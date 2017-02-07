Liberty Property's (LPT) CEO Bill Hankowsky on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 7, 2017 12:00 ET

Executives

Jeanne Leonard - VP Investor Relations

Bill Hankowsky - President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Chris Papa - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Mike Hagan - Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Eric Frankel - Green Street Advisors

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill

Brad Burke - Goldman Sachs

Michael Bilerman - Citi

Craig Mailman - KeyBanc

John Guinee - Stifel

Tom Lesnick - Capital One

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust

Paul Roantree - JPMorgan

Jeanne Leonard

Thank you, Heidi, and thank you everyone for tuning in today to Liberty's fourth quarter 2016 earnings conference call. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer Mike Hagan. Also in the room and available for questions is Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Beth Morrissey.

This morning, Liberty issued a press release detailing our results, as well as our supplemental financial package. And you can access these in the Investors section of Liberty’s Web site, at libertyproperty.com. In these documents, you will also find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Law. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved.

As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed in the issued press release and from time-to-time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill, would you like to begin?

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you, Jeanne, and good afternoon everyone.

We had a very strong fourth quarter to cap off a very strong performance in 2016 and the accomplishment of all of our strategic objectives for the year. We leased 6.2 million square feet in the quarter bringing our total lease in production for the year to over 26 million square feet. Portfolio occupancy increased 50 basis points to 96.1% and again led by our industrial occupancy of 96.9%.

We had our best quarter for renewals at an 81% renewal rate, while at the same time achieving our best quarter for rent growth at 12%, a great combination to save money on transaction costs and make money on rent growth. I should note that this core performance is consistent with performance we expect in the portfolio in 2017 based on the guidance we presented to you eight weeks ago.

Our development activity also continued to deliver with $298 million in fourth quarter deliveries and $228 million in new starts. In addition to operating the core, and maintaining our development momentum, the third goal for 2016 was the sale of our non-core suburban office in high finish flex properties.

We fully achieved this objective disposing of over 12 million square feet of real estate with proceeds of $1.3 billion. This was a huge effort which we are glad to have behind us. Mike will provide some further details on our development and sales activity in a few minutes.

Our further accomplishment of 2016 was the use of our sales proceeds to bolster our balance sheet by the retirement of 697 million in unsecured notes and the issuance of 400 million of 3.25% tenure notes. All told, 2016 was a year of great effort across the board, leasing, development, sales and financial.

Let me conclude by commenting on our thoughts for 2017 reflective of the last eight weeks since our guidance call. Put simply we still think 2017 will be a good year to be in the industrial and office real estate business. We have seen no signs in our customers that they are hesitant or concerned about proceeding with their business plans for the year. In fact, they probably feel a bit more active in terms of prospect activities and it was a month ago holiday season notwithstanding.

We signed 1.9 million square feet of leases in January, a healthy start to our 17 million square foot goal for the year. The market dynamic between new supply demand remains in balance, with 144 million square feet under development in our 24 markets which represents about 1.8% of that inventory.

In sum, 2016 was a very productive and an important year for Liberty and 2017 continues to look like a strong year that will allow for the value of our platform and capabilities to be made clear. And with that, let me turn it over to Chris.

Chris Papa

Thanks Bill.

I'm pleased to report that FFO for the fourth quarter was $0.41 per share compared to $0.66 in the same quarter last year. FFO in the fourth quarter of 2016 includes the expected $0.16 per share loss on early extinguishment of debt that we disclosed previously. Before debt extinguishment charges our FFO were $0.57 per share was in line with the fourth quarter expectations that we have discussed on last quarter's call.

As some of you may have already seen and as we disclosed in the supplement in our 8-K filing this morning, we made certain adjustments to increase net profits previously recognized in prior periods relating to working Kings Hill land development in the U.K. While these amounts were not individually significant to 2015 or 2016 nor will the impact cash flow or our earnings guidance for 2017, we have adjusted 2015 and 2016 results as well as our opening equity balance for periods prior to 2015 to reflect the cumulative effect of these adjustments. The 8-K we filed this morning contains further details regarding these amounts.

Fourth quarter results include the impact of the portfolio sale as well as the redeployment of asset sales proceeds to the early redemption of $397 million of unsecured notes and the pay down of our revolving line of credit. As of year-end, we had no outstanding balance due on our line of credit and our leverage ratio had increased meaningfully to just under 37%. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was also back below six times.

Also reflective of the improvements in our financial position Moody's reaffirmed the company's BAA1 corporate credit rating in January with a stable outlook.

Industrial same-store NOI was up 1.9% in the fourth quarter on a straight-line basis and 4.2% on a cash basis. For the full year industrial NOI was up 4% on a straight-line basis and 5.1% on a cash basis. These results outpaced our original expectations for the year due to a combination of factors. We achieved higher than anticipated rent growth of 11.7% and higher average occupancy gains for the same-store industrial portfolio which increased from 95.5% in 2015 to 96.7% in 2016.

We know that there has been a great deal more focus is laid on same-store results. While we have always considered same-store an important metric to track our own performance and as historically recorded same-store performance based on comparable stabilized properties owned for the full prior and current year. However, because same-store metrics are not uniformly calculated, it is a difficult metric to use to compare companies. Until if and when uniformity is introduced to compare same-store metrics, we continue to believe that NAREIT FFO and FFO growth and yield remain the most uniform metrics to compare companies.

It is on this basis that we believe that next year's forecasted FFO growth rate of roughly 6% adjusted for 2016 asset sales and using the mid-point of our 2017 guidance as well as our current implied FFO yield of around 6.4% compares favorably to our peers. Then, finally one item that we discussed in December but that I'll mention again since it applies to our operating results in the first quarter. Is that our non-cash stock compensation expense will be roughly $0.04 per share higher in the first quarter than the average expense in the remaining three quarters of 2017 due to the typical accelerated vesting of brands of certain employees under the retirement provisions of our plan.

With that I'll turn it over to Mike.

Mike Hagan

Thanks Chris.

On our third quarter call we announced that in addition to the $969 million portfolio sale, we would sell another $75 million to $125 million in the fourth quarter. We actually completed $91 million worth and five transactions with two of those transactions being suburban office in Phoenix and Minneapolis. With the completion of those sales, our year-to-date sales including JVs at our equity share totaled $1.27 billion in line with our revised guidance of $1.3 billion.

Including in the sales were 8.2 million square feet of suburban office assets. We significantly decreased our presence or exited the market in Phoenix, South Florida, Lehigh Valley, Minneapolis, Northern Virginia, Tampa and Philly suburbs.

Let me move on to our development pipeline. During the quarter on a wholly-owned basis, we delivered seven projects totaling 3.4 million square feet at an investment of $274 million. Four of the seven projects were build-to-suits and the remaining three projects were 100% leased at delivery. The yield on these buildings is a 8.3%. These projects were big-box warehouses located in Lehigh Valley, multi-tenant industrial in Charlotte and Raleigh and an office building at Philadelphia Navy Yard.

During the quarter, we started an office build-to-suit in Phoenix and six industrial projects totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet at an estimated project cost of $155.7 million. These starts included our first industrial starts in the U.K. As Bill mentioned the markets remain in balance and we continue to see strong demand in our markets. We are developing and over a dozen of our markets. While the occupancy of our development pipeline dipped in part due to our deliveries of 100% occupancy, we are active in lease negotiations on approximately 700,000 square feet of leases. In addition, we have a significant number of proposals out. Our wholly-owned pipeline now totals over $537 million, our deliveries for 2017 were consistent with our guidance in terms of volume and return.

And with that I'll turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks Mike and thanks Chris.

And with that, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Eric Frankel from Green Street Advisors. Please go ahead.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. First, I want to just touch on Houston, briefly it looks like occupancy dip there, I was hoping I know you touched on this new guidance, probably if you could touch what your operating assumptions are in that market for the year?

Bill Hankowsky

Sure Eric. Houston, so Houston is about 7.4 million square feet for us, it's about 8% I think of revenue. And we are about 93% occupied. Our assumptions in terms of how that portfolio is going to operate for the year is, we think we're going to renew about 60% of the expiring leases, relatively consistent with what we normally do as I mentioned in my comments, this quarter was particularly high in renewals, but 60 is not a bad number.

We think probably on a same-store basis it's kind of a push, which is to say it will probably stay roughly at the same amount of revenue 2016 and 2017. When you look at what's going on in the market, I know there's been a lot of commentary about Houston over the last couple of weeks.

From our perspective, it's sort of interesting. So, there is no question that North submarkets got some issues and it’s soft and it's probably seeing actually pressure down on rents. The northwest and the southeast, the port area I think remain more active. You've got many things happening at once, I think there are some companies who are consolidating, they laid people off because of the oil crisis, they are now -- leases are up and they are able to consolidate and so I call that downsizing.

On the other hand there's about 9 to 10 prospects in the market right now either build-to-suits or big users of more than 400,000 square feet something we haven't seen in a long time . So it feels like there's an expansionist mode among another group of customers. So we actually feel pretty good about the market. I think there's still some shaking out but net-net for us we think it's probably flat year-over-year.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Thanks. Just one more follow-up question regarding your capital allocation guidance. I know I think industry REIT share prices declined a bit in the last few weeks, is your game plan still to be a net grower this year and if so do you plan on increasing your leverage target?

Bill Hankowsky

You are right Eric. Our guidance was that we would hope to start, I think its $400 million or $500 million in starts and we had an acquisition target out there, we hope we could find a few things, it's very hard to find much, but a few things that we might be able to buy and that was $50 million to $200 million.

And I think in terms of how are we paying for it, we also assumed that we would dispose of $200 million to $350 million; it was a piece of recycling that's in there. We talked in earlier calls over the course of -- sort of the second half of last year about resetting the dividend and hopefully that would yield some retained cash capital. And then, we do have some capacity to modestly move up leverage on given where we brought it down, so we think those three components of capital will fund our investment activity.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Thanks. I will jump back in the queue if I have additional questions.

Bill Hankowsky

Sure, thanks.

Eric Frankel

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb from Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Alexander Goldfarb

Hey, good morning down there in Philly or I should say good afternoon. Two questions though. First, if we go back and look at your -- in the supplemental the vacancy in office, right now it stands about 13% with the revised portfolio. And if we look back sort of last year midyear and then midyear in 2015, it was around that 14%, 15%. So how much of this sort of 13%, 14% office vacancy is structural versus with the new portfolio and with owning the office that you want to own where should we expect the current 13% to go?

Bill Hankowsky

Right. So Alex, as you recall there is about 280,000 square feet of what's in the portfolio that we continue to show in the portfolio that is actually been mothballed so to speak as part of the redevelopment project in Great Valley. And to a degree, we recently I guess December -- I think November or December, we achieved another milestone in terms of development approvals that we had zoning down about a year ago we just got master planner approval once the appeal period is over. So that kind of is advancing, but those create effectively and now that we have changed the numerator excuse me changed the denominator that create even a bigger impact. So they represent about 3% to 4% of vacancy. So I just say that just so there's clarity with that.

We also have and we talked about this I think on the third quarter call one of the biggest explorations coming into 2017 is 2301 Renaissance which is a building that's 100% leased to Glaxo who moved out. We have signed a lease with a customer who is taking 90% of it but that lease doesn't commence until July 1, third quarter.

Then there was one another 50,000 square foot vacancy that occurred again at the end of the fourth quarter coming now sort of appearing in the analysis that we have out there. So you could have in the second half of the year just having that one leased commenced and if we can get the 50,000 square feet leased, you could see a fairly decent lift up in the occupancy or decline in the vacancy in the portfolio.

Alexander Goldfarb

So I guess Bill, let me ask this way. Office always seems to be sort of one step forward, one step back as tenants come and go and people [reaching those] [ph] space. Where should we expect to see that 13% trend, by end of year do you think it will be under 10 or because there is always movement within the portfolio sort of it's going to stay around this area?

Bill Hankowsky

No. I want to be careful, I don't just say it's under 10, it's like a snapshot, but it will decline. Where it is today is not where it will stay structurally. It will decline to a lower percentage and I think in fact it will get in the low 90s have this recollection people working it out. But, that I think we will get into like low 90s by the end of the year and I think that is both achievable and then maintainable.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And then as far as the U.K. the accounting restatement, I understand what happened there, but as far as the bigger picture, do you guys feel comfortable that all the other accounting and the way costs are allocated et cetera throughout the entire Liberty organization everything is on -- as it should be or did what happened in the U.K. prompt you guys to want to look at other areas within the organization?

Bill Hankowsky

I will give an answer and I will let Chris given an answer. I am comfortable that in every other place the accounting and the methodologies are strong and robust and the controls are good. This was a unique situation and it has been corrected and it will not happen again, but it does not represent any systemic problem. Chris?

Chris Papa

That's correct.

Bill Hankowsky

Okay.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, cool. Listen, thank you, Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brad Burke from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brad Burke

You were at 2% for the mid-point I realize that hasn't changed, but now we have the benefit of looking at the other industrial reprojections. They are mostly shaking out low threes to mid-fours. And you had commented there's a lack of comparability in the way that we all define same-store. So when we look at the Delta between yourselves and where the peer group is shaking out. How much of that do you think is due to property fundamentals and how much is due to just differences in same-store definitions?

Chris Papa

This is Chris. I think there is something to be said for the differences in methodology. And again, it really just depends on how you look at it. I know some changes there are polls quarterly to some degree, folks are putting properties in the same-store that are complete in the prior year coming off a development, same thing with redevelopment. So really depending on how you look at that methodology, it could have an impact. For example just for internal purposes, we went back and reran the fourth quarter of 2016 as if we were to reset the pool as the beginning of the fourth quarter the prior year. And also change that pool to reflect development completions, redevelopments that would have occurred.

On that basis, we estimated that our NOI growth just for the fourth quarter could have been as much as 150 basis points higher. So obviously depending on how you look at it and the methodology it could have effect. But that said, FFO is not affected. So all that said, I think this lack of uniformity in same-store might help explain why comparable companies reporting meaningfully different same-store results are so tightly clustered around similar FFO growth forecasts absent any meaningful differentiation external growth assumptions.

Brad Burke

Okay. I appreciate your thoughts on it. And you didn't say anything specifically about it, but I just wanted to check if there's any change to the way you are thinking about 2017 versus what you outlined with the guidance number?

Bill Hankowsky

No.

Chris Papa

No.

Bill Hankowsky

No. We are staying with the same assumptions and the same guidance in the same range.

Brad Burke

Got you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks for asking. No problem.

Brad Burke

I appreciate it guys. Thanks.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Manny Korchman from Citi. Please go ahead.

Michael Bilerman

Hey, it's actually Michael Bilerman. Bill in your opening comments talked about, you haven't seen any concerns on behalf of your tenants in fact you were seeing the opposite there was more prospect activity. I was wondering if you could sort of elaborate a little bit on that where you are seeing it, what type of tenants you are seeing it, what is sort of happening in terms of that commentary?

Bill Hankowsky

That's a great question. So you've got a world from our perspective at least in terms of who we're seeing and who we're talking to. There's a lot of 3PL activity. So you have a lot of companies who have elected to engage 3PLs as a piece of their supply chain and those folks get they chase contracts and engagements on behalf of those parties. And the fact that there's a lot of 3PLs out there looking for space is indicative that their customers their ultimate customer has given them the green light awarded to mandate and they are off now trying to get space to operate that contract.

There is a lot of food people and the food can vary. I actually looked at the -- I think we did 35-ish kind of leases in January that number I gave you 1.9 million square feet just to even see like who is the most recent people leasing space in the portfolio. So there was -- there is like a beverage guy, there is people who are doing what we might all call e-commerce, food people who were doing go online and order up the food and get it delivered. So these were people looking for space must tighter in the Metro. So because sometimes people say how can I bring more food demand when -- isn't all that good stuff already in some warehouse while people are changing the way they are delivering food and so that's creating a demand.

We clearly have something else that was interesting. I think five or six of the deals we did in January had to do with the auto industry. Suppliers' people in that chain which says something I think about both the strength of the auto industry generally and where people think things are going. There's a bit of homebuilding, it's not on fire, but its better.

And then, finally, something we all talked about all the time which is e-commerce. So there are people doing that. I can tell you there were some fairly significant when we look at sort of build-to-suit -- people in the market looking for situations. I mean there is some decent stuff that's moved along since the first of the year. Let's see whether people award those build-to-suits or don't or where it all goes, but we're just struck by a general sense that January in terms of both what we signed and people in the marketing conversations it's pretty good.

Michael Bilerman

That's helpful. Just want to come back to the same-store comments Chris that you made about definitionally and ultimately cash flow growth is what matters. And I would agree with you having same-store methodology consistent amongst all companies all REITs would be helpful, but at the same time cash flow growth is impacted greatly by leverage policies, in terms of cap structure, what that is rolling off, what that's being added, what it's doing on the external growth side, how much company is selling, how much it's buying and how is redeveloping, how much is developing and plays into it were same-store really captures how the properties are performing.

And while you mentioned you redid the fourth quarter and you were up 150 basis points over the last six years Liberty has been 200 to 300 basis points below the average on a quarterly basis. And arguably your FFO growth has been lagging relative to peers and part driven by the significant dispositions.

So it sounds like you're trying to lay blame on methodology rather than the performance of the portfolio. I want to sort of hear you out a little bit, how much are you taking any responsibility at all for the performance of Liberty's industrial portfolio relative to peers or are you chalking it all up to methodology of how you calculate the numbers?

Chris Papa

We're not chalking it all up to methodology. At the end of the day, when you look at growth forecast look at the bottom line growth in FFO, you were sitting there and saying bottom line growth, which I appreciate all the factors you talk about. Peers that are generally have similar capital structures that have similar growth profiles and have ultimately similar FFO growth forecasts, it does make you step back and think about NOI as a metric and sit there and say, okay, if there are meaningful differences in NOI.

You would expect that you'd essentially drop out to the bottom line and have meaningful differences in cash flow growth and FFO growth and you really don't. Those are very tightly clustered around similar numbers among the peer set. I think the methodology does have a lot to do with it. And it's just difficult. Again, it's not that it's not a helpful factor I think it's a helpful factor, it's a measure we look at and we try to look at it on an annual basis this year versus last to capture through same-store. Where it gets modeled is where you start thinking about what comes in and out of the pool, changing the pool because at the end of the day none of those changes really dropped to the bottom line and affect FFO on the bottom line basis or cash flow.

Michael I would make one other comment on this. Obviously we Liberty made a decision over the last several years to do massive amounts of repositioning. We talked about last year and $1.3 billion but as you know we sold roughly $3.5 billion over the last several years we had there's been a lot of moving parts that have affected our earnings dilution and all of those things. I think the real question is going forward we have now created a portfolio that we are pretty proud of we are end markets we want to be and we currently want to grow in those markets and what we want to do is what we're doing. We want to have a portfolio that's 97% leased we want to up rent growth of 9% to 11% which is we did a little bit better than that this year it is about performance and performance is key to us and will we want to therefore grow FFO and then over the course of future years have a reset the dividend this year later in the year see dividend growth going forward. So I think we understand where we need to get too and where we need to go and candidly a lot of the hard work to position ourselves is behind us but that hard work of now making this machine work is in front of us.

Bill Hankowsky

Hey, Michael, I will make one other comment on this. Obviously, we Liberty made a decision over the last several years to do massive amounts of repositioning. I mean we talked about last year was $1.3 billion but as you know, we sold roughly $3.5 billion over the last several years. There has been a lot of moving parts that have affected our earnings dilution in all of those things.

I think the real question is going forward. We have now created a portfolio that we are pretty proud off. We are in markets we want to be in. We clearly want to grow in those markets. And what we want to do is, what we are doing. We want to have a portfolio that's 97% leased. We want to have rent growth of 9% to 11% which is we did -- little bit down this year. So, that -- it is about performance. And performance is key to us and we want to therefore grow, grow FFO and then over the course of future years, having reset a dividend this year -- later in the year then see the dividend growth going forward.

So, I think we understand where we need to get to and where we need to go and candidly a lot the hard work to position ourselves obviously is behind us. But, that hard work of now making this machine work is in front of us.

Michael Bilerman

Okay. Then last question Bill, you ended your opening remarks saying 2017 continues to look like a strong year that will allow for the value of Liberty's platform and portfolio or capabilities made clear. And I'm curious if the market doesn't reward you with the value that you believe your portfolio, your capabilities, your platform is worth what you do then? What do start to reevaluate at that point if the market is not willing to assign you a multiple or cap rate that you believe its worth?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I think there's a couple of things. I think Michael as you know and even this fourth quarter we just completed was the quarter that the big sale happened and we did a bunch of redemptions. We use the term -- we haven't had a clean quarter to use that kind of thought yet. So I think we need to have a few quarters here where it's clear to people what we can achieve and what's going to happen where development activity continues to move forward.

And the question you pose is a question you could post to sort of anybody right, back sometimes people are doing better comparatively than other peers and sometimes they are not. And our job is to run this company extremely well, which is what we want to do going forward. And with that I think we will see recognition of that by investors. And to what degree we need to make adjustments we will make adjustments. I mean to the degree we feel that some piece of this company needs to be fixed, revised augmented deleted that's what you need to do to make it work and that's what we've been doing and that will be will keep doing.

Michael Bilerman

Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Craig Mailman from KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Craig Mailman

Hey guys. Not to pile on here with the same-store issue and I get your commentary around methodology changes between companies, but if I just look at your guidance here year-over-year, you were kind of flat on same-store growth versus 2016 expectations. And I guess as I'm just looking at it, it sounds like leasing activity is still good, you guys ended the year 50 basis points high on occupancy, if you look just the industrial portfolio, which is the same-store portfolio occupancy is trending higher rent spreads are still good, comps are easier in the first half of the year.

I guess I'm just trying to get at, is there a big known move-outs somewhere in the portfolio that's going to kind of derail this or how was it that you were flat with all the positive tailwinds and the easier comps in the first half of the year?

Chris Papa

We talked about this a little bit on the December call, but if you break it down between the same-store expectations for industrial versus office, we had said 1.1% to 3% on industrial, if you look at where we are in the fourth quarter $1.9 million straight-line that's pretty much in the middle of that range. And I think a lot of that is a function of occupancy. We're sitting here 97% just a function I think of what you have available to lease even with the rent bumps that we are seeing and we have said we thought we continue into 2017. We think that translate into same-store growth roughly in that range.

Offsetting that to some degree you had office forecasted negative 3% to negative 5% but as we talked about we have really two big leases that Bill mentioned earlier with downtime in the first half of 2017, which is going to impact that number. If you took those two out, you're probably looking at office same-store growth of around the same level as industrial about 1% to 3%, but you are certainly that's not going to happen with the downtime of those two leases that we mentioned. So I think that's again where we think we are and I think a lot of it has to do with just being full which again is not a bad thing.

Craig Mailman

Okay. And then, Bill you mentioned that you had the best of both worlds with the rent and spreads moving higher on industrial and really good retention there. I mean I guess you could take it the other way, do you feel like with how leased you are, you should have 80% retention or are you guys not pushing rents hard enough?

Bill Hankowsky

I think we are pushing rents. I'm not worried about pushing rents. And I'm not worried about telling customers that this is what this real estate is worth today and this is what you need to be paying for it. I think that was so much on by the fact it was our best quarter in terms of rent growth. I was simply making the point that that's a great combo to find where you were both able to retain the customer have no downtime spend a little on TI and get good rent growth.

If we can't achieve that which is to say if the customer doesn't believe that the real estate is worth what we think it's worth then maybe we can't renew that customer and maybe we need to look to another customer and maybe therefore we need to take a little bit of downtime to make that long-term growth better. So candidly we're going to see our portfolio occupancy probably dip a little bit in the first half of the year because we think there's a little bit of that that's going to go on and pick up in the second half of the year. We basically have occupancy flat for the year an average but there is movement quarter-over-quarter.

So we are comfortable having good adult conversations with current customers about what is industrial rents in the markets that they currently are looking for space and we are going to seek to get that rent and hopefully it's in the renewal and if it's not it will be with the new customer.

Craig Mailman

Thanks for that. And just lastly just kind of bigger picture here, how are you guys thinking about risk mitigation we have seen some your peers -- over-concentrated in the market, it does turn on them, it's created some pressure here and as you look you guys are North of 25% in the Lehigh Valley. Where you wanted to be over the next couple of years as you guys develop at your acquisitions and maybe pair through some dispositions what you think is appropriate?

Bill Hankowsky

These are good questions. When I think about it, I really think the issue -- first, just so you understand that statistic for Lehigh Valley it really represents two fairly significant submarkets, so it's both the Lehigh Valley and Central Pennsylvania and various people labeled them in various different ways, but it's our industrial Pennsylvania portfolio.

And we think those are terrific markets. They are one of the top six, seven, eight industrial markets in the country and it's a place we think it's great to have the amount of real estate we have and owned and we think we have a great position in that market. And we've been very successful in developing in that market.

I think the real issue for Liberty is we don't have enough real estate in other markets to exactly deal with the issue you raised, which is sort of risk mitigation and sort of good portfolio diversification. So we would love to have a little bit more real estate in North Jersey. We'd love to have more real estate in Southern California. We're building out a bigger portfolio in Atlanta and Dallas.

So I think the risk mitigation concept will arise more by growth in other markets than it would necessarily arise by decreasing our presence in Pennsylvania. Having said that we're not married to any piece of real estate. So there's a good opportunity to sell some real estate industrial real estate make a great profit reinvest those in the pipeline, we may do that and we may do that in areas where would help that diversification.

So let's see how the year plays out but that's our thought. So I think you are right about being very conscious of how various markets operate because there are distinct characteristics and you need to pay attention because any particular market can turn on you when everybody else is doing fine.

Craig Mailman

The great. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Guinee from Stifel. Please go ahead.

John Guinee

Great. Thank you. Changing the subject because we're really getting tired of that same subject. Seems to me as if you guys still have a fairly significant land bank relative to your total market cap roughly 3.7%, $333 million what is your thought process there as a lot of your peers are decreasing land relative to their overall market cap? And then, second, you exit a lot of markets, you got rid of a lot of very management intensive assets what happened to your G&A year-over-year?

Bill Hankowsky

On the first one John vis-à-vis the land, two things will be happening -- three things will be happening over the course of 2017. So one is some of the land that we have, we would like to sell. And there are some sales activity underway that would decrease that investment. Secondly, some amount of the land would go into development as a function of the starts we think we're going to have for the year. I think it will eat up about 300 acres with the starts -- so to take the mid-point that would represent about $80 million of that land investment. But candidly we might even buy some land because there are markets where we are short if we want to do the next project where in effect we have run out of land.

So I think net where we would like to be over the course of 2017 is down, so the combination of sales and development, but there will be an offset because we will add some new land in, in some markets where we don't currently have a land position and we think it would make sense from a long-term development.

With regard to G&A, G&A the way I think about it is, I sort of go back to 2015 a little bit because we had various sales activity in the closing of various operations and consolidation of operations et cetera. So I think we are down -- I think it's like 12% or 14% somebody telling me it's more like 11% -- 15% to 17%, I'm sorry, I'm low, 15% to 17%. If I take kind of a run rate before we started all of this activity and a run rate for 2017, so there has been a serious number of -- I can tell you we had 450 some employees and we were down to about 310. I think is the number. Some of that went with the real estate and we are in property management side of the business but there has been a reorganization and a resizing of Liberty consistent with the sales.

John Guinee

Okay. Thank you.

Chris Papa

John, this is Chris. Let me just clarify, based on the guidance we gave for G&A, we had said, G&A would be essentially contributing about roughly $0.03 to $0.04 per share at the mid-point of the range.

Bill Hankowsky

Of positive.

Chris Papa

Of positive that reflects both the headcount reductions and lower severance expenses and then from 2015 to 2017, we believe the G&A expenses will have decreased by roughly 11%.

John Guinee

Okay. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Tom Lesnick from Capital One. Please go ahead.

Tom Lesnick

I guess my first one is on development yields. With respect to your outlook for 2017 value of land cost and labor cost, how much compression potential do you think there is and how do you guys think about that turning over the course of the year?

Bill Hankowsky

Depression in the yields on development Tom?

Tom Lesnick

Yes.

Bill Hankowsky

Okay. So our pipeline has been relatively consistent where the yields have been basically around 8%. The wholly-owned split under that this quarter, I think its 7% to 8% that's partially I think a function of what we delivered, so there's a bit of subtraction. And understanding I think you know this, when we underwrite these development projects obviously we have the cost in the lands and all of that and we also have a 12 month lease-up. And to a degree we are able to get that leasing done sooner, obviously, our yields will be better.

And I think looking into 2017, I think we think we're going to still be able to achieve something around that 8%. Is it going to be 7.8%, 8.1% kind of bounce in that range for the development that we're looking at starting and undertaking and which is one statistic and obviously the other side of that is, what does it represented terms of value creation. and generally we are North of 150 basis points maybe 200 basis points spreads between what we are developing at, and what that real estate stabilized would be worth in terms of the cap rates in the markets where it's been constructed. So this pipeline is a significant source of not just earnings growth, but also of value creation.

Tom Lesnick

Got it. So just to understand you correctly, you were saying the yields are more a function of the timing of the deliveries and how quickly they get leased up rather than raising land cost of labor cost?

Bill Hankowsky

No, no, no. I don't want to -- everything is happening at once. So, we have got -- land costs are going up, there is no question; construction costs are going up, no question; rents are going up, no question. And that calculus is about at the moment a push which is to say we're able to basically hold yields. What I'm saying is that we have been able to achieve in certain instances better than our original underwriting because the demand in the market has been I think we delivered a couple of buildings early this quarter, is a function of getting them leased up. We thought we would have them -- we underwrote them assuming that might take 12 months and it took a quarter. So, all I'm saying is there's potential lift in the pipeline from the yields that are on the supplemental to the degree we get early leasing done. That was my only point.

Tom Lesnick

Got it. Appreciate the clarification. And I guess as a corollary to that obviously there's the cost [indiscernible] for deregulation and the banks under their new administration, how disciplined do you think developers will be if we do see wide-scale deregulation?

Bill Hankowsky

I will tell you what. I think there's a lot going on in that question. I think it's a very important question by the way too. So it is conceivable that there could be some level of deregulation or pulling back from some of what happened under Dodd-Frank. But remember that's a massively comprehensive piece of legislation. So, it would be one thing for example to take small community banks and say you don't have to be doing that kind of stuff that the big guys need to do and give some relief there, which would probably be quite candidly appropriate and it might make some sense and it has clearly been one of the big sort of clamoring's in the banking industry.

But you also have Basel and other regulatory regimens that do create disciplines for the banks. And we all know -- all of us have been around long enough that when you think about risk in a bank loan portfolio, one place you always pay attention is your CRE portfolio. So I don't anticipate that banks would suddenly pell-mell be handing out non-recourse 100% vacant construction loans to let people just throw on buildings left and right, I don't think that's what's going to happen.

I think you could have small commercial guys doing local projects that maybe today can't get them little apartment buildings and little things like that. But when you start talking about seriously big projects, I think banks will think about the fairly seriously. So I would not anticipate the regulatory relief would necessarily translate into looser lending standards, which would translate into a sudden spike in supply. I don't think that's what's going to happen. By the way I think another constraint is land availability. In many markets it's very hard to find good sites and so that's another break on sort of pell-mell development.

Tom Lesnick

I appreciate that insight. Last one for me, would you be able to provide a general business update on how things are going in the U.K. given what's going on politically over there? Not related to the accounting issue at all just with respect to business?

Bill Hankowsky

So, I can tell you this. We've had a few renewals come up in our existing industrial portfolio there and every one of them has been a double-digit rent increase. So it is a very tight market and customers don't have a lot of options. As Mike mentioned it has made us think that it might be -- make some sense to bring some product into the market, so we started two industrial buildings there. I'm trying to think it's a 60 and a 140 or something, is that right, Mike? Yes. We think it justifies that. It's a world where e-commerce and some of the other phenomenon that we have seen have big impacts on the industrial market here in the U.S. or kind of more emerging there.

There is no question that there is an overhang, so how does Brexit all work, what happens to the auto industry lots of that over there. But one of the great things about the U.K. is it's really hard to develop. Getting planning consent, getting sites, getting them entitled, being able to execute is hard and that creates a tremendous control vis-à-vis supply. So we think the industrial markets at the moment are doing quite well and we are kind of pretty optimistic about it and you might even see us start a couple more buildings if we can get these leased up. We would probably keep going.

Tom Lesnick

All right, guys. That's all I've got. Thanks a lot.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ki Bin Kim from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Ki Bin Kim

Thanks good afternoon everyone. So could we return to the Great Valley development, what are some of the no go-go signals you are looking for to move ahead with that project? I know it's really early but any kind of early indicators of interest from tenants?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. I think number one is I don't think we would be interested in the current environment and starting a 100% speculative office building on that site. So either build-to-suit or pre-leasing activity would be one ingredient. It's an active market, there are people thinking about doing things. So we are in dialogue with prospective customers, but I think we would need to have some level of pre-leasing before we would start that.

It is anticipated that it would be a mixed use project so in addition we're talking about residential there's been a fair amount of residential development in the Philadelphia suburbs as there has been kind of across America in terms of multifamily. So we have had dialogue with potential people vis-à-vis multifamily development. So part of it's getting-- we're not finished on the approval process side, so we need to get through some approval activity. And then, I think we need to look at and we would not execute on multifamily just to be clear we would. We need to sell the pads or go through a structure with a party that's in that business.

And so you could have pieces of it start before it all starts. It also conceivably could be a site for a hotel. So I think let's get through the approvals then we will see where demand is for the various product types and probably it would tend to get developed in phases.

Ki Bin Kim

And can you provide a little bit of a timeline for this project and is it still 1 million square feet of office?

Bill Hankowsky

No. It's roughly 1.2 million square feet or 1.4 million square feet of total development. And it split between residential took a little bit of ancillary retail and office, so the office could run from 600,000-ish of the whole project. To do that if you think about it that could be like three or four buildings 150 square foot to 200,000 square foot kind of building again depending on pre-leasing or build-to-suit customer.

Ki Bin Kim

And what is the timeline look like?

Bill Hankowsky

I think the timeline is, we need to see customers in front of us who want to do something. I think we are probably several quarters away from getting approvals that we need. So we couldn't do anything even if we wanted to right now.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. And just one last quick one, we have seen [indiscernible] rate I guess more stickier for the past three months or so at this 2.5% range, but seems NOI decelerating and I'm guessing probably similar for the private market as well are you seeing any type of cap rate activity or changes in cap rates?

Bill Hankowsky

I'm looking at Mike, when I give this answer and he is welcome to correct my answer. But, one is remember in 2016 there was actually less trades than there were in 2015, right. So, you've got this phenomena were people love industrial real estate, if they haven't they are holding it. So not a ton of trading. What we have seen like no I don't think any rising cap rate, I think people want this stuff, they are paying for it, you were seeing numbers Mike and I were looking at numbers the other day, I mean you are seeing numbers Inland Empire starts with 4, you've got five's and a lot of markets. I don't think we've seen any movement in cap rates for good quality industrial real estate is that fair Mike?

Mike Hagan

I would agree.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Mueller from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Paul Roantree

Hi, it's actually Paul Roantree phoning in for Mike. How do you guys see the same-store NOI growth for the remaining office assets versus the industrial portfolio over the next 3 to 5 years excluding the 2017 downtime that you guys mentioned?

Bill Hankowsky

I think 3 to 5 years. I think the industrial side if it's a world that we have today. So this is a world of good demand 97% occupancy with some were proceed 12% to 15% of the portfolio roles and you're still getting 3% to 5% market rent increases, you are probably going to be in the range that's not the similar to what we've kind of laid out for 2017 because that's kind of how the math works.

On the office side, we have the opportunity to pick up some occupancy because we have earlier question asked about occupancy to the degree we can pick up occupancy as well as the rent growth as well as have a portfolio that's a much better office portfolio, it conceivably can do better because it's got that other lever to apply which is lease-up.

I just also want to be clear for us, our office activity one of the other things from our perspective is we want to be active asset managers with that office activity, so the degree we get something to a great place and it's great value we may very much think it's something we would want to dispose of and use those proceeds to reinvest in our development pipeline so I think the office side would probably be somewhat more dynamic portfolio, but there is potential there both in lease-up and rent growth.

Paul Roantree

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eric Frankel from Green Street Advisors. Please go ahead.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. I wanted to follow up on your U.K. holding. It seems like it's kind of hard to manage our portfolio across the pond, is there a reason why are really considering growing there?

Bill Hankowsky

I'm sorry Eric I heard it's difficult to measure on the pond, I missed...

Eric Frankel

It seems pretty difficult to manage a portfolio across the pond especially when there's good opportunities in the states. Any reason why you're growing there further understand the fundamentals but seems just as good in the state.

Bill Hankowsky

No. I'm sorry now we understand. So from our perspective we have been there a long time and we have a -- I think a very good team in place who understands the market very well. We have made a fairly good return in fact some significant amount of money in the land, what I'll call the land development business which is getting planning consents in a variety of places Cambridge, Kings Hill. And then when Cavett came along it gave us an opportunity to get a shed presence, so we acquired a series of warehouses. And we think that's a business we understand here we have a little bit of customer relationship. We have a team in place. We understand which is really important which is how to get planning consent to get an opportunity to develop. So we think it's a great opportunity for us to take everything we know and the skills we have and we have the team there and actually a lot easier for them to work on the industrial side that some of these more complicated mixed-use project.

So we've got as I said we started two buildings, we've got two other sites tied up which would allow us to develop additional warehouse space. And we think that would be a great opportunity and it's had as you mentioned as I said earlier the fundamentals have been very strong there. So we think it's a terrific place to build warehouses.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Just one more quick follow-up. I think your Washington, DC your consolidated assets declined a little bit any comment on that?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. There's a little bit of force decline. We're going through some redevelopment in 1100 M, 2100 M, so what we're doing is letting people go when the leases terminate such that we can do certain floors at a time so we can end up with a structurally lower occupancy for several quarters as we work that building through that process. And then, there was one other tenant leaving New York Avenue that was the other one that affected it. So a little bit of it is timing and a little bit of it is self-imposed to do some redevelopment in one of the assets.

Eric Frankel

Okay. And assuming that asset probably the same property pool?

Bill Hankowsky

New York Avenue is owned by the joint venture 2100 M is a wholly-owned asset. 2100 M would be the same-store in 2016 I think as we move forward to 2017 that will be coming out of the pool.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Thank you very much. That's it for me.

Bill Hankowsky

Okay great. Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you and thanks for everyone being with us today and we will probably see I guess everybody in Florida. Take care.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You move may now disconnect.

