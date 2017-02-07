Light At The End Of The Oil Price Tunnel - 1 Year On

I can think of no commodity whose price is more influenced by politics than oil. Having witnessed the inability of professionals to correctly predict the outcomes of two major political events in the past year -- the Brexit referendum in Britain and the presidential election in the United States -- I am wary of expert predictions for oil prices. My amateur views on oil prices proved to be sound.

As in my other Seeking Alpha articles, I should point out that I am not an oil industry expert. My expertise is based on heading up companies while living and working on four continents where it was necessary to join many dots in order to make a cohesive whole. Others are experts in oil industry specifics and I take details, over many months, from them that I find daily on Seeking Alpha and from the Financial Times in order to put together a global picture.

In my article "Light At The End Of The Oil Price Tunnel," published on Feb. 11, 2016, I said that Saudi Arabia -- the leading OPEC producer -- had "shot itself in the foot" by declaring war on U.S. shale producers. It is still hemorrhaging its financial reserves at a fast rate because it needs oil prices to be over $90 per barrel to just break even on its budgets. Some OPEC members need even higher prices than that.

In my article titled "Light At The End Of The Oil Price Tunnel - A Sequel," published on March 29, 2016, I highlighted several companies that I thought were at "bargain basement prices." That proved to be a very good call as a sampling of those names on Feb. 3, 2017, shows the following: Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) up 147%, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) up 43%, MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) up 167%, Oasis (NYSE:OAS) up 156%, Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) up 44%, Whiting (NYSE:WLL) up 66%, and Targa (NYSE:TRGP) up 174%. Out of nearly 20 companies, only one went negative: Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), down 5%. If I use the S&P 500 as a benchmark, it increased by 20%. That is a good result, but given the assertion of many that you cannot beat the markets, my choices did very well. I believe that will continue in 2017, albeit not at the same pace.

The above-mentioned war inflicted considerable damage on some U.S. companies, and I lost money when LinnCo and Magnum Hunter Resources filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Many others went the same way, but it was no victory for Saudi Arabia as their oil remained in the ground to be recovered another day. Those that survived were strengthened by that war; they made themselves efficient in ways few of us would have thought possible, and they live on to fight another day in a formidable way. Some now have around $30 per barrel as breakeven prices, while Saudi Arabia still needs over $90. And it is not going to get that anytime soon.

I was wrong in my belief that deepwater drilling would slowly pick up again. It has not, and now I seen little return to deepwater for a long time. One of the companies that I owned has done well so far. Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) is up 125%, but I sold and will stay out of it because of the uncertainty that has caused Pacific Drilling's (PCD) share price to go the other way. The same is true for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), but I managed to get out of that one just after the oil price crash while I was still ahead. Now SDRL looks like a candidate for Chapter 11.

Onshore, I decided to get out of the Bakken and sold Oasis and Whiting. They have done well, as can be seen from the figures above, but I decided to focus on the Permian and I bought into Pioneer Resources for that purpose. I kept Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) because I liked its natural gas reserves at offshore Cyprus, but it also recently bought into the Permian so I now have even more reason to stay with the company.

My belief that extensive deep water drilling will not resume soon is reinforced by the fact that big oil companies such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are investing onshore in the U.S. They have also chosen the Permian. I have kept away from "Big Oil" as most of them have been depleting their oil reserves without replacement, and I do not see shale oil as satisfying their long-term needs. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) has been borrowing to pay dividends and is now selling oil assets to pay down debt, something I do not approve of.

On the supply side, I believe the output restraints by OPEC and others will hold because they desperately need higher prices. With prices at $26 as they were on Feb. 11, 2016, and now at double that, restraint should have been a no-brainer earlier. But brains unfortunately do not override politics! The restraints today are aided by the fact that the country with the largest reserves, Venezuela, remains a failed state. And that status is unlikely to change without a revolution there.

Politics also restricts production in Nigeria, Libya and Iraq. Iran might face new sanctions by the U.S. if it persists with missile developments. The biggest danger I see could come from U.S. producers "shooting themselves in the foot" by bringing too much supply onstream now that many are profitable at today's prices. That might still be some distance away, but the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) rig count has been showing weekly increases for some time now.

I have decided to bet on sensible production increases by U.S. producers in 2017, and I will continue to hold Helmerich & Payne. I might also buy into Canadian company Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS). Both companies have high-spec rigs and sound finances. A long-term hold for me is, and will continue to be, Core Labs (NYSE:CLB). CLB offers very specialized services and has few peers, which is reflected by the fact that despite the massive downturn in the sector since 2014, it remained profitable throughout. Few companies in the sector achieved that or its ROE of around 100%. I have seen comments here that it is overpriced on a P/E basis; that might be the case, but it also has a very wide moat that helps underpin that.

On the demand side, figures published regularly by the International Energy Agency show steadily increasing demand in most of the world. Cars sales continue to grow healthily in many EU countries where their economies continue to recover from the dead hand of German-imposed austerity that has been a disaster for many. Car sales in the fast-growing Indian economy are increasing rapidly and in China they increased by 15.9% in 2016 to 23.9 million units, thus considerably beating the sales of around 18 million in the huge U.S. market. Of importance is the high number of gas-guzzling SUVs in China's figures, whereas India's demand is more for smaller cars. The latter will probably change as the Indian middle classes get larger and wealthier.

As well as E&P and service companies have been doing in this improved price environment, infrastructure companies are too. I'm holding Targa Resources as I especially like its LPG processing facilities, and a star performer for me in the past year is MasTec. Its pipe-laying services should do well once the policies of the past U.S. president are overridden by the new one.

Conclusion

I believe we are well out of the long dark tunnel for oil prices, but I do not see a big increase in 2017 from current prices because there is still a lot of oil in storage to be used up first. At today's prices, many of the U.S. shale drillers and service companies that have survived, including those I have mentioned here, will do well. I hope they will not over-celebrate that success by over-producing.

I cannot see Saudi Arabia trying its failed price and market share war again, and no other country is likely top attempt that either, in my view. There is massive growth in other energy supplies -- natural gas, solar and wind -- that will temper substantially higher demand for oil use. Longer term (three to five years), I believe we will see a large increase in electric cars and CNG/LNE-fueled heavy vehicles. I have already shifted some of my energy emphasis into natural gas in anticipation of that. Natural gas is also being increasingly used by the power generators that will produce the electricity to recharge those cars.

My focus here is mainly on demand from increased car sales, because that is reflected rapidly in demand for oil products -- up and down. I believe this will have serious adverse effects on oil demand in that longer-term time frame. All major car makers are investing heavily in electric vehicle developments, and many already have growing sales for existing models. That will accelerate as car prices come down with production volume increases, as well as recharging stations eventually popping up everywhere. Shell, for example, has announced plans for recharging points at its refueling stations in parts of Europe. Nor is electric power the only threat. Toyota (NYSE:TM), the company that led the world in the mass production of hybrids, is also investing heavily in hydrogen-powered car development.

If I have a concern about oil prices today, it is seeing Big Oil companies move into U.S. shale. They have a very refined talent for paying top prices at the top of the market, as can be seen by the prices and timing of Shell's purchase of BG Group and Exxon's purchase of XTO Energy. The prices for natural gas plunged soon after.

Fortunately, I do not see that happening this time around with oil prices. However, I don't expect to see a large movement upward in 2017 mainly because of the large amount of crude still in storage. As with my Feb. 11, 2016, article when the WTI price was $26.05, I will not try to forecast prices now. When pushed then, I guessed $50 by 2016 year-end and that proved to be a good guess. My guess today would be for $60 by the end of 2017. As ever, a political event, such as renewed sanctions on Iran, could affect that so we will have to wait and see how things pan out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HP, PXD, NBL, TRGP, CLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.