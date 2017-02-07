WestJet Airlines' (WJAFF) CEO Gregg Saretsky on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTC:WJAFF) Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Hugh Harley - Director, IR

Gregg Saretsky - President & CEO

Harry Taylor - EVP, Finance & CFO

Bob Cummings - EVP, Commercial

Cam Kenyon - EVP, Operations

Analysts

Turan Quettawala - Scotiabank

Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research

Derek Spronck - RBC Capital Markets

Konark Gupta - Macquarie

Kevin Chiang - CIBC World Markets

Helane Becker - Cowen and Company

Tim James - TD Securities

Chris Murray - AltaCorp Capital

David Tyerman - Cormark Securities

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

Ian Bickis - Canadian Press

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to WestJet’s 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcast live on the Internet and is being recorded.

Your conference speakers today are Mr. Gregg Saretsky, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Harry Taylor, Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Bob Cummings, Executive Vice-President, Commercial and Mr. Cam Kenyon, Executive Vice-President, Operations.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hugh Harley, Director of Investor Relations.

Hugh Harley

Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to WestJet’s 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results conference call. I would like to provide you with an outline of today's call. Gregg and Harry will provide some opening remarks, would be approximately 10 minutes. Following this, we will take questions from analysts and then we’ll conclude the call with the questions from the media.

When we’re at the question-and-answer portion of the call, I would like to request that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up that should allow us to get to as many questioners as possible in the hour we've allotted for this call.

Before turning the call over to Gregg, I would like to read the customary cautionary language. We caution you that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements about WestJet's future financial and operational performance, including statements with respect to our outlook for the 2017 first quarter and 2017 full-year.

This information is based on certain assumptions and reflects WestJet's expectations as of today's date and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents WestJet files from time to time with Securities Regulatory Authorities. Except as maybe required by Canadian Securities Law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP measures and additional GAAP measures may be discussed or referred to on today’s conference call. Please refer to the section entitled reconciliation of non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures in WestJet's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2016 for further information.

Now, I’ll pass the call over to Gregg.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we announced our 47th consecutive quarter of profitability reporting fourth quarter net earnings of $55.2 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.47.

For the full year of 2016 we reported net earnings of $295.5 million or $2.45 per diluted share. Our full year diluted 2016 earnings per share was one penny shy of our second best ever year in 2014 when we reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.46.

We reported a return on invested capital of 11.3% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016 slightly down by three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous quarter. Our targeted long-term return on invested capital remains within the range of 13% to 16% over the cycle.

I'm very pleased with how our resilient business model has performed even during an economic downturn in Alberta of unprecedented proportion. In 2016, we delivered top line revenue growth, double-digit traffic growth through a record number of guests and achieved our second highest annual load factor in our history at 81.8%. Clearly our foundations are strong and going forward we believe our strategic plan positions us well for continued profitable growth.

In the fourth quarter, WestJet Encore continued its successful expansion as we took delivery of two more Bombardier Q400 aircraft bringing our fleet count to 34 aircraft and achieving ASM growth of 37% in 2016 versus prior year. With nine planned deliveries in 2017 and two more in 2018, our Encore fleet will reach it's originally targeted fleet size of 45 Q400s by mid 2018. As of today, WestJet Encore operates over 200 daily departures serving 35 destinations.

Turning to our wide-body operation, we began our transatlantic service to London-Gatwick in May from five Canadian cities and though we had some early teasing pains with the introduction of these aircraft which we’ve talked about on previous calls, I’m pleased to report that both our completion rate and on-time performance has improved from the second quarter with wide-body reliability coming in 97.4% for the year and on-time performance for the fourth quarter was up almost 20 percentage points from the second quarter.

Late last year our pilots voted in favor of extending our wide-body operations. While I’m sure many of you have questions about what that will look like for WestJet, we are not yet at a point where we can provide you more color. We are currently analyzing all options with respect to the make, model and number of aircraft and the pace of expansion keeping in mind our financial targets and credit metrics. What I can say is we do not anticipate any incremental wide-body aircraft in revenue service in 2017, and we will update next quarter or sooner on the progress of our plans or as Board approval for our wide-body expansion has achieved.

We continue to advance our airline and strategy with respect to partnerships in the fourth quarter with the implementation of the new code-share agreement with LATAM providing access to and from over 100 South American destinations. Overall our partnership revenues continue to grow nicely and our virtual network now includes access to over 170 destinations worldwide.

As I have done on my prior calls, I would like highlight the very positive trends we continue to see in terms of growth in our Rewards program, managed corporate business revenues and the number of guest who hold our WestJet RBC MasterCard. Specifically in terms of fourth quarter year-over-year growth, our active Rewards members are up approximately 11%, our managed corporate business revenues were up over 15% and our credit card holders were up over 35%.

In the fourth quarter, our premium economy or Plus revenue was up almost 30% year-over-year ahead of the 22% increase we experienced in the third quarter and creating some very positive momentum heading into 2017. As I have said before, this penetration into the business traveler segment and the growth of our Reward's membership base creates a great foundation for future revenue growth on both ticket sales and ancillary revenue.

Turning now to our outlook in terms of the first quarter of 2017, we expect system wide capacity growth of 6% to 6.5% year-over-year with domestic capacity to grow between 8% and 8.5%. In terms of full year 2017 we anticipate system wide capacity growth between 3.5% and 5.5% year-over-year with domestic capacity growth between 7.5% and 8.5%. Roughly two-thirds of the domestic capacity growth is attributable to a combination of new WestJet Encore flying and our expanding charter business.

For the first quarter of 2017, we expect strong traffic and revenue growth to continue and anticipate a return to positive RASM growth of up 1% to up 3% year-over-year. With the Alberta economy seemingly having bottomed out and success with our premium economy product and performance in the business traveler market segment, we are increasingly optimistic that unit revenue performance will be positive in the first-half after eight quarters of year-over-year declines.

As I stated before, we believe our 2017 plan positions us extremely well for sustainable profitability as we run the business to achieve our long-term financial, operational and guest satisfaction targets while preparing our airline for the next chapter of long-haul wide-body growth. I want to thank over 12,000 WestJetters for their continued passion and dedication to safely providing our guests with WestJet's award winning brand of family caring service.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Gregg. Good morning everyone and thanks again for joining us today. As Gregg noted, we achieved our 47th consecutive profitable quarter reporting net earnings of $55.2 million or $0.47 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter. We reported full-year earnings of $295.5 million or $2.45 per fully diluted share.

These 2016 full year results represent our 12th consecutive year of annual profitability. We welcome the record 5.4 million guests onboard our aircraft in the three months ended December 31, 2016. Our traffic in the fourth quarter increased by 13.7% as we increased system capacity by 11.2% compared to the same period in 2015.

We reported fourth quarter total revenue growth of 6.2% year-over-year. The fourth quarter had low factor of 80.2% up 1.8 percentage points from 2015. This increase in load factor combined with a 6.7% decrease in our yield resulted in an overall decline in RASM of 4.5% year-over-year.

We continue to be pleased with the growth in our ancillary revenues. In the fourth quarter, ancillary revenue increased by 19% year-over-year to $95 million amounting to $18.04 per guest. These increases are mainly attributable to checked bag fees, pre-reserved seating fees, and a continued success of our WestJet RBC MasterCard program.

Turning to expenses. Our total cash CASM for the fourth quarter was 0.8% lower year-over-year, while CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share was 1.7% lower year-over-year at $9.86. This decrease in CASM excluding fuel and profit share was due mainly to decreases in G&A, marketing and distribution and partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization expense.

Fuel remains a significant cost at about 23% of our operating cost in the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter 2016 fuel cost per liter increased by 5.3% year-over-year to $0.60. Average jet fuel prices were US$60 per barrel versus US$57 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of approximately 5%.

I should point out that in the fourth quarter we had gain on derivatives of $3.8 million. This gain was associated with our hedging of a portion of WestJet Vacations US dollar-denominated hotel cost. Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the fourth quarter of 2016 with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.5 billion representing 36.9% of our trailing 12 months revenue.

In the quarter we took delivery of three Boeing 737 800s, two Bombardier Q400 aircraft and returned one leased 737 700 aircraft. We continue to build our fleet of unencumbered aircraft ending the year with 46 unencumbered aircraft which represents approximately one third of our total fleet.

Our credit and liquidity metrics remains strong. As of December 31, 2016 our adjusted debt-to-equity ratio was 1.63 up from 1.27 at the end of 2015 and our adjusted net debt was $1.9 billion up from $1.3 billion at December 31, 2015 driven by forward funding our 2017 fleet acquisitions.

Our trailing 12-month EBITDAR was $966 million resulting in an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio of 1.93 up from 1.29 at December 31, 2015 still well below the internal guideline of an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR measure of no more than 2.5.

We are pleased to announce that our 2017 first quarter dividend will be $0.14 per common voting and variable voting share to be paid out on March 31, 2017. Our current dividend puts our annual payout ratio at approximately 23% based on trailing 12 months adjusted net earnings per fully diluted share of $2.45.

On May 16, 2016 we launched a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4 million shares. In the fourth quarter we purchased and canceled 1.7 million shares under this bid for a total consideration of $35.9 million. Between May 16 and December 31, we purchased and canceled 3.8 million shares for a total consideration of $84.2 million.

In closing, I'd like to cover some remaining outlook items before handing the call back over to Gregg. For the first quarter of 2017, we expect CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share to be up 1.5% to 2% year-over-year. In terms of the full-year 2017, we continue to expect CASM excluding fuel and profit share to be up 2.5% to 3.5% year-over-year reflective of the significant growth in Q400 operations which have higher unit costs.

For the first quarter of 2017, we expect fuel costs to range between $0.64 and $0.66 per liter representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 36% to 40%. The first quarter 2017 fuel cost estimate is based on forecast jet fuel prices of US$66 per barrel and an average foreign exchange rate of approximately CAD$1.35 to US$1.

For the full year 2017, we now forecast capital expenditures between $900 million and $920 million with spending related primarily to aircraft deliveries, deposits on future aircraft, overhauls on owned engines, and the installation of a new in-flight entertainment system on certain aircraft. This compares with our previous full-year 2017 guidance of approximately $880 million to $900 million with the difference driven primarily by a weaker Canadian dollar exchange rate forecast.

For the first quarter of 2017, we expect our capital expenditures to be between $180 million and $190 million. The first quarter and full-year 2017 expected CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share and capital expenditures are based on an average forecast foreign exchange rate of approximately CAD$1.35 to $US1.

We continue to be very proud of the following; our investment-grade business model, our strong balance sheet and liquidity, our young fleet with average age of 7.3 years, our growing number of unencumbered aircraft, the continued successful expansion of WestJet Encore, our new wide-body initiative, and our award winning culture and unique brand of friendly caring service.

In closing, I'd like to add to Gregg thanks to all WestJetters for their commitment, focus on safety and the caring and friendly service they provide our guests each and every day.

With that, I'll hand it back to Gregg.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you, Harry. Joe, we are not ready for the Q&A portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we now begin the analyst question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Turan Quettawala with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Turan Quettawala

Good morning. I guess my question on – I was just looking at the capacity in the traffic numbers on the domestic side and it seems that the traffic is growing ahead of capacity here by nice margins but obviously your yields are still weak. So could you give some color around whether that discontinued weakness in key markets or is there may be just a lot more dilution going on with the new routes?

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. If you dissect our growth, we have our charter growth as a matter of fact for the entire year 1% of our growth is on the charter side. If you bring that back to domestic it's actually 2% of the growth that you're seeing in Q1. So that's off to the side, I really don't count that in the GDP numbers and then tracking that to the overall growth.

If you look at our overall growth for the year it does come in at reasonable rate. For domestic it’s a little bit higher in Q1 and then it slows down for the rest of the year. We're managing that. The pressure that we are seeing now with respect to the industry capacity is on trans-comm and we are managing our way through that.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. So I guess what you're saying then is Bob - the charter growth is basically bringing that yield number down is that?

Bob Cummings

No, it is bringing the yield number down. I am saying that we have a prudent capacity plan for domestic. Industry wide capacity is up if you could look at our long-term strategic plan what is like to building our national network utility into the business market and helping the network to eventually grow into wide-body and so forth.

We are putting in a national network that we believe is a prudent mix of short-term profitability as well as achieving our long-term goal while being disciplined on the capacity side. If you look at net industry level that is putting a bit of pressure on yields.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you. And I guess Harry is there any possibility of breaking that yield out between domestic and international year can I have that international business grows more?

Harry Taylor

Not at this time Turan, I am sorry.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. And then maybe last question from me here, in terms of international expansion I know you said you’re not going to talk about it, but Harry could you give some color on whether how much you're willing to stretch the balance sheet here for that or should we expect leverage to sort of stay within that 2.5 market as you grow that business?

Harry Taylor

Turan, we are sticking with our internal guideline of 2.5.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. Thank you very much.

Gregg Saretsky

More than 2.5.

Operator

The next question is from Hunter Keay with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Hunter Keay

Hi, good morning. Can you talk about that pilot growth - what was the main issues that that pilot rejected proposal overwhelmingly and just remind us what sort of concession did you make to projects or just more about a clarification or trying to do and maybe more broadly how could you be sure that you really in touch with the needs and lots of off the rank-and-file of our new pilot community.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. So first of all I would say was shrouded in a lot of confusion. One other things that the employee association requested was to convert some of their equity - the stock options that are pilots get every year into base pay. So we had a two part vote in that first vote, one that converted their equity, their options into an increased rate of pay per hour, and another one that have a revise pay scale that allow them to keep their options.

So just confusion about the structure of that vote, it did wave by a wide margin. I think what we heard lot and clear is the pilot love their options and we love that too, because it makes them owners and ties them to the success of the business.

The second vote eliminated that choice of options, it’s very clear, it was vote yes, if you want to extend wide-body and vote no if you don’t. And we had very strong endorsement on the second go around.

In terms of the cost of the second go-around, marginally more expensive then the first offer but it provides our long-term agreement that gives us a rate of pay on 787 and A-830 aircraft which wasn't part of agreement previously. And so now we have agreed to pay for 767, 787 A-830 aircraft and stretch over to 2022.

So I think we ended up in a pretty good place. Our pilots are happy with the deal and we are excited about the opportunities expand our wide-body operation.

Hunter Keay

Okay, cool. And then you said that you expect second quarter PRASM to be positive. I guess I thought that was in sort of foregoing conclusion given that 1Q is positive. So, is anything that you know about 2Q that maybe we should sort of manage our expectations run away to improvement and then more broadly you still feel like your PRASM is going to be more than you CASM ex-fuel this year?

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. What I will note is for our corporate travel book we track our corporate accounts and are contracted corporate travel by verticals and can break that down slice and dice at various ways. We've seen a couple of nice months now with respect to oil and gas exploration, energy crew movement, what I'll call Alberta Western based travel and its perhaps, I'm hesitant to call it a definite upswing, but it looks that way and for us and on the size of our book that looks like it should trend well going into Q2 and the rest of the year.

That when you combine that with our investment and plus our reward program and where we've gone with respect to investing into the business and corporate market, we feel if that's going we are well-positioned for that to increase our revenue this year.

Gregg Saretsky

I think our bucking has very big headwind with respect to oil prices. We have guided up 35% to 40%. That said we do expect PRASM to exceed our CASM ex fuel and we have taken two fair increases and continue to watch how demand is holding up in the base of higher fares offset those higher oil prices.

Hunter Keay

That's great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Walter Spracklin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Derek Spronck

Thank you. This is a Derek Spronck on behalf of Walter Spracklin. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on the rise on Q1 guide, you are pointing to positive 1% to 3% that would be suggestive of a positive yield for the quarter. Do you feel that's sustainable going forward all else equal and how much of that positive RASM is due to stage length impact as you lap the Gatwick service?

Bob Cummings

As I pointed out to Hunter previously, we expect our PRASM to exceed CASM ex fuel, which means that if our CASM per carry guidance is increasing and our PRASM is increasing faster than that, it is a fare deduction that you can make that our RASM in Q1 is growing.

Derek Spronck

And how much of that RASM is due to stage length impact?

Harry Taylor

Derek, it's Harry. We haven't lapped yet the Gatwick service you made reference to that, that lap doesn’t occur until May, so that's more of a headwind if you will than a tailwind. And so it's just managing the business and generating some yield.

Derek Spronck

So you are seeing positive year-over-year fare increases as part of that versus primarily a mix for a stage length impact?

Bob Cummings

Yes. It's Bob here. We have 767 growth in Q1 is 2.8% of our overall guidance number. And as we head into the laps and that's pretty mitigated with respect to pretty well a wash with respect to stage length, that's little bit of Q400 in there. But the fundamentals with respect to what we see I'll say economy wise and what I'll call an early trend there besides our investment into the business market and our overall franchise and ancillary so forth increased RASM if stage length has little to do with the trend and we do see a positive trend going forward.

Derek Spronck

Okay, that's great. And just one question, assuming you're pulling on let's say 4% to 6% domestic capacity next year outside of your charter business. Where do you think most of that capacity is going to be what regions, will that be Eastern Triangle type of capacity increase over across the board, any color around that would be appreciated.

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. And with an improving Alberta economy that certainly gives us options here. And as we continue to look at our franchise across the entire country of course Ontario is a big market, I would say we're still in early stages with respect to the opportunity there, and we even looking beyond that in terms of some further expansion into east of Ontario.

Gregg Saretsky

But I would say Derek as you have seen that our capacity growth this year a big chunk that's coming from Q400, which means it will be into regional markets. We started service at Sudbury with the single daily frequency this week. And that will grow to three daily frequencies by May and then as the additional Q400s arrive, there will be more regional service. In market stat today our monopolies or close to monopolies and that have outsized average yield.

And so we are going to take advantage of those opportunities to give Canadian some access to lower cost travel.

Derek Spronck

Great. Thanks so much for the color.

Operator

The next question is from Konark Gupta with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Konark Gupta

Thanks. Good morning and congrats on a good performance overall. And question for Gregg first. Gregg, ROIC here is at five year low I believe and the five-year average is near the bottom end of your 13% to 16% target. So, the question is basically how do you think about ROIC considering various dynamics that's going here in this year, were CapEx is elevated, the RASM is positive encouragingly but the fuel headwind could compress margins potentially.

And then you probably will have some competition in transborder and transatlantic and I don’t know if new entrants enter the domestic market. So, given the CapEx cycle you are in and given the kind of competitive pressures what's your comfort level on the ROIC moving forward from here.

Gregg Saretsky

Well, that’s certainly part of every conversation that we have here at WestJet and we doubled down today on our commitment to a 13% to 16% ROIC target over the cycle. It is clear that Alberta has been in a massive recession two years in a row compounded, unemployment hit 10% here. I think everybody is aware that we are over index in Alberta, 40% of our service is to fine within the problems.

So, with Alberta crawls out of the tool we fully expect and we are seeing that that now signs of new likes, stronger demand, increases in RASM and that was generated types of ROIC that we committed our organization too.

Konark Gupta

Okay. And anything on the cost side that you can control or improved to kind of push your CASM down to the bottom end of the guidance?

Harry Taylor

Konark we’re going to do everything we can to push our CASM down to that. We are managing as aggressively as we can our cost. We have some headwinds as you point out fuel but ex-fuel around airport operations particularly the Calgary airport staffing, we’ve got some maintenance this year on a year-over-year basis that is up and we have fatigue management rules that are coming into place that are going to affect some flying operations. So those are the headwinds. We're doing everything we can to push it down to you to the bottom of our guidance.

Bob Cummings

It’s Bob here, what I’d also add to what Harry said is that at our Investor Day we’ll give you as much color as we can with respect to our gauge and density plans going forward.

Harry Taylor

And remember, we have our MAX aircraft, there is going to be a Canadian launch airline for the new born MAX aircraft which will economize fuel to 13% to 15% over each mg that replaces and in the phase of increase in fuel cost, we think that’s pretty convicting to have to create some tailwinds.

Konark Gupta

Okay. And Harry just on the CASM. I think your [indiscernible] guidance have actually gone down as and like it has become more unfavorable for you because you’re assuming 135 now versus 138 previously but your CASM guidance did not change. So anything else that would have kind of cost that?

Harry Taylor

We just fine tuned our forecast and estimate.

Konark Gupta

Okay, excellent. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Kevin Chiang with CIBC World Markets. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chiang

Hi guys. thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a good Q4 in spite of a challenging environment there. May be just a clarification question first, I think in response to Turan's earlier question you had mentioned the growth of your national network is impacting, having a near term impact on your domestic yields. If I heard you correctly, I'm just wondering how long you expect that headwind to lag, is this kind of a 2017 issue and then we should expect a more normalized yield environment from you next year or this is kind of a multiyear build out and should be a bit of a headwind over the next few years here.

Harry Taylor

Yes, may be a quite calcification on that, we’re actually seeing positive revenue performance in the Canadian domestic market. With a single exception in Q1 of transcontinental is a long haul flying from Toronto to Western Canada and that's really a function of the massive capacity increase that has been placed in the market by our primary competitor, lots of light body flying in the domestic market and domestic capacity in the trans-comm segment up more than 20% as a result. So, that’s where the headwind is, it's just a too much capacity in the domestic long-haul market.

Kevin Chiang

Perfect, that’s a great clarification point. So, maybe just turning to your ROIC comment, maybe if I could ask in a different way, I know it’s a target through a cycle versus a specific year and you laid out kind of these multi pronged growth strategies here but I’m wondering, how long do you want to below 13% before you take specific action on getting ROIC back to north of 13% or maybe if you internally WestJet is - you’ve been with this really big negative exogenous shock with the Alberta economy and as that improves, you’ll get that natural rebound in ROIC and only that’s all you’re waiting for here, your thoughts there would be helpful.

Harry Taylor

Kevin we want to be at that range as short as we possibly can, we are doing everything that we can do to get it up. We’re not just waiting for the economy to turnaround so we move capacity around to get the most yield that we can et cetera. There is no question as Alberta recovers that will help us it is a conversation as Gregg mentioned that is very frequent here and we're taking the short medium and long-term, we don’t want to sacrifice the medium and long-term just to a hit a short-term number.

But we’re doing everything we can on the cost side and on the revenue side to get our yields up get our margins up, so we can return to within that range as quickly as we possibly can. We will continue to invest in the business where we see those investments returning to 13% to 16% targeted ROIC.

Bob Cummings

It’s Bob here I’ll just add a couple points that haven’t come up yet with respect to revenue in 2017. If you look at our ancillary record over the last five or six years and if you look at while we still have in the Harper for investment there that has been a great story for us and we’ll continue to invest in building ancillary revenue.

And that will help our RIC and help us return on assets in general as well what I’ll note is that for our 767 to Gatwick we took a hard look at our booking curves in our channel mix from our first year of service and we’ve stepped back and we’re looking at achieving significant year-over-year improvement as far as PRASM and RASM is concerned for that route.

Kevin Chiang

That’s helpful, maybe I can just ask follow-on on ancillary revenue. You look like you saw pretty big jump, sequential jump that is in your deferred Rewards line in your balance sheet, I presume that's a sign of a big uptick in the number of WestJet Rewards members in Q4. Is that the right way to look at that and outside of the status matching have you done anything recently to increase your membership and may be initiatives you’re taking to increase the earnings contribution from your loyalty program?

Gregg Saretsky

Do you want to take the first one?

Bob Cummings

Well certainly we’re seeing the growth – the program is very successful Reward winning and we’re seeing – both the number of members grow and the balances grow as well. So we are doing everything we can to market it, the partnership with RBC with the credit card contribute to that as well which does contribute to our ancillary revenues that Bob referenced earlier.

Kevin Chiang

Perfect.

Operator

The next question is from Helane Becker with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Helane Becker

Thanks operator, hi guys thank you very much for the time. I just have a couple of questions here. One is on the cash position what’s the right level of cash for the airline to have, and how do you think about capital allocation. I know and we see you raised the dividend versus another normal course issuer bid I mean how should we think about those numbers?

Harry Taylor

Helane, it's Harry. First of all from - the right level cash our internal target for cash to trailing 12 months revenue is 30% which is on the conservative side if you look across the industry. In terms of capital and we above that right now, in terms of capital allocation our first priority is investing in the growth initiatives that will generate the returns that we’re looking for between 13% and 16%. We’re also conscious of the rewarding our shareholders and so our SIB share buyback programs and dividends are part of that allocation. Our dividend yield is 23% based on trailing 12 months earnings.

The combination of dividends and share buybacks since we started the program in 2010 we returned almost $950 million to our shareholders. So we don’t think - we've neglected if you will our shareholders and we seen some pretty significant earnings growth over that time as well.

So we’re trying to build the business for the medium and long-term reward our shareholders along the way both with a growing business that’s profitable and in the form of dividends and share buybacks along the way.

Helane Becker

Well guys, so should we think about using that your use cash for aircraft purchases and rather than any form of debt is a way to kind of get that cash balance down or should we think about a more like every time the cash balance gets over 30% that additional I guess like now six percentage points would be used as part of return to capital plan.

Harry Taylor

Well we’re heavy on cash right now we prefunded this year’s CapEx with our bond issue last year. So you will see that decline over the year because we are spending $900 to $920 million in CapEx this year which is primarily aircraft, aircraft deposits and the engine overhauls. So it will decline over time in terms of financing to the extent that we need to finance or fund any initiatives we’ll look at our best lowest cost alternatives to do that obviously we got a lot of cash in the balance sheet right now. So we don't see the need to tap any alternative sources of funding or financing.

Helane Becker

Great thank you. And then if I could just ask one about I don’t know may be Gregg this is for you about Virgin under low cost carriers. I mean some of the new start-ups come and go pretty rapidly up in Canada you know it’s kind of hard for them to get a foothold in the market. But if you think about the competition on the lower cost side can you just update us on where that stands now and then may be within that context. I think you recently added some cross-border trans-border to the U.S. flying and I was kind of wondering if you could talk about how that's going? Thank you.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, thanks Helane. Certainly there has been a lot of activity in the ULCC space in Canada. There is one carrier that started last summer and this morning there was a national headline that said caveat Encore because that airline has withdrawn significant amount of service since it started. It did announce new service to Mesa Arizona and to Melbourne Florida within weeks of the start-up of those services they were cancelled.

We also announced and did start service to Mesa, Arizona but there is a number of cities that benefited for a very short period of time was that new service by this particular ULCC and that service is subsequent been wound up and the fleet has been reduced. So we have said that Canada it’s a large geography with not very dense population we are very proud to be Canada’s lower fare airline we’re going to defend our position as such and we have competed with these newcomers I think quite successfully.

And there are others that are waiting in the wings the federal government created a special exemption to increase phone ownership to 49% against legislation which currently stands limiting phone ownership to 25%. These two other ULCCs are working hard to try and find investors but they have at up for more than a year and a half or two years and I think it’s all indicative of a very difficult marketplace that is adequately served with an incumbent low cost carrier and WestJet and investors have to learn carefully at where they’re going to place their bets.

Helane Becker

Great, okay. And then just one last question it probably doesn’t really affect you as much as maybe your competitor, but with the issues going on in the U.S. with travel bands and so on are you seeing increased interest in destination Canada from some of the, I guess just a couple of international markets that you're serving?

Bob Cummings

Certainly anecdotally we seen airports announce that the number of Mexican visitors to Canada is up I think why we are sit is up 87% year-over-year that’s Vancouver. And so as border issues and political issues continue to intensify I think there is perhaps an opportunity for Canada to benefit from increasing foreign tourist arrivals. We are watching with interest what’s going on with the changing political landscape we’re working with the U.S. customs and border patrol agency to ensure that we’re following laws as we need to.

But obviously that situation is very fluid and from day to day there is pronouncements and judges and lots of back and forth thing that. I think all that to say that we haven’t seen any big movement yet but there is a possibility for some increased in there.

Helane Becker

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Tim James with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Q – Tim James

Thank you, good morning. What are your plans with the remaining two lease expires in 2017 and then if you have any early plans related to the nine expiries coming up in 2018?

Gregg Saretsky

Tim we actually have four remaining leases we renewed two.

Q – Tim James

Yes.

Gregg Saretsky

And we’re examining our options for the remaining four at this point nothing to disclose and nothing regarding 2019.

Tim James

Sorry just to give.

Gregg Saretsky

2018, sorry 2018.

Q – Tim James

Yes but in 2017 there is four you have already renewed two of them the other two remaining two no plans on those as yet?

Gregg Saretsky

We’ve got our charter operations to support, we’ve got some positive trends. So we're looking at things but our capacity guidance remains where it is and we just need the fleet to support delivering those ASMs at the yield that we’re targeting.

Q – Tim James

So fair to assume those other two lease expiries being the capacity guidance contemplates those remaining in the fleet I assume?

Gregg Saretsky

Well I don’t want to tip my hands in terms

Q – Tim James

Okay.

Gregg Saretsky

Of any discussions that were having so that’s why we keep the range where it is.

Q – Tim James

Okay. Fair enough, thank you. My next question just want to return to the discussion around return on invested capital just given your comments regarding the Alberta economy and kind of an improvement in what you're seeing there and your capacity plans for this year. Do you foresee return on invested capital I mean generally trending higher sequentially from this point and if there were something that could put that risk and I guess mainly I’m thinking of fuel prices in particular would you adjust your CapEx or capacity plans accordingly or would you view a significant spike in fuel this year if that were to happen and arguably we already have one.

Is that sort of viewed as I want to say it nonrecurring but an event that you would sort of put up with a lower return on capital temporarily?

Gregg Saretsky

Well we certainly don't want to put up with a below target return on capital for any period longer than we need to. We do need to respond to the forces in the marketplace but attempted fuel is higher than it has been and rising. We need to bring take that in and we need our fares to reflect that because it's a cost of doing business that is unavoidable is not unique to us.

So we want to manage to generate the yields and returns to get us back into that range. Obviously it’s early in the year is too early to give any guidance in terms of where the full year will be in terms of ROIC. We will be talking about that as we get closer and put all our plans together about what our aspirations are, but we do need to respond to those forces that we’re seeing and there is upward cost pressure from fuel that we need to reflect in our business.

Q – Tim James

So if the rising fuel price is obviously lead to higher airfares which in turn dampens traffic demand if I'm interpreting you correctly you would take the necessary steps or take steps to adjust capacity plans in order to protect or maximize if I can use that term your return on capital over the course of the year?

Gregg Saretsky

Certainly as best we can. I mean you saw us respond when Alberta plunged into recession in terms of managing capacity. So we will manage our capacity to generate the yields and the return that we can and need to deliver the year that we're planning.

Bob Cummings

Yes, and remember Tim that we’ve always given guidance around ROIC over the cycle. So we just had two horrendous years here in Alberta as I referenced earlier. We are seeing strong demand in Central Canada where Saskatchewan is must stronger it’s kind of following the same course as Alberta and VC is short of saying is on fire it very strong.

So we have already guided that we do expect PRASM to exceed CASM ex-fuel. We have that fuel headwind that we need offset. And so sequential ROIC improvement I would say yes that’s absolutely the goal and we're going take aggressive steps to try and recover the increased cost of energy and as long as demand stay strong we think the odds about are good.

Tim James

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Murray with AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray

Thanks guys, good morning. Harry may be just turning back to leverage discussion a little bit, when we think about the trend on leverage really you know it’s been moving higher every quarter we just sub 2 now. I know you had talked about earlier in the call about wanting to stable about 2.5 range but is there a certain point where if that fuel number doesn't move in your favor or help you out that you start thinking about deferring in capital specially as you get into 2018 and 2019 and any thoughts around, does that force you end up pushing some of the wide-body strategy further out?

Harry Taylor

From a leverage point of view, we are committed to the 2.5, we want maintain our investment grade credit rating because we think that gives us lots of flexibility. So that is something that we hold very near and dear to our heart.

In terms of pushing capital out, that would be based on our medium and long-term strategy about what is the fleet look like, what we’ve seen over time is fares follow fuel and RASM is highly correlated to fuel prices at the end of the day.

So if fuel is high and remains high, I imagine we'll see that in terms of fares in RASM and then the returns that we can earn on the capital that we are investing. So it's not a quarter-to-quarter decision, it's more where we see things medium and long term where we make our capital allocation decisions. But if we don’t see the returns there as we look into the future then we'll make adjustments to our capital plans.

Bob Cummings

Chris, the other thing I would add is, the case for wide-body is looking pretty bullish. So if we are going to differ any aircraft, it would be few lease returns and the opportunity to rearrange some of our narrow-body capacity not necessary to frame wide-body.

Chris Murray

Okay. Would you guys be willing to actually take your leverage up above that 2.5 for short period of time to actually execute some of these plans if necessary?

Gregg Saretsky

I'm not going to say yes to that, Chris, I think that's a pretty significant leverage factor there. So we think we can manage within our guidelines and still achieve what we want to achieve.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. And then just on the cost side one of things that it's kind of interesting just looking at some of the numbers, is that your labor efficiency seems to be improving over the last couple of quarters. Just wondering if that's a function of fleet mix or if there's something that's been changing underneath and looking at like some of ratios your ASM, FTE things like that, which are showings a fairly decent trend.

You referenced a little bit some of the agreements that you signed with your pilots, I'm sure there is some other stuff with some other labor groups. How should we think about labor efficiency, what looks like a fairly stable fleet plan over the year?

Gregg Saretsky

Certainly from an overall labor efficiency we get a little bit leverage. We've got certainly with our cabin crewmembers and our pilots we have some of the most productive workforces in the industry I can say, so we want to maintain that. We love the fact that there are owners and we don't want to give up, we want to make sure we reward them for the work that they do and we believe we do that.

So I don't think you'll see anything significant change. I mentioned - I did make reference to management's new rules that are coming in, so that will affect us a little bit particularly on the pilot side, but nothing to untoward.

Harry Taylor

Yes, Chris, I would add that obviously as we have been growing WestJet Encore, there is huge efficiencies that come when you grow this lead from four, five aircrafts towards 45 aircrafts, there are fewer get head lags, there are more efficient pairings, there are more frequency proceeding. We are getting more turns quickly.

We have increased on headcounts in the corporate office, the back office has been frozen not only the heads but also salary. So we have been squeezing labor efficiency out of our leadership team and minimizing the amount of growth in the back office to get this. So, clearly goal of ours to continue that improvement in ASMs per FTE that you have noted.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

The next question is from David Tyerman with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David Tyerman

Good morning, gentlemen. First question just on Bob Cummings about improving the RASM out of Gatwick or to inform Gatwick, I was wondering if you could give us an idea of what you mean by that, how you would achieve that Bob?

Bob Cummings

I was just commenting on, we took all the lessons learned from the first year and just to readjust it our approach in terms of optimizing that overall. So, as we expect with any new market and we'll improve year-over-year.

David Tyerman

Does that mean less flying or?

Bob Cummings

That means which?

David Tyerman

I'm trying to understand how you would do better?

Bob Cummings

Your channel mix in terms of what comes from fix freedom, what comes from U.K. side, what comes from various types of channels and how you price into those channels and has inventory allocations that's one part of it and that's your RM, your revenue management.

Harry Taylor

David I had said it recently here, intro fares.

David Tyerman

Okay. That's all I am asking. And then the second question, Gregg you mentioned if I got it right here on the second pilot vote 787 through A330, 767. I take it that or would it be unfair to say, you've got access to those planes in a reasonably short timeframe but maybe not the A350?

Gregg Saretsky

We haven't been talking with Airbus about A350. We have been focused more on the mid size wide-body and that's why this agreement reflects 787 and A330 neos - 777 and A350 is a different category and in the near term, they're just not part of our decisions yet.

So I think the lessors have adequate - they have availability in very short-term, you seen already this week, we're lot Polish Airlines just taking delivery of a bunch of 787 from a lessor this year. So that’s how they are available on pretty short notice.

Obviously, when you're introducing a brand new type into a network like we are, the intro into service would involve a lot more because we are training people and buying ground support equipment and having to go through the Transport Canada and FAA approvals etcetera. So there is a longer internal service for us then some others, but yes, to answer your question the availability is good.

David Tyerman

Okay, great. That's my last question, thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Ben Cherniavsky with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Ben Cherniavsky

Good morning guys. Just wanted to circle back on just a few sorts of line items in the quarter. The last - in the third quarter results in November, the guidance Harry I think the guidance provided on fuel was $0.61 to $0.63 a liter, it came in at $0.60. I know that might look like we're splitting hairs, but every penny counts as you know. Oil prices actually trended up in the quarter. So I'm just curious where you - what happened in your forecast error or up fuel costs for the quarter?

Harry Taylor

We were little more conservative given what we thought was going to happen looking at the forward curve for WTI, Ben and then what compared to what actually came.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. And then again just sort of housecleaning items the - there was a gain on FX, was that - what was the amount of about that was contributed but impacted EPS was that - in the quarter?

Harry Taylor

There was a gain of $3.8 million derivatives the hedging for the hotel costs...

Ben Cherniavsky

The EPS impact - the tax adjusted, EPS impact on…

Harry Taylor

$0.03

Ben Cherniavsky

$0.03, yes, okay. Thanks. And finally I'm just trying to clarify, some other language around RASM and CASM. You guys have talked about how you expect RASM to increase by more than non-fuel CASM this year, but clearly fuel is up and obviously it's a big cost and you have to overtime manage your business around that cost. You talked a little bit about that but as we sit today, it's obviously going to be a significant headwind particularly in the first half of the year.

So can we assume that RASM is going to increase by more than total CASM if oil prices stay with or at or at least where you guys are currently expecting them to be? And why talked about non-fuel CASM versus RASM when fuel prices are going to be a major headwind at this point?

Harry Taylor

Well our goal is margin expansion certainly finally we need and want RASM to exceed total CASM. I think it is challenge - no question to challenge in the short-term with industry capacity et cetera. So we got to work through that, but absolutely the goal is margin expansion through the year.

Bob Cummings

And I think that’s reason - the reason why you see us impacting RASM to a non-fuel CASM is because what while we don’t control the cost of fuel, there is a lag between fare increases and other movements that are required to offset the increase in cost of fuel. So, you refer us and you refer the U.S. carriers all refer to the same call the quarter lag, it’s going to take a quarter for us to be able to start to recruit back, because a lot of what we’re flying this quarter was booked last year.

Ben Cherniavsky

Right, I understand that non-fuel CASM reflects what you can control, but over time you can also control fuel prices by higher fares right, and…

Bob Cummings

Absolutely.

Gregg Saretsky

The other beauty Ben is, one we need to manage our fares and yields as best we can with that lag factor. We do have this natural hedge, when Alberta's been a headwind for us over the last couple of years we expect that WTI is rising and that's generating more economic activity in the Province of Alberta that will have a good thing for us over time in terms of demand in particular, traffic and yields.

Ben Cherniavsky

But just to be clear than, Cam do you expect that your RASM will exceed total CASM at current fuel prices and current capacity. I mean if you think that you need to get more pricing power, because fuel costs are going up, why wouldn't you adjust capacity now or do you think you got the right capacity mix to get total RASM over total CASM?

Cam Kenyon

Yes. So we had a couple of big past increases year-over-year, is the Charter business, which is becoming a significant book and that will generate results that are inclusive of the increased fuel CASM.

The other thing is in 2016 we grew our regional operation at WestJet onboard 37%, and you see strong loads and extending margins in that line of business. And so lot of the growth began this year is in Q4 as we have nine new deliveries and this will go in to markets that I referenced earlier that have monopoly rents to be extracted and we expect that to actually fully recover its fuel CASM as well.

So it’s - work-in progress kind of the big rubix cube across the entire country and it is our full expectation that we will recover all CASM not just the non-fuel.

Bob Cummings

Ben, it's Bob. We run our numbers out through the end of the year and look at what the bottom line number is with current fuel prices and sensitivities around it. As Harry said, the target is margin expansion and when we pull levers and that looks like and that’s part of management job.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay, fair enough. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

This concludes the analyst Q&A portion of today's call. We will now take questions from members of the media. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from Ian Bickis with Canadian Press. Please go ahead.

Ian Bickis

Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you could a little bit more information on kind of what you are seeing in terms of U.S. travel trends with the present, in terms, have you seen any drop in people flying to the U.S. from - not wanting to go there or even just restrictions on travel there?

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. We haven't - till 30 days, we haven't seen anything anecdotally you hear from some of the U.S. carriers that they may have some trends happening in terms of Mexico. But as far as our book to transborder is concerned, we are not seeing anything.

Ian Bickis

Okay. And is there any unexpected implications that might happen because of other changing rules or things you're anticipating in the future?

Bob Cummings

Well at this point we - with respect to those countries and opposed to Canada and so forth it isn’t material to us. So we are not seeing anything material at this particular point. Some of the oil and gas activity and where that may go in the future may affect the underlying economy for us, but that’s too early to call us.

Ian Bickis

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

There are no more questions at this time. I will hand the call back over to Hugh Harley for closing remarks.

Hugh Harley

Thank, Joe. Before I officially close the call, just like to announce that we have scheduled our Investor Day here in Calgary at our campus. It is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10. You will receive further information shortly.

Thank you for joining us this morning. This call has been webcast and will be archived in the Media & Investor Relations section of westjet.com. This call is also available for replay and call-in details were provided in our fourth quarter earnings release we issued earlier this morning. Thank you again for listening and for your interest in WestJet.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.