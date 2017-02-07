Tesla: New Model 3 Details

Back in November, I explored some of the issues regarding the pricing of the upcoming cost for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3. Perhaps the most important item regarding what consumers will pay is the battery pack. As Tesla has shown with the Model S and X, things can get quite expensive when you go bigger. Well, CEO Elon Musk recently made some comments that make the upcoming Model 3 launch a little less newsworthy.

I previously thought that a lineup in the 50kWh to 90kWh range made sense. We had heard from a company executive last year that the Model 3 would feature a base battery pack that was less than 60 kWh hour, which currently is the smallest Model S pack, while the Model X starts at 75 kWh. Well, it appears that the Model 3 won't reach the top end of the current models, as detailed below.

(Source: electrek article)

As electrek points out, vehicle range can still improve without battery pack capacities going higher, as long as Tesla improves energy density and makes the packs lighter. While the Model 3 will start at a range of at least 215 miles, the top performance version is expected to have a range that's greater than 300 miles. Tesla's current leader is the 100D Model S that has an EPA estimated 335 mile range. Elon Musk also stated that the S and X won't see a pack with a capacity of more than 100 kWh hour, although future products may.

Without a 100 kWh pack for the Model 3, this vehicle will be limited in total range, but price too. I still believe that the top end for the new vehicle will likely be a 90 kWh version, and it wouldn't surprise me if this model has a starting price that's higher than the cheapest Model S version. It will be interesting to see if this news changes any of the narrative regarding the Model 3.

I don't think the limitation of a 100 kWh variant will really impact sales, given most buyers are likely to go with the smallest packs and models that are much cheaper. If you were going to spend north of $70,000 on a Model 3, it would seem likely that you might look at the Model S instead.

In terms of more Model 3 details, the timeline probably depends on Tesla's Q1 2017 results. The company will report Q4 2016 earnings in about two weeks, which will give us a partial view at how things are going. However, if the quarter doesn't turn out to be very positive, look for a late March or early April Model 3 even to take the focus off Tesla's Q1 2017 delivery announcement. Tesla has used this time frame (last week of ending quarter or first week of beginning quarter) multiple times in the past to hide bad news, and it wouldn't surprise me if they did it again if Q1 is poor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.