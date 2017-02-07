Archer Daniels Midland: Not Prominent But Not To Be Dismissed

What it lacks in public prominence, it more than makes up for in shareholder value.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) is one of the less-touted of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL), in spite of the fact that it's one of the most attractive stocks for a long-term income investor right now. After all, it currently trades in the mid-$40 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a forward P/E ratio of 15.15. And its dividend record is one of the best - this agriculture and oilseeds firm has paid shareholders consecutively rising dividends since 1976, a 41-year record that was sustained on February 7 with its declaration of a $0.32 dividend per share, a 6.7% increase on the prior $0.30 dividend per share.

Furthermore, the sustainability of the dividend going forward is not in question. A 2.73% dividend yield is offered with a sustainable payout ratio of 44.60%, and it carries only $5.88 billion in debt against $40.16 billion in assets, and holds $1.35 billion in cash. Revenue and net income figures for 2011-2015, though far from linear, suggest that the dividend will continue to be well-supported.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2011 80.68 billion 2.04 billion 2012 46.73 billion 692.00 million 2013 89.80 billion 1.34 billion 2014 81.20 billion 2.25 billion 2015 67.70 billion 1.85 billion

The revenue and net income figures for 2016 reinforce my contention that the dividend will be well-supported, even though Q4 revenue missed estimates by $70 million.

Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 14.38 billion 230 million Q2 15.63 billion 284 million Q3 15.83 billion 341.62 million Q4 16.5 billion 424 million Total 62.34 billion 1.28 billion

The uneven nature of the figures reflects the cyclical nature of the industry in which Archer Daniels Midland operates and should not be seen as a cause for concern. In addition, the sheer size of the company is another reason to be bullish here. From its Chicago headquarters, Archer Daniels Midland operates 280 ingredient manufacturing plants, 428 crop procurement facilities, 39 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network. It has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion and a workforce of 32,300 employees serving customers in over 160 countries. The company's sheer size and global presence give it high margins and put high entry barriers up against potential competitors.

So there's little question that the company is a quality holding, but it is not as prominently discussed simply because it does not have the brand presence some of its peers within the Dividend Aristocrat index do, such as PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). That lack of public prominence, however, does not detract from the quality of the stock. People are still going to need basic agricultural products such as corn and oilseeds, and these will always need to be processed, stored and transported irrespective of how the economy is doing. This means that, cyclical though its sector is, Archer Daniels Midland is a company that will still deliver in all seasons.

As to fair value, earnings per share over the past twelve months was $2.64, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 6.13%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Archer Daniels Midland at $48.48. The stock currently provides a 9% margin of safety.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) also ranks Archer Daniels Midland as a Buy, stating that its current P/E ratio:

indicates a significant discount compared to an average of 37.54 for the Food Products industry and a discount compared to the S&P 500 average of 25.60.

TheStreet also state that Archer Daniels Midland's price-to-book ratio of 1.45 is at a discount compared to the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) P/B ratio of 2.85 and the Food Product industry's P/B ratio of 5.01. They also state that by the price-to-sales metric the company is discounted relative to both the overall market and to the industry average. In short, they corroborate my own assessment that Archer Daniels Midland is undervalued right now.

In summary, Archer Daniels Midland is an excellent Dividend Aristocrat that receives less attention than some of its branded peersbut is no less rewarding for that. The stock is currently trading 9% below fair value, offers a solid dividend yield of 2.73%, and will be able to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends going forward due to its strong financial position and solid - if cyclical - revenue figures.

