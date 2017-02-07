Perceptron's (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 7, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michelle Wright - Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

David Watza - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group, LLC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Perceptron’s Second Quarter 2017 Investor Call. Please note, today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now direct the call to Michelle Wright, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Ma’am, please go ahead.

Michelle Wright

Thank you very much, Jamie. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2017 conference call. We truly appreciate your attention and interest in our business. Late yesterday, we issued a release with our second quarter results, which is available on our website at investors.perceptron.com. We also filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday afternoon.

On the call with me today from Perceptron is David Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that some of the material that we will be discussing today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based upon information we believe to be true as of today.

Please see the release and our SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Perceptron is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third-parties. Finally, in yesterday’s press release, we provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures that we will be discussing in this call.

Before I turn the call over to Dave for his opening remarks and comments on the business, I would like to congratulate Dave on his recent promotion to President and Chief Executive Officer. I know that I speak for the rest of the Perceptron team when I say that we are very excited to start this new chapter of Perceptron’s future with Dave at the helm.

I will now turn the call over to Dave for his comments, after which I will come back to discuss our financial results in more detail. Dave?

David Watza

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today's call. I'll talk for a few minutes about the markets and customers we serve update you on the business and continuing changes we are making, make a few comments on strategy as well as a few comments on our people and organizational thoughts. Michelle will provide a more detailed analysis of the numbers and then we will open the call for questions.

I would like to start by talking about indicators of our markets and customer demand. As you can see from the press release, our key customer metrics, bookings, backlog and revenue continued their strength from the most recent quarters. We view $20 million for bookings and revenue as a positive threshold for our business. We also view the $40 million threshold for backlog similarly.

For our second quarter, we surpassed all of these important metrics. Bookings continued their steady climb. We are very pleased to report that for the first time in our Company's history, we had three straight quarters of order intake in excess of $20 million. This is an indication of our customers continuing desire and need for our products around the world.

In addition, we continued to see additional opportunities to serve existing customers in new ways and to potentially serve new customers. The second quarters bookings were $20.9 million, 3.5% above the prior year second quarter led by a strong growth in customer demand in the Americas where bookings were $8.5 million, 15% above the same period in the same prior year.

In Europe, our bookings were $8.6 million which was slightly above the second quarter of the prior year of $8.3 million. In Asia, our bookings were $3.8 million, 600,000 behind prior year. If you look at Asia on a year-to-date basis, bookings in that region are up 38.7% from the same period in the prior year while China demand has been sporadic; the economy there appears to be stabilizing.

Recently I visited our locations in China and Japan. I was very impressed by our teams, the leadership we have in place, and the opportunities they have seen. Currency had an unfavorable impact of $0.7 million on bookings when compared to the prior year second quarter, primarily due to the changes in the euro, U.S. dollar exchange rate partially offset by a slightly positive impact from the Chinese yuan to U.S. dollar. Backlog is still a healthy pipeline at $41.7 million which is among the highest backlog levels in the Company history.

The next metric is revenue. Revenue for the three months period of $21.8 million was up versus last year’s second quarter by $4.6 million or 26.7%. This was above our previously discussed range of $16.5 million to $19.5 million. Here are a few of the details. The Americas region led the way with sales of $9.1 million, which more than doubled from the same quarter of our last fiscal year. Most of the strength came from our In-Line and Near-Line solutions.

Sales in Asia were up slightly a $5 million and year-to-date basis sales in this region were $7.3 million, down slightly from last year’s six-month period, mainly due to unfavorable currency fluctuations. Sales in Europe were down about $0.3 million to $7.7 million.

In the quarter FX had a slightly favorable impact on sales when compared to the prior year’s second quarter. U.S. dollar euro exchange rate resulted in a 500,000 favorable impact on our topline, while Asia was negatively impacted by 200,000 mainly due to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar to Chinese yuan.

For the six months, revenue was up $7 million or 21.7%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. Revenue in the Americas was $4.8 million, ahead of the same period in the prior year. Europe revenue was $2.6 million ahead and Asia was down slightly.

In our press release, we disclosed revenue guidance for our third quarter at $16 million to $19 million, as well as reaffirmed our full-year guidance of high single-digit growth. Guidance for our third quarter is down slightly from the second quarter guidance, partially due to the deliveries that were completed in Q2.

While we don't typically give guidance on bookings, we are seeing the recent trends in the markets we serve continue as we are a few weeks into our third quarter. Of course our topline is dependent on customer timing and the complex revenue recognition rules we are subject to. The executive team and the global sales teams continue to be focused on profitable topline growth.

Now let’s talk about changes that we continue to make to the business. The savings from the March 2016 financial improvement plan are clearly and positively impacting our financial performance. Gross profit in the quarter was 43.1% and operating income of 15.1% and illustrations of the cost reduction efforts we have taken.

We believe that these measures of profitability were impacted by first, the leverage of incremental sales on the fixed costs we are controlling carefully; second, continued cost reduction efforts; third, favorable product and customer mix in the quarter; and number four, favorable timing of some of our costs due to the revenue recognition rules we're required to follow.

Clearly this has been a team effort from sales to production, to procurement, to field operations and administration. Part of our ongoing cost control efforts includes our engineering and purchasing teams identifying and chasing cost reductions. These are metrics we track and monitor for improvements.

Also our manufacturing team is reviewing its activities for continuous improvement opportunities, so that it can keep up with increasing customer demand. Our information technology team is pushing our ERP initiative across the Company. We recently successfully launched our new ERP in Europe.

Finally, all of the executive team is engaged in working on continuously improving the business and driving up gross profit and operating income. We are driving leading into the entire organization. Based on our recent past, the entire team understands the imperative. First, to return to profitability, which was a significant accomplishment in Q2 and second, to remain profitable, which is a critical goal for the future.

Now, I would like to give you a brief update on our strategy. As an executive team, we discussed our Company strategy frequently. We continue to execute the foundation of the strategy established a few years ago, and we redirect as needed. We understand the urgency for us to reestablish our leadership in our core markets and we know we have the right people to do that. We also plan to continue to pursue opportunities outside of automotive, but as we have commented before we know these can take some time.

Finally, we constantly see and hear about opportunities both in aerospace and new aerospace. We hear about these from our customers, from potential new customers and from some of our partner companies. While we'll continue to pursue the most promising, we are very deliberate and disciplined in our pursuit of these opportunities.

Now a few comments about some of our most important assets, our people in the organization. At the top, we have significantly changed the organization over the past 12 months. The executive team and 10 team members on January 1, 2016 and today we are running this business with six on the executive team. This is appropriate for a business of our size.

While we have fewer people on the executive team, the industry experience we have is excellent. Recently, we promoted Rick Van Valkenburg to Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Rick has 20 years of experience with the Company in numerous customer facing roles. I am confident he is the right person to lead our Global Sales and Marketing teams.

In engineering, we are one of the founders of this Company leading the team. Our leaders in Global Operations and our European Managing Directors each have 20 plus years of experience. I am confident that this is the right team to lead us. We have the right people in the right seats. We continually work on this part of the business. While we are very proud of the quarter we just reported, we all understand that this is just one quarter. It is our job to sustain this positive momentum into the future.

As a final comment, I offer my thanks to the Board for selecting me for the position of President and CEO of Perceptron. It is my honor to serve the Board, the employees, and the shareholders of this Company. I would also like to specifically thank Rick Marz, Chairman of the Board of Perceptron for his direct service to the Company during a very difficult time. It is clear from the results we issued yesterday that he made a significant positive impact on the Company during his time as CEO. Michelle, now to you.

Michelle Wright

Thanks, Dave. It really has been a very strong quarter for us. We've already discussed our revenue and bookings for the quarter, so I will turn my comments to our operating results by walking through the rest of the income statements and then highlighting a few items on our balance sheet. Unless otherwise noted, my comments are in U.S. dollars, plus references to years will be for our fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

Let’s start with gross profit. As mentioned, gross margins was 43.1% compared with 29.6% in the second quarter of 2016. Dave detailed most of the items that drove this change, so all that I will add here as at some quarters we ship more systems and other quarters we complete more installations and trainings. Our margins differ on these different phases of our project. Furthermore, the revenue recognition rules that we are required to follow under U.S. GAAP can cause some timing disconnects between sales and cost of goods sold. We continue to work on improving those items we can control.

Now on to Engineering and SG&A expenses, engineering expenses, which includes our R&D, were approximately $1.6 million for the quarter down from $2 million in last year’s second quarter. Most of this reduction was from our financial improvement plan. As we have previously said, this is one of the critical areas of our business and our future success. Therefore, we expect to continue to invest in it, but in a very disciplined manner.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $700,000 when compared to last year’s second quarter. We’ve recognized savings of approximately $300,000 from the financial improvement plan this quarter. Other savings were realized in direct marketing and advertising cost. G&A expenses were $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of $300,000 when compared to prior year’s second quarter.

As a reminder, we are a small public Company with the footprint that covers 13 countries, which means that we have costs that are largely fixed in this area. Legal and accounting costs incurred during the quarter were down $200,000 when compared to last year’s second quarter. We are managing this spending very carefully. And as a result of the financial improvement plan, we’ve recognized savings of approximately $200,000 in the quarter.

Operating income from the quarter was $3.3 million. If you exclude the severance, impairment and other charges of $0.1 million, our recurring net operating income was $3.4 million. This compares to an operating loss of $2.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. We are proud and excited to see this progress, although that – we know that one quarter is not a trend. We are committed to repeating these results quarter-over-quarter.

The $0.1 million charge that we took in the quarter is on the income statement with our other operating expenses as a separate line labeled severance, impairment and other charges. All the charges for this quarter are related to severance as we continue to execute and enhance the plan we announced in March 2016. Also, we want to confirm our previously announced guidance for these one-time costs related to the financial improvement plan of up to $4 million.

To-date, we have recorded just over $3.5 million and there are still a couple of items that we need to finalize related to the originally contemplated plan. Furthermore, we are very comfortable with our previously disclosed guidance of $4.5 million in annual pretax cash and non-cash savings related to the plan.

Now, I will discuss the items below our operating income. Net interest expense in the quarter was higher than the second quarter of fiscal 2016 as we incurred charges related to the utilization of our U.S. credit lines as well as interest on the Q3 2016 purchase of our manufacturing facility located in Italy. Foreign currency was a loss of $400,000 this quarter, primarily due to the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen exposure we have.

Tax expense for the quarter was $0.3 million. As we had previously discussed, over the past two quarters we have established full valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets in several of our tax jurisdictions. This will impact our effective tax rate each period. However, these valuation allowances do not affect our ability to use the underlining net operating loss, which generally expire between 2001, 2021 and 2036.

Before I open the call for questions, I want to touch on a couple of items on the balance sheet. Cash and investments were $6.3 million at December 31, down from $7.7 million at September 30 and down from June 30 balance of $8.3 million. We had $1.4 million outstanding on our U.S. line of credit at the end of December up from September 30 balance of $0.9 million.

We were in violation of our tangible net worth covenants under our bank line of credit in the United States at the end of the quarter. We have received a waiver of that covenant from our bank. This decrease in cash was primarily due to the increased sales in the second quarter that we have not yet collected from our customers.

The increase in accounts receivable utilized cash during the quarter in the amount of $4.5 million, while timing of collections various by jurisdiction we believe that collections will be strong in our third quarter. Cash generation continues to be a primary focus of ours, and although, our current liquidity is sufficient, we continue to explore ways to further increase our liquidity.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator who will open the call for your questions. Jamie?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question today comes from Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead with your question.

Greg Palm

Hey, good morning. Congrats on the results. Really impressive stuff here.

David Watza

Good morning, Greg. Thanks.

Greg Palm

I wanted to start with bookings, three straight quarters of $20 million plus, so kind of wondered to get your thoughts and what's driving that. I don't know if you can point to market share gains, greater adoption overall any of the new applications, what do you attribute the strength?

David Watza

Yes. Greg, I would say there's a lot of things driving that. We have strength obviously in the U.S., and in Europe, and Asia is seems to be coming back a bit. Obviously, a lot of order activity going on out there. I would say that there are probably is some market share gain. I would say that it's a lot of – our customers really loving our products and I also would say we’ve been working on the core part of our business, and I think that's helping.

Greg Palm

I don't know if you can point to a theme or an underlying region whether that's just kind of increased automation, greater focus on quality control, I've always thought those are sort of two areas where you focus on, but anything that you're seeing lately that's different now than a year or two or three years ago?

David Watza

No, I think those themes completely apply. I think we're capitalizing on those things with our customers and I think we're in a good spot right now. We certainly don't see order activity slowing down. There's a lot of activity out there in the markets for our products and frankly I just see us getting better over time.

Greg Palm

Great. And you mentioned serving customers a new way; can you give us some examples of what that might be in terms of new solutions or applications?

David Watza

Yes. I would mainly say we're refining our existing products and working on that really hard and making sure that we're addressing the issues in the marketplace that our competitors are doing well at and improving on our side. We have a lot of visibility to our orders and how we're performing in the markets. I think newer products is more of a longer term thing for us. I would say it's really our core business that’s driving it and really focusing on that as a Company.

Greg Palm

Okay. I wanted to maybe shift into I guess what's considered maybe non-core some of the newer stuff, but on the non-automotive side, you've talked about some orders there in the past. I know it's a long sale cycles, but any update that you can give us on the progress with either aerospace, white goods or any other sort of new verticals that you're targeting?

David Watza

No, I would say we're still – aerospace and white goods are still things we're working on. And as I've mentioned before, those just take a while. We have some orders there. I wouldn't say there's anything really new in those areas. We keep pursuing those customers. We know we have really good solutions for them and their adoption rate just takes some time. And I'm not really ready to comment on other new industries that we're looking at, but those things kind of circling us.

Greg Palm

It's fair to say you're comfortable with over time a pretty significant increase in adoption from some of these non-automotive customers and verticals right?

David Watza

Yes. I would say long-term – longer term, we can get into some of those new industries and that is part of our longer term strategy.

Greg Palm

Got it. Okay. I guess lastly for me, want to just talk about your operating cost structure, obviously nice discipline in the quarter even on a higher sales level. So I was curious this sort of $6 million to $6.5 million kind of quarterly run rate, is that a good way to think about OpEx going forward. I mean any reason why that should go up significantly or not?

David Watza

I think it should stay in the range where it's been, we’re obviously managing that really carefully and our Q4 and our Q1 tend to be a little bit higher because we have some cost that go in those time periods because we're a public company, but we're working on those costs all the time and obviously same with our gross profit.

Greg Palm

Okay. I guess let me squeeze in one more quick one, you reiterated or maintain the full-year guide up single-digits. I don't want to get into guidance for next year, but longer term is that a good way to think of the overall business. I mean what's your comfort level in this being able to grow at a high single-digits rate for the next two, three, four years?

David Watza

Yes. Great question. I would say that's what we should aim for. We're just starting our planning process for fiscal 2018. So I’m reluctant to comment detail on that, but yes I would say mid to high single-digits is where we should be.

Greg Palm

Okay. Thanks for the color and good luck.

David Watza

Yes. Thanks, Greg. Have a great day.

End of Q&A

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, we've reached the end of today's question-and-answer session. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call back over to Dave Watza for any closing remarks.

David Watza

Well, thank you again for your time and attention to our business. We appreciate your interest and look forward to updating you on our progress in a few months when our third quarter results are issued.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.