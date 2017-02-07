Gold Weekly: Fast And Furious

But don’t get me wrong; the most interesting trading opportunity in GLD will be on the downside.

There is still some upside potential for GLD as the wave of risk aversion has not even started.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly report. In this essay, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers remarkably lifted their net long position for a fourth straight week as of January 31. Over the period covered by the data (January 24-31), spot gold prices were little changed (+0.2%).

The net long fund position surged by 28.58 tonnes or 17% week-on-week (w/w) to 197.98 tonnes. The net long fund position is up significantly by 75.04 tonnes or 61% in the year to date after climbing 200 tonnes in the whole of 2016. Still, it remains substantially below its all-time high of 774.16 tonnes established in July 2016, as well as its long-term (2006 to present) average of 319 tonnes.

Taking a closer look, the improvement in the speculative positioning over the reporting period was driven by a combination of long accumulation (+15.60 tonnes w/w) and short covering (-12.98 tonnes w/w). It is noteworthy that longs re-engaged in the market after cutting their positions in the preceding week, which suggests that sentiment is positively biased.

My view:

The net speculative length has rebounded strongly since the start of the year thanks to a steep fall in the dollar and a decline in US real rates. One the one hand, the dollar posted a decline of 2.7% last month, the worst January performance since 1987 (when the DXY tumbled 3.6%).

Source: MacroView.

On the other hand, US real rates, which I gauge by looking at the 10-year US TIPS yield, have come under intense selling pressure. The 10-year US TIPS yield reached a peak of 0.74% on December 16, 2016 to trade currently at 0.43%.

Source: FRED.

Because gold's speculative positioning is highly influenced by those two parameters, it should not be a surprise to see this renewed speculative buying interest.

The current friendly macro environment for gold and other precious metals may persist in the coming weeks because first, the conclusion of the Fed's meeting on January 31-February 1 sounded less hawkish than expected in so far as the Fed did not introduce any hawkish language to prepare the market toward a possible March hike; and second, the US jobs report for January was unconvincing in so far as wage growth did not corroborate the Fed's view that inflation pressure is building up.

Source: Citi.

Against this backdrop, I expect net long speculative positions in gold to grow further in the weeks ahead, which should exert upward pressure on gold prices.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors lifted their gold holdings last week. According to FastMarkets' estimates, ETF holdings surged by 23.68 tonnes or 1.2% between January 27 and February 3. It's noteworthy that the amount of ETF buying was concentrated on February 1 (+10.80 tonnes) and February 3 (+10.35 tonnes).

As of February 3, total gold ETF holdings amounted to 1,974 tonnes. They are up 22.79 tonnes so far this month after edging just 1.24 tonnes higher in January. Still, they are significantly up 311 tonnes or 19% from a year ago.

My view:

ETF investors have started to express renewed interest in favour of gold, which is a bit of a surprise considering that global risk sentiment has been fairly resilient. Although some risk asset classes experienced some temporary downward pressure last week, the "buying on the dips" mentality prevailed across most risk asset classes. Even more striking is the extent to which the VIX was pressured on the downside at near-record low levels.

Source: Goldman Sachs.

This could suggest that some investors have already started to accumulate god in anticipation of some turbulence across risky assets. This would make sense because history shows that when VIX reaches those extremely low levels, it is a sign of complacency, which usually triggers a strong bout of long liquidation for assets exhibiting a strong trend, such as it is the case for US equities, as this elegant chart of the S&P 500 from Real Investment Advice shows:

Although I do not subscribe to the theory that the S&P 500 will tumble by 50% this year, I do believe that a sharp and quick sell-off of roughly 10% is possible in the short term. We are approaching the end of US President Trump's market honeymoon where global investors will shift their focus toward the downside risks (e.g. geopolitical tensions between the US and the rest of the world, trade wars, etc.) rather than the upside potential (e.g. coming US tax reform).

As a result, I think that ETF investors will continue to re-build steadily their long exposure to gold in the coming weeks to protect their portfolios against tail risk. Once trending assets like equities finally enter a period of turbulence, ETF buying in gold will intensify, pushing prices higher.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF positioning

Source: TradingView.

Technical view

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) continues to push higher since Monday after rebounding remarkably last week and closing above its 20 WMA. My momentum-based indicators point to further strength although I contend that the 150 WMA could prove a strong resistance. A firm close above it would comfort my hypothesis that GLD has further to run on the upside.

That said, I believe that upside potential in GLD will become increasingly limited given my contention that the rebound in GLD will halt at the 76.4% Fibo of the 2016 uptrend, similarly to what happened in 2011 (see my previous Gold Weekly report in which I highlighted the parallel).

Global macro view

SPDR Gold Trust ETF enjoys upward pressure this week thanks to a fall in the dollar, a decrease in US real rates, and growing political fears in Europe, especially in Europe where Far-Right leader Le pen, who is in favour of a France's exit from the EU, is topping the French polls. This friendlier macro environment for gold is likely to continue a little longer.

Trading strategy

Although I admit that there is some upside potential from current price levels from a technical and a global macro perspective, I prefer to say on the sidelines and await short opportunities in GLD because my approach consists of focusing exclusively on trades with great reward-to-risk ratios. And I suggest that being short GLD this year may prove extremely rewarding.

Apart from GLD, I continue to closely monitor the S&P 500 and the VIX, because the current level of complacency across risky assets leads me to think that a reversal is around the corner. I may be tempted to position this month to play the coming wave of risk aversion (e.g. as short SPX and/or long VIX).

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of my Gold Weekly reports. So far this year, I have not implemented any positions.

