting production elsewhere (and I plan to explore that in subsequent articles), this could pose a material threat to the bullish oil thesis.

Thankfully, if you average out production throughout the year, however, the picture isn't quite as bad. Take, for instance, a gander at the table below. In it, you can see average oil output in the Permian throughout 2016 and see how it stacks up against my range of options for the Permian for this year on an average basis. The difference here is a more manageable 0.48 million barrels per day and nearly 0.53 million barrels per day.

Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, the global oil picture is looking far better, in many ways, than it has in a while. This is great for oil bulls but the one area that threatens to derail progress is the Permian. As prices have risen, producers in the region have come back on strong and this could harm the recovery. That said, the main problem does not appear to be production this year but, instead, next year. The average increase from the Permian, taken by itself, is not too tough to deal with if OPEC and non-OPEC nations hold true to their agreement and if demand is as strong as I believe it's likely to be this year. However, if 2018 arrives and oil production in the region starts off around 3 million barrels per day, that could be when true problems pick up if nothing else changes for the better elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY