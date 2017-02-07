Monetary Policy And Economic Profiles Predict Market Changes

The Federal Open Market Committee has a mandate from congress to promote maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates. The Fed has indicated its goal of a medium term target inflation rate of 2.0 percent as measured by the annual change in price for the personal consumption expenditures. The Fed also highlights the importance of longer-term "core" inflation rates to help identify inflation trends. A primary method for achieving its twin mandates of price stability and maximizing employment is through changes in the Fed Funds Rate (FEDFUNDS).

The purpose of this research publication is to anticipate monetary policy changes and their impact of investments using historical data profiles as a predictor of future activity. Specifically, the goal is to determine the probability and magnitude of potential changes in the Fed Funds Rate. We also look at comparable historical time periods to anticipate the potential effect on the stock market and stock sectors.

The task is accomplished by looking at a collection of economic indicators as profiles in a binned data format. In this analysis the current economic profile is compared to historical data base using a Bayesian network. The result is a forecast of the magnitude of future rate and economic changes. Potential implications to investments are then provided.

The current economic profile from the St. Louis Fed FRED data base for UNRATE AND PCEPILFE is provided below.

Using this data in our analysis we find that historically we are in the lower portions of the historical ranges for unemployment, employment growth and inflation.

Our data conclusion is consistent with the recent FOMC decision not to raise rates. Historical data analysis indicates a 25 basis point increase in the next 9 months and a 45 basis point increase in the next 12 months. In the actual data predictions below, FF3MF refers to the historical level of rate change frequency in the fed funds rate 3 months forward. FF6MF is the rate change 6 months forward and so on.

These data are fairly consistent with the FOMC participant's assessment "Dot Plot" as sourced from the cmegroup.com and Federal Reserve data. Our forecast 12 months forward based on historical data and the current Fed Funds rate would be 1.2% by Q1:2018.

So what is the implication of this data? To use history as our guide our historical data base from 1956 forward was searched to find a similar economic profile. The data search shows the best fit data to be the September of 1997 through January of 1998 time period.

From these data we then looked at a range of economic indicator changes 12 months forward from the January 1998 date. The data is expressed as year over year percent change except for UNRATE and YCS. YCS is the yield curve spread of GS10 less TB3MS.

From above we see the following general pattern:

Inflation (PCEPILFE) remains generally flat.

The unemployment rate (UNRATE) continues to drop.

The yield curve spread (YCS) continues to decrease.

Payrolls (PAYEMS) continue to grow but at a slower rate.

Industrial Production (INDPRO) moderates.

Demand for commodities (PPIACO) begin to increase.

Disposable Income (DSPIC96) continues to grow but at a slightly lesser rate.

Finally, what happens to the stock market? From the historical data the percent change going forward for 3, 6 , 9 and 12 months is indicated below in value percent change.

Conclusions - If history is our guide then we can anticipate the following: