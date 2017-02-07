Assessing Altria Group's Results For Q4 2016 (Including 2017 Dividend Projections)

My summarized thoughts on MO’s performance for Q4 2016, current price target, and buy, sell, or hold recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Altria Group Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) results for the fourth quarter of 2016 and compare the company's performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzes MO's income statement (technically speaking the company's "consolidated statement of earnings") for the three-months ended 12/31/2013, 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, and 12/31/2016. Second, along with an overview of MO's main product segments, this article provides a full-year shipment volume performance analysis for 2014-2016 ("year-over-year" comparison). Finally, this article provides a unique analysis of MO's historical/projected adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), dividend per share rates, and "target dividend distributions payout ratio" for 2015-2017. This assessment article will show past and projected data with supporting documentation within four tables.

I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of analysis on MO at periodic intervals. MO has been the "steady Eddy" stock within my investment portfolio for more than six years. I believe MO could be a good investment (at the right price) for readers wanting limited downside risk while obtaining an attractive dividend yield. Understanding certain tendencies within a company's business operations can shed some light whether a company is possibly overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/company. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing MO's Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MO's consolidated statement of earnings for the three-months ended 12/31/2013, 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, and 12/31/2016. Due to the fact MO's performance is skewed due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company's performance on a year-over-year quarterly basis is the most appropriate type of qualitative analysis. In other words, this type of analysis compares the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1- MO Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Three-Months Ended 12/31/2013, 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, and 12/310/2016)

Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MO reported a "gross profit" (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $2.4, $2.6, $2.7, and $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference "A"). When calculated, MO increased the company's quarterly gross profit by $0.2, $0.1, and $0.1 billion in 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. I believe readers would agree this has been a fairly consistent, gradual increase in quarterly gross profit. The following three main factors, within either most or all of MO's product segments, helped contribute to this fairly consistent, gradual gross profit increase: 1) several minor price increases over the past several years; 2) minor shipment volume increases within most product segments over the past several years(will be analyzed later in the article); and 3) relatively stable to slightly increasing overall market share.

Consistent with MO's gross profit, the company's "operating income" (gross profit less operating general, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) has also gradually net increased during the past several years. MO reported operating income of $1.8, $1.9, $2.0, and $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference "B").

Moving down Table 1, after accounting for MO's interest expense, earnings from its former 27% equity ownership stake in SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY), the notable $13.7 billion gain in relation to the Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)/SBMRY business combination, and provision for income taxes, the company reported "net earnings" of $0.5, $1.2, $1.2, and $10.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference "D"). As such, MO reported a notable increase in net earnings during the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the past several years. However, readers should understand the BUD/SBMRY business combination was a "one-time" event. Through a hypothetical reconciliation/calculation, if the Anheuser-Busch Inbev /SBMRY business combination did not occur during the fourth quarter of 2016, the company would have reported net earnings of approximately $1.3 billion. When calculated, this would have been an increase of $0.1 billion when compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

When backing out all non-controlling interests, MO reported earnings of $0.245, $0.628, $0.637, and $5.279 per share for the fourth quarter of 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference ("E / F")). However, when backing out the gain in conjunction with the Anheuser-Busch Inbev /SBMRY business combination, the company would have reported earnings of approximately $0.683 per share.

When assessing MO's results for the fourth quarter of 2016, I believe the company delivered a strong operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS (even when excluding the one-time gain on the Anheuser-Busch Inbev /SBMRY business combination.

When compared to my projected MO EPS of $0.68 for the fourth quarter of 2016 (when excluding the one-time gain on the Anheuser-Busch Inbev /SBMRY business combination), the company matched my expectations. Let us move on the next part of this assessment article.

2) Assessing MO's Quarterly Shipment Volume Performance:

Prior to performing MO's quarterly shipment volume analysis, let us first get accustomed to the company's four main product segments. This includes products that are currently "on the shelves" and are generating notable revenue. MO, through the company's subsidiaries and affiliates, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco related products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets within the United States ("U.S.").

The following are MO's four main product segments: 1) cigarettes (manufactured and sold by Phillip Morris USA Inc.); 2) cigars (manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co.); 3) smokeless tobacco (most manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC); and 4) wine (produced and/or distributed by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd.). In addition, through the recent BUD/SBMRY business combination and subsequent purchase of BUD shares, MO has a 10.2% equity ownership stake in BUD. Let us get briefly get accustomed to MO's four main product segments.

MO's cigarettes product segment is lead by the iconic brand "Marlboro" (Marlboro). Simply put, Marlboro accounts for a large proportion of sales/revenue. This includes all products/styles under the Marlboro name (red, gold, black, etc…). This product segment also includes other premium brands such as "Benson & Hedges", "Parliament", and "Virginia Slims" along with discount brands such as "Basic" and "L&M".

MO's cigars product segment is lead by the brand "Black & Mild"(Black & Mild). This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification. However, MO's other cigars product segment accounts for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to Black & Mild.

MO's smokeless tobacco product segment includes brands such as "Copenhagen" (Copenhagen) and "Skoal" (Skoal). These two brands account for a majority of sales/revenue within MO's smokeless tobacco product segment. This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification.

MO's wine product segment includes brands such as "Chateau Ste. Michelle", "Columbia Crest", "14 Hands", and "Stag's Leap Wine Cellars™". This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification which includes various other brands who individually account for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to the other four brands listed above.

In addition, MO currently has two additional product lines either in the process of being approved by regulators or fully developed that may one day notably contribute to the company's bottom line. This includes MO's e-vapor product "MarkTen" which currently has a 55% market share in retails stores/e-stores and the company's collaboration/partnership with Phillip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) regarding its reduced-risk product ("RRP"), "IQQS". Recent progress, albeit slow, show signs of promise.

Now that we have a better understanding of MO's product segments, let us now perform a year-over-year shipment volume analysis. To start this analysis, let us take a look at the information provided in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - MO Shipment Volume Performance By Product Segment (Twelve-Months Ended 12/31/2013, 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, and 12/31/2016)

Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database

Using Table 2 above as a reference, during 2015, MO had a minor (less than 5%) increase of 0.50%, 4.25%, and 2.55% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco product segments, respectively when compared to 2014. MO had a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) increase of 6.17% in the total shipment volume of the company's wine product segment when compared to 2014. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO's shipment volume experienced steady, gradual growth in all four main product segments during 2015 when compared to 2014.

During 2016, MO had a minor decrease of (2.45%) in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes product segment when compared to 2015. I believe this minor decrease was a bit of a disappointment. However, it should be noted the entire cigarette market has continued to experience minor declines in consumption over a prolonged period of time. While there was an exception to this general trend during 2015, 2016 has reverted back to this general theme. As such, this minor decrease is consistent with industry trends.

Offsetting this minor disappointment was the fact MO had a minor increase of 4.92% in the total shipment volume of the company's smokeless tobacco product segment when compared to 2015. In addition, MO had a modest increase of 5.89% and 5.29% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigars and wine product segments when compared to 2015. Simply put, I believe most market participants would agree MO's shipment volume experienced steady, modest growth in three out of the four main product segments during 2016 when compared 2015.

Furthermore, MO's retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments has slightly increased over the past several years. This is partially offset by a minor decrease in MO's retail market share in the cigars product segment. Therefore, I believe MO's price increases, continued attractive overall shipment volumes, and continued dominant retail market share across the company's combined product segments should be seen as a positive trend/catalyst. Now let us move on the final part of this assessment article.

3) Assessing MO's Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio:

MO's executive management team has stated the company's Board of Directors ("BoD") bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is slightly different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO's adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain "extraordinary/one-time" items in relation to the company's operations. Such items include (but are not limited to) tobacco/health litigation costs, SBMRY/BUD special transactions, gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt, and gains (losses) associated with derivative instruments. MO's executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD's "annual target distribution" is 80% of the company's annual adjusted diluted EPS.

To analyze MO's historical adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio during 2015-2016, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 - MO Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2015 - 2016)

Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database

Using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.80 (rounded) for 2015 (see blue reference "A" within the 2015 column; left side). When compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $2.57 for 2014, the company increased its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.23 or 8.75% during 2015. I believe this was an encouraging sign as MO's annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage continued to increase by high single digits. When broken out, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63, $0.74, $0.75, and $0.67 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2015, respectively.

When calculated, MO's target distribution to shareholders for 2015 was $2.24 per share (see blue reference "C" within the 2015 column; left side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.559 per share for 2015 (see blue reference "(C / 4)" within the 2015 column; left side). In comparison, MO distributed dividends of $0.52, $0.52, $0.565, and $0.565 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2015, respectively. When combined, this was an annual dividend distribution of $2.17 per share. As such, MO had an annual underpayment of $0.07 per share. When compared to a $0.06 per share underpayment for 2013 and 2014, this was a $0.01 per share additional underpayment. When calculated, MO had an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% which was a minor underpayment. It should be noted this was the same exact payout ratio when compared to 2013 and 2014. This showed consistency which I believe readers should find reassuring (and in stark contrast to PM's ratios for the same metric). Now let us take a look at MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for 2016.

Still using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72, $0.81, $0.82, and $0.68 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. Readers familiar with my prior MO articles would know I projected the company would report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.68 for the fourth quarter of 2016. As such, MO matched my quarterly adjusted diluted EPS projection. When compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63, $0.74, $0.75 and $0.67 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2015 respectively, the company increased its year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS by $0.09, $0.07, $0.07, and $0.01 or 14.29%, 9.46%, 9.33%, and 1.49%, respectively. I believe this was another encouraging sign as MO's year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS percentage increased by a notable amount in three out of the four quarters.

When MO announced the successful BUD/SBMRY business combination, management also slightly lowered the company's annual 2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $2.98-$3.04 versus a previous range of $3.01-$3.07. This minor decrease in guidance solely related to the recent BUD/SBMRY merger. Up to the date of this completed business combination (10/10/2016), MO reported SBMRY's operations in the quarter of occurrence via the equity method of accounting. For example, for the second quarter of 2016, MO reported SBMRY's results for the second quarter of 2016. However, even though MO still uses the equity method of accounting to report BUD's results, there is a quarter "lag" due to the fact BUD will not report its quarterly earnings in time for MO to account for these results into its own financial statements. For example, for the second quarter of 2017, MO will report BUD's results for the first quarter of 2017.

When it came to MO's fourth quarter of 2016, the company reported SBMRY's operations up to the date of the merger and did NOT report BUD's operations due to the one quarter lag mentioned above. This is important for readers to understand.

When calculated, MO's target distribution to shareholders for 2016 was $2.42 per share (see blue reference "C" within the 2016 column; right side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.606 per share for 2016 (see blue reference "(C / 4)" within the 2016 column; right side). In comparison, MO distributed dividends of $0.565, $0.565, $0.61, and $0.61 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. When combined, this was an annual dividend distribution of $2.35 per share. As such, MO had an annual underpayment of $0.07 per share. When compared to a $0.07 per share underpayment for 2015, this was an unchanged underpayment. When calculated, MO had an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% which was a minor underpayment. It should be noted this was the same exact payout ratio when compared to 2013, 2014, and 2015. This once again showed consistency which I believe readers should find reassuring (and in stark contrast to PM's ratios for the same metric). Now let us take a look at my MO projections for 2017.

To analyze my projections for MO's adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rates during 2017, Table 4 is provided below.

Table 4 - MO Projected Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2017)

Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database

Based on management's current guidance, along with other qualitative and quantitative factors, I am projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.81, $0.87, $0.89, and $0.72 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.29 for 2017 (see blue reference "A"). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $3.03 for 2016, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.26 or 8.58% during 2017. Once again, I believe this would be an encouraging sign as MO's annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage would once again increase by high single digits.

When calculated, MO's projected target distribution to shareholders for 2017 would be $2.63 per share (see blue reference "C"). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.658 per share for 2017 (see blue reference "(C / 4)"). In comparison, it is a very high (over 90%) probability MO will distribute dividends of $0.61 per share for the first and second quarters of 2017.

Based on the data above, including additional qualitative and quantitative factors omitted from this particular article, I am projecting MO will declare a dividend of $0.66 per share for the third and fourth quarters of 2017. When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $2.54 per share. As such, when compared to MO's projected target distribution of $2.63 per share for 2016, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.09 per share. This would be a $0.02 per share additional underpayment when compared to 2016. When calculated, MO would once again have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% which would continue to be a minor underpayment. I believe this catalyst/factor should be seen as yet another sign of consistency and should be viewed as a positive trend.

Side Note: Last quarter, I stated it would be interesting to see what MO does with the company's cash from the BUD/SBMRY business combination. I stated management "hinted at" a few possibilities. First, I stated it was recently announced MO's BoD expanded and extended the company's previous $1.0 billion share repurchase program to $3.0 billion. As such, management had more "fire power" per se to repurchase outstanding shares of MO stock at periodic intervals. During the fourth quarter of 2016, management repurchased ($0.5) billion of outstanding shares of MO stock. This was a notable increase when compared to ($0.2) billion repurchased during the first, second, and third quarters of 2016. In addition, I stated management is always on the lookout for possible acquisitions in the future. On 1/17/2017, MO acquired Sherman Group Holdings, LLC (Nat Sherman) and all of its subsidiaries. This company sells premium cigarettes and cigars which should add volume/revenue to MO's existing smokable products segment. Simply put, I believe management is already putting MO's recently acquired cash to good us, hence benefiting the company/shareholders. As such, I believe this should be seen as a positive trend/catalyst.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article analyzed MO's results for the fourth quarter of 2016 and compared the company's performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzed MO's consolidated statement of earnings. Within this analysis, it was shown the following was MO's EPS for the three-months ended 12/31/2013, 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, and 12/31/2016 (year-over-year quarterly basis):

MO's EPS for Q4 2013: $0.245 per share

MO's EPS for Q4 2014: $0.628 per share

MO's EPS for Q4 2015: $0.637 per share

MO's EPS for Q4 2016: $5.279 per share

MO's calculated EPS for Q4 2016 when excluding the gain on BUD/SBMRY combination: approximately $0.683 per share*

* = including tax impact

Simply put, I believe MO's strong operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2016 should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Second, along with an overview of MO's main product segments, this article provided a shipment volume performance analysis for 2014-2016 (year-over-year comparison). Through this analysis, I believe MO's shipment volume performance for 2016 (when compared to 2015) was a bit of a disappointment in regards to the cigarettes product segment. However, I also believe it should be noted this net decrease in shipment volume was consistent with overall sector trends for this product segment. Offsetting this slight disappointment was the minor-modest growth within the company's cigar, smokeless tobacco, and wine product segments.

In addition, MO's retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments has slightly increased over the past several years. This is partially offset by a minor decrease in MO's retail market share in the cigars product segment. It should also be noted MO's retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments continue to be above 50% which is a tremendous feat in any product category (let alone two). As such, I believe MO's price increases, continued attractive overall shipment volumes, and continued dominant retail market share across the company's combined product segments should be seen as a positive trend/catalyst.

Finally, this article provided a unique analysis of MO's historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2015, 2016, and 2017. The following was MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016:

MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2016: $0.72 per share

MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for Q2 2016: $0.81 per share

MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2016: $0.82 per share

MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for Q4 2016: $0.68 per share*

* = exactly matched my adjusted diluted EPS projection from my prior quarter's MO assessment article

The following are my MO adjusted diluted EPS projections for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017:

MO's projected adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2017: $0.81 per share

MO's projected adjusted diluted EPS for Q2 2017: $0.87 per share

MO's projected adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2017: $0.89 per share

MO's projected adjusted diluted EPS for Q4 2017: $0.72 per share

The following are my MO dividend per share rate projections for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017:

MO's projected dividend for Q1 2017: $0.61 per share

MO's projected dividend for Q2 2017: $0.61 per share

MO's projected dividend for Q3 2017: $0.66 per share

MO's projected dividend for Q4 2017: $0.66 per share

When calculated, I am projecting MO will increase the company's quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2017.

Based on the projections from the figures provided above, MO would have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% for 2017 which would continue to be a minor annual underpayment. If my projections for 2017 come to fruition, I believe this would yet again be another sign of consistency and should be viewed as a positive trend/catalyst.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MO, through a continued dominate retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments (both continue to have over 50% retail market share), an attractive retail market share of machine-made large cigars (near 30%), and a growing wine product segment, I believe the company will continue to provide attractive quarterly results. As a "bonus" per se in my opinion, MO also currently has a 10.2% equity ownership stake in BUD, the largest brewer in the world. As such, MO's investors have some exposure to the brewing industry which adds even more "insulation" during a defensive market (including market participants continuing to search for yield in relatively safe equity investments). In addition, there is a high probability MO will continue to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock throughout most (if not all) quarters over the foreseeable future which has cumulative net benefits to shareholders.

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than $75.00 per share, a HOLD when trading between $65.01 - $74.99 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $65.00 per share. These ranges are a slight improvement when compared to my last MO article (approximately three months ago) and unchanged when compared to the last time I provided a recommendation on MO (approximately six weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate MO as a HOLD. My current price target for MO is $75.00 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $2.50 per share increase when compared to my last MO article. Between now and my next MO article, I will look to add to my existing position at approximately $65.00 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a BUY. This price target is also a $2.50 per share increase when compared to my last MO article.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions. Due to client engagements/services through my employer in relation to the British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s (NYSEMKT:BTI) acquisition of Reynolds American, Inc (NYSE:RAI), I will not discuss/take questions in relation to this event.

I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010-2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I directly increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position is currently $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the "StockTalks" feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

