Why Not Buy This 8%-Yielding Preferred REIT Stock For Your Income Portfolio?

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) looks like a good REIT choice. The company sells for a reasonable AFFO multiple and pays shareholders a high dividend. While the real estate investment trust's common shares get all the attention, income investors may want to pay particularly close attention to the company's preferred shares, which are an equally compelling buy.

Just a short while ago I penned an article on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in which I mentioned the numerous advantages of investing in the real estate investment trust. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has had strong same-store net operating income growth, is led by an experienced executive team, has a low valuation multiple on a run-rate adjusted funds from operations basis, and has a high 9 percent yield. What's more, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays its dividend to shareholders on a monthly basis, making an investment even more appealing from an income perspective.

What I didn't discuss in my last piece was that the company also has preferred shares outstanding that look just as good as the REIT's common shares, if not better. The main reason to invest in the preferred stock layer of a real estate investment trust is that preferred stock investments carry a larger degree of principal safety than common shares which are more exposed to all the factors that have an impact on stock prices, like common stock offerings. Preferred stocks behave more like bonds, providing income investors with a regular flow of dividend income. Since preferred stock ranks above common stock in the capital structure, preferred stock investments tend to be less volatile.

Hence, I think investing in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG.PRA) comes with a set of benefits that are worth discussing.

For one thing, the REIT's preferred stock has proven - expectedly - to be much less volatile than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's common shares.

Further, The Series A has a coupon rate of 8.25 percent, but since the preferred shares sell for a 5.32 percent premium to their liquidation preference value of $25.00/share, the effective dividend yield has declined to 7.82 percent. Nevertheless, an 8 percent dividend from a preferred stock of a high-growth REIT is nothing to scoff at.

The Series A is throwing off a quarterly dividend of $0.5156/share, and $2.06/share annually. That said, there is one big difference to the common shares in terms of payment frequency: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's common shares are paying dividends on a monthly basis (yield ~9 percent), whereas the REIT's preferred shares pay on a quarterly basis (yield ~8 percent). The Series A preferred shares are redeemable, and their call date is October 21, 2020.

Your Takeaway

If your preference is for capital upside and high dividend income on a monthly basis, you should look at Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's common shares. If your preference is principal safety and super-safe preferred stock dividends, you should look at Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. An investment in the Series A preferred shares comes with a decent 8 percent dividend yield, which is quite safe. Lower risk is another reason to consider Bluerock Residential REIT's preferred shares. Buy for income only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.