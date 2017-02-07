Amicus Therapeutics May Still Have A Story

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had a bad year in 2016 so far as the stock is concerned. The stock is down 50% over the year because of two bad news - one, the FDA's rejection of its NDA for Galafold (migalastat) in Fabry's disease. And two, its $225mn secondary offering. On the first news, shares slumped 56% and then again 28% on two separate trading days; the second news saw the share go down 11%.

Fabry's disease is an inherited lysosomal storage disorder. The body produces an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A which degrades GL-3, a type of fat, in the body. In about 50% of FD patients, this enzyme is still produced, but a genetic mutation prevents it from being delivered to lysosomes in sufficient amounts to degrade GL-3. Migalasat acts as a chaperone, and binding with this enzyme, stabilizes it and allows its delivery to lysosomes. In the other half of patients, this enzyme is not produced at all, and enzyme replacement therapy is the treatment method. However, adding migalastat to ERT helps with the enzyme delivery process, so this is the second label for the drug. Right now, the NDA that was to be applied for was for the monotherapy. FD affects about one in 40,000 to 60,000 males, leading to progressive kidney damage, heart attack and stroke.

Initially, it was understood that the NDA will use the reduction in disease substrate (kidney interstitial capillary GL-3) as the primary endpoint for accelerated approval pathway. However, the FDA later clarified that this endpoint could not be used for accelerated approval. It also asked for more data in the form of a 12-month cross-over study in treatment-naive Fabry patients who have amenable mutation and gastrointestinal (NYSE:GI) symptoms. In fact this is a good candidate for the 21st Century Cures Act, which just got passed into law, and which supports "anecdotal evidence" in some cases instead of clinical trials.

Enrolment will probably commence this year, and topline results are not expected before 2019, so an NDA will be filed either that year or in 2020. This is what considerably delays the company's performance and also hurt the stock badly.

However, the company said in a statement that most of its FD patients are overseas. What investors might be missing is that migalastat got quietly approved in the European Union around this time, and it has had a good uptake in some western European countries since then. In Germany, about 20% of FD patients are said to have switched to migalastat. More numbers are coming in from other countries. So if the drug has a bigger market in EU, where it actually got approved, then the US fiasco should not really affect the stock so much. But it did, presenting a buying opportunity.

A secondary offering is also often usual when a company has good news. The $225mn offering, to be used to fund the company's progress, was actually supposed to be on the EU approval news. However, since it coincided with the US delay, the stock tanked. However, investors need to consider that the cash flow that should start with the EU approval will support the secondary offering, and there's no need to do a panic selling considering that the drug does actually work. It is also a pill, to be taken orally, making dosage much more convenient.

On top of that, the company has a decent looking late stage pipeline. Its lead product candidate SD-101 for epidermolysis bullosa is in phase 3 trial, and its other candidate, ATB200 is in advanced phase 2 trial for Pompe's disease. SD-101 will see an NDA very soon, and ATB200 will follow thereafter. So, this is not a one-trick pony, but has multiple shots on goal. Considering that, as well, the stock's tanking seems to be an overreaction.

Risks include negative trial results or delays in the regulatory process.

The company has a market cap of $822 million, and cash balance of $214mn, while Perceptive Advisors holds a decent-sized stake, along with a number of other holders. Moreover, probably by early 2019, the company will be in a position to resubmit its NDA, and it has a strong cash position to finance the second trial. Given its bottomed out pricing right now, this may be an interesting stock to buy and hold until the next big news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.