CVS: How Far Is Far Enough?

About The Company

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a pharmacy service company. They operate in three segments. These are Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, and Corporate. Pharmacy Services provides a wide variety of pharmacy benefit management solutions. They are quite large and have more than 68,000 retail pharmacies under the Pharmacy Services segment. The Retail/LTC segment encompasses its retail storefronts, online pharmacy, and healthcare clinics. They have more than 9,600 retail locations including Target (NYSE:TGT) locations who they have partnered with. The Retail/LTC segment also includes the CVS MinuteClinic. This is a low cost health care service provider staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants to treat minor health conditions, perform health screenings, monitor chronic conditions, and deliver vaccinations. On a personal note, I love the MinuteClinic and prefer it to the doctor's office ninety percent of the time. It is quick, convenient, and I have no complaints about it after more than a few visits.

What Happened?

CVS data by YCharts

Since May of 2016, CVS has fallen in price roughly 30%. This is a very large company to suffer such a dramatic fall which begs the question, what happened? Well, they are under pressure on a couple fronts. First, the elephant in the room is the Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) merger. Their merger would result in a large competitor for CVS to deal with. The drop in price could also do with uncertainty in the healthcare field as a whole. The repeal of the Affordable Care Act has been an action for quite some time by the republican party. If it is repealed this could potentially reduce demand for prescription drugs. Regardless of the outcome there is definitely uncertainty, and, investors hate uncertainty.

Important Financials

Despite these headwinds they look to be in pretty solid shape. CVS pays out a 2.57% dividend which is more than acceptable for many retirement portfolios. Their payout ratio remains pretty low too at about 35%. As of Q3 2016 CVS grew net revenue, operating profit, adj. EBITDA, adj. EPS, and free cash flow from the previous year. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: CVS Q3 2016 Financials

Source: CVS Q3 2016 Presentation

The more you look the better things appear. Total same-store sales increased, pharmacy same-store sales increased, and the MinuteClinic had a revenue increase of 23% versus the same quarter last year. For 2017, they expect YoY EPS growth from (0.5%) to 2.5%. This may not be the best guidance to hear but does it justify a 30% drop in price? I think it does not. Their long-term EPS growth target remained at 10% expecting to generate $7-8B in free cash flow annually.

Q4 Earnings and Potential Play

The fourth quarter earnings for CVS come out February 9th. I see this as a potential catalyst and have taken a position already. Should CVS drop upon the earnings release I will likely add to my existing position as a long-term play. CVS has displayed growth adequate to my expectations and an attractive dividend to boot.

Final Thoughts

Are there headwinds for CVS? Yes, it is obvious that there are. However, I believe they have fallen to far too quickly. Analysts seem to agree with the consensus price target at $87.95. This represents a 15% premium to the closing price of yesterday. There is definitely systematic risk to the healthcare world as a whole but the population is getting older and will always need their prescriptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.