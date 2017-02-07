Leggett & Platt: A Bit Long In The Tooth

Today the rally is looking a bit long in the tooth as operating results don't justify the growth premium implied by today's price.

Welcome. In this article we'll review Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)'s price level from the perspective of a long-term investor. The company appears to be overpriced based on little evidence of long-term growth in the pipeline. LEG is trading at ~135% of fair value, so it probably has some ways to fall from here.

Balance Sheet

LEG's net tangible book value measures in at a mere $11M, due to nearly $1B in long-term debt weighing against their plants, property, and equipment of $565M plus other assets. Their PP&E assets include offices and manufacturing facilities (e.g. at least one steel mill). So many of the firm's assets are productive, but net of debts the company's tangible worth is just $11M which makes for a small figure relative to LEG's market capitalization of $6.50B.

The near-zero net assets force us to rely on the earnings figures to value LEG stock.

Zero Earnings Growth?

The trouble, then, with LEG as I see it is their earnings don't appear to be growing over the long-term.

There are a few charts which tell the long-term story. I'll share a chart which displays the company's Revenue, Free Cash Flow and two measurements which show the valuation this stock is trading at compared to the price they've historically traded at. Upon reading the chart, you'll notice sales revenue is flat and the stock valuation multiple has increased recently.

In the following chart illustrating the dearth of earnings growth, note the 10y median price for free cash flow. You can see the market is asking for a price on the high side of LEG's historical valuation by comparing the long-term median price per FCF and today's price per annual FCF.

Currently priced at 15.92 price to free cash flow compared to a historical median of just 12.37, notably overvaluing the stock according to our flat earnings projection:

Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts

It's my view this is a bad time to pay the premium price for LEG. Really, what has changed in the business which clearly shows them entering into a brave new world of improved profits?

The lack of growth in profits negates the premise of paying a premium for this stock.

Verdict

As the golden line charting LEG's annual free cash flow, the company isn't breaking any long-term earnings records but the stock price is.

I rate LEG an avoid for new investment and I don't think there is tremendous opportunity here for today's long term holders. The company has failed to consistently grow in value throughout the years.

Find a company with growth and make better use of long-term investment capital. My target price for LEG is $38.02 based on the market re-evaluating the company's prospects and bringing the price nearer to the 10-year median of 12.37x price to free cash flows.

12.37x price to free cash flows is reasonable because the longevity of this innovative business seems firm and they do offer a reliable dividend.

At 2.79% yield on today's price per share, the dividend is not very interesting, and long-term investment may be more worthwhile for investors at the lower price I've targeted, where dividend yield will grow to over 3.25% on cost. I like LEG when its offered at a bargain price because the company has demonstrated serious longevity, having been in business since the late 1800's, steadily generating profits.

Appendix: Leggett & Platt Inc

Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts

LEG Chart

DCF Model

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Please click the + icon next to my user name and follow me, Faloh Investment, as I work to keep you informed on further developments as the market continues to present major value opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.