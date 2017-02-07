'This Should Be Ok' Is Not A Good Investment Thesis

But since when is "things might be ok despite the headwinds" a good investment thesis?

Sure, high yield and investment grade credit might not suffer some kind of dramatic meltdown.

"Things should be ok despite the obvious headwinds" is most assuredly not a good investment thesis.

You want tailwinds, not headwinds.

You'd never buy an asset if someone came to you with a one sentence pitch centered around an asset's supposed resiliency in the face of adverse market conditions.

That might be a good pitch if the fundamental picture was sound. That is, you might choose an investment based on solid fundamentals and expected tailwinds and then, as a kind of confirmatory afterthought, assess how it would hold up if conditions happened to deteriorate.

But you'd never buy an asset knowing that it faces headwinds strictly on the basis of that asset's expected resilience. That's absurd, right? It would be like buying beachfront property a week before a hurricane is expected to make landfall because the particular property you're eyeing happens to have held up well during past hurricanes.

Well, that's pretty much the pitch Goldman has for you with regard to corporate credit in a rising rate environment.

Regular readers know I'm not enamored (to say the least) with the prospects for credit - both high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) and investment grade (NYSEARCA:LQD) - going forward.

There's literally nothing to like.

The fundamentals (particularly leverage) are bad. The rally for both investment grade and high yield off last February's lows has been nothing short of monumental (i.e. there's nothing left in the tank in terms of spread compression). And, perhaps most importantly, there's a very real risk that the proliferation of corporate credit ETFs has rendered the underlying market for corporate debt completely illiquid.

But I suppose you don't have to "like" it to buy it. You can just "not dislike it" (which is the same as adhering to the absurd investment thesis I outlined at the outset).

Here's Goldman with a bit of color on why this highly leveraged space should come out ok going forward (my highlights):

The significant deployment of debt on US corporate balance sheets has caused net leverage to increase meaningfully since mid-2011. On our estimates, net leverage for the median US IG and HY corporations has reached levels that are comparable to the highs seen in the late 1990s, which has prompted concerns over the risk of a payment shock driven by higher funding costs. In our view, today's better interaction between leverage and interest coverage relative to the early and late 1990s provides companies with a solid cushion against rising policy rates and long-dated yields. Exhibits 16 and 17 illustrate this and show median investment grade and high yield net leverage vs. interest coverage ratios. The key message from Exhibits 16 and 17 is that there has been a growing contrast since mid-2011 between leverage, which has meaningfully increased, and interest coverage which has greatly benefited from ultra-low rates and remained quite elevated. This divergence is the key differentiator for this cycle vs. the early 1990s and 2000s. Barring an abrupt shift in monetary policy that would significantly increase interest expenses, the healthy debt servicing levels not only provide a decent offset to the high (but stabilizing) leverage on balance sheets, but also serve as a strong buffer against rising Treasury yields and interest costs.

As you're no doubt well aware, I like to look at things from a common sense perspective first because often, that's the best way to read a situation.

With that in mind, think intuitively about the charts shown above. Everyone knows ultra accommodative monetary policy has helped corporates lever up at a relatively low cost of debt. Goldman isn't telling us anything new there.

But intuitively, does the divergence shown in those charts seem sustainable to you? That is, is it reasonable to expect that the corporate sector will be able to keep adding debt while maintaining adequate interest coverage levels? Especially considering that a not insignificant portion of the proceeds from that debt likely went towards buybacks as opposed to being invested in growth?

And beyond that, what happens if the interest on all that debt isn't tax deductible anymore? I talked about this last month.

Look at the high yield chart above (right pane). If Citi's projections are correct (and you can read the details of Citi's thesis in the article linked above), anything below 4X on interest coverage will be worse off profit wise under a system that sees taxes cut, but the deductibility of interest eliminated. Well, we're at 5X now in HY according to Goldman (according to Citi it's already 4X).

The point here isn't to beat up on corporate credit. I've done that enough and I didn't set out looking for something bearish here (actually the passages from Goldman excerpted above are buried in a note about household balance sheets).

Rather, the point is simply what I said at the outset. Namely, "this should be ok despite the headwinds" is a horrible investment thesis.

And ironically, Goldman seems to be well aware of it. At least when it comes to HY...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.