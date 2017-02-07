5 Value Stocks Worth A Deeper Look

This article identifies the stocks that are currently on my radar for further analysis. They are identified through my evolving screening criteria. Through my analysis, lessons learned, and feedback from you, I hope to improve my screening methodology and reduce the time spent performing deep analysis on bad investments.

Context

My research so far has been a little sporadic, digging deep into some REITs and other businesses without a formal vetting process. Some of my previous articles have shown some potential value and others have been lukewarm. Doing deep analysis is time consuming and requires an understanding of the business model. Since my time is limited (family of five), I have decided to place more effort in improving my screening funnel to focus my deep analysis on stocks that have true potential. I also assume that readers are more interested in value opportunities and not interested in overpriced speculative growth.

Old Screening Methodology

My old methodology consisted mainly of screening for small caps with high ROE, ROA, low price/BV, low P/E, etc. Through these metrics, I was attempting to find good businesses that were cheap. Although I could find some businesses that met some performance metrics, the price was either too high or I was getting false positives because of a short-term change (such as one-time costs) that made the metrics look good. Overall, I found using stock screeners was a frustrating experience. I was spending all my time adjusting the metrics with little to show for it.

New Screening Methodology

I changed my methodology to a less sophisticated tool: reading the paper. I got a subscription to the Globe and Mail and cut out the following articles for the whole week:

Anything with bad news or poor outlooks; Big price drops; 52-week lows within each exchange; Value recommendations; and Any stock that got a sell recommendation.

The next step was to look up the financials for each stock and estimate the price based on the latest book value and the current earnings per share. I did this with a modified version of the following formula:

Estimate = BV/share + EPS x 9

This formula calculates the book value of the business plus 10 years of earnings with zero growth (similar to a 10-year bond with face value = BV and coupons = EPS). I use "x 9" to take into consideration some discounting at the treasury rate. Also, nine is more conservative than 10. Note that I might not always use this exact formula. For a service-based business with little equity, I might only use long-term earnings (20-30 years with a larger discount rate) vice using book value. In addition, I might use free cash flow vice EPS. But in general, I think this is a pretty good formula for conservatively estimating value if we also apply some common sense.

Also, this methodology will allow me to scan the three-year financials provided by websites such as Google Finance and make a very quick estimate of the intrinsic value. Also, note that I always try hard to cover up the stock price until I have estimated the value. This way I don't get convinced to change the number to inflate the earnings or BV.

This Week's Picks

Using this methodology, I believe the following stocks warrant further analysis:

Hudson's Bay Corporation (OTC:HBAYF)

Hudson's Bay is a retail business in Canada that owns several retail brands. Although the article in the paper indicated a hit from rising online competition, it seems to have increased revenue consistently over the past three years. It also has decent profit margins, but has slumped to a negative net income in 2016. I suspect it is experiencing rising selling and administrative costs associated with the move to online (guess). HBAYF owns a massive real estate portfolio that some say will spin off into a REIT. Analyst value HBAYF's real estate at over $36/share. This might be a "Graham cigar butt". However, at $10, there is more than one puff left. Based on the income from 2015 and the current BV, my formula came up with around $19 per share. Worth looking into further.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

A dominant player in the wearable/fitness industry, its performance didn't meet analyst predictions. It seems as though the analyst consensus is that the business is over and to give up all hope, even though it's making money. My quick calculation puts this business at around $8.60. Currently, FIT is trading at around $6.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco is a Canadian-based uranium producer who has been consistently growing its dividend (since 1996) and increasing its revenue and book value year over year. It has had 2-3 years of bad earnings that seem to be mostly a result of rising costs and contract terminations. Recently, a large Japanese contract was terminated. This was most likely due to the spot price of uranium reducing below the contract price. Cameco indicated it will litigate to recover the lost revenue, which it has been successful doing in the past. I calculated the value at around $15.50 based on current earnings and the current book value. CCJ is trading around $10, so there might be some value to unlock and significant upside if it can improve EPS. Worth looking into.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands is a manufacturer and marketer of apparels. It has a good history of income and started to pay a dividend in 2013. Overall, HBI's financials seem to be strong and are growing year over year. It recently hit a 52-week low. My formula values this business at around $15/share compared to its current price at $19.32, but remember, my formula assumes no growth. HBI owns some good brands in the low-cost apparel segments. Once you find that perfect pair of underwear, is it hard to switch to a new brand? This might be a great business trading at a fair price.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy engages in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations under two business segments: Utility and Wholesale Commodities. It has an extremely consistent dividend (yield 4.86%) growing year over year. The business experienced negative earnings in 2015. However, it seems to have recovered, based on the most recent quarterly earnings. Using the last 12 months' ESP and the current BV, the estimated valuation is around $108. Currently, ETR is trading at $71.

Next Steps

This list was created over the course of a week. It doesn't include the dozens of bad businesses that I dismissed through my funneling process. Overall, I found the paper a more useful and enjoyable tool to find potential value. Reading the paper also gave perspectives on industries I would not have normally considered. Over the next week, I will analyse these stocks to see if any are worth investing in.

Cheers,

Wayne

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.