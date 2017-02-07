Heads, You Win; Tails, You Still Win

Welcome to the Flippin' issue of M&A Daily

Fidelity & Guaranty Life

First, the bad news: it is quite likely that the current Anbang acquisition of Fidelity & Guarantee Life (NYSE:FGL) will break. The definitive merger agreement is for a $26.80 cash deal. There is a $0.71 arb spread. The buyer has been stymied in its regulatory process and does not appear to be making much effort at getting unstuck.

The good news: shares are currently available for about $26 per share. This is a substantial discount to their standalone value. It is also a substantial discount to what spurned suitors are willing to pay. Shareholders including me - and, infinitely more importantly, HRG (NYSE:HRG) - are ready for a sale.

This is my favorite insurer for 2017. If there is no deal, it should trade above $27 per share. If there is an alternative deal, it should do even better. We just have to own it and wait. This is the opposite of being stuck between a rock and a hard place. We are stuck between a value investment and catalysts that could unlock that value.

Google

I still won't call it "Alphabet". Google (GOOG/GOOGL) is talking with NetEase about a JV to take Google Play to China.

Bitcoin

My favorite currency for 2017 is up about 8% so far this year with, I hope and expect, much more to come in the months ahead. ( You can get it here along with an extra $10 of BTC for free).

First Community

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is buying First Community (NASDAQ:FCFP) in a $230 million cash and stock deal. FCFP holders get 0.3960 BUSE and $1.35 in cash per share. We expect many, many such bank deals this year and hope to profit from at least a handful of them.

Brocade

Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) got a second request from the FTC in its acquisition by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Columbia Pipeline Partners

Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE:CPPL) holders vote on February 16 on the acquisition by TransCanada (NYSE:TRP).

Western Refining

The second S-4 amendment was for the Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) acquisition of Western Refining (NYSE:WNR).

Level 3

Today is the FCC reply comments deadline for the CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT). More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Done deal.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) completed its Team Health (NYSE:TMH) deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FGL, HRG, TMH, BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).