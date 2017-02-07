Stornoway Diamond's (SWYDF) CEO Matt Manson on 2017 Guidance - Call Transcript

Stornoway Diamond Corp. (OTCPK:SWYDF) 2017 Guidance Conference Call February 7, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Elena. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call this morning. Yesterday afternoon, we put a press release announcing our 2016 operating results and our guidance for 2017. Here this morning to discuss our guidance, we have Matt Manson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stornoway; Patrick Godin, Chief Operating Officer; Rob Chausse, Chief Financial Officer; and David Farrow, Vice President of Diamonds.

There is a presentation on our website that you are able to access at www.stornowaydiamonds.com that supplements our press release from last night. Management will provide a brief overview of 2016 operating results, followed by our outlook for 2017. We will then open up the floor for questions.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements may be made on this call by management that may contain forward-looking information. I refer listeners to read the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information in our press releases on our website and in our presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Matt Manson, Stornoway's President and CEO. Matt?

Matt Manson

Thanks Orin. Good morning everyone and thanks for taking the time to join us today. So, as we go through this, I'm going to be calling out some slide numbers which refer to the slide here in the webcast or if you are following us along with the PDF on the website, numbers are on the bottom right.

So, Slide 4. So, 2016 was a very significant year for Stornoway. We continued the construction of Renard project as scheduled, on budget. Our year-end financial results which will be published later this month will contain the final forecast cost to complete, but we don't expect any significant change to our September 30th forecast of $775 million, which was $36 million below our starting budget in July 2014. So this was a great performance from the team. And the year was ended up well with our declaration of commercial product, which became effective on January 1st.

Our mining operations in 2016 also performed well. Open pit mining productivity was comfortably ahead of plan on tons moved and ore stockpiled. And the localized water inflow issue that we had experienced at the beginning of the year in the underground mine at the top of the ramp which slowed our progress at that time has not really occurred, and by the end of the year, we were comfortably back on schedule with this work.

As of December, we had been on the 160 meter level in the underground mine and we can report the current conditions are good. We earlier than expected to start processing and that is to beat our current production guidance with 440,887 carats products against a plan of 218,000. And we also had a peak in recovered grade which we are attributing to a better than expected mix of ore available to us in the open pit, principally from the Renard 2 kimberlite.

The early start also lead us down the first sales in November where we sold a parcel of approximate 40,000 carat for $185 U.S. per carat giving us some unplanned key production revenue. We got more commentary on diamond pricing later in this presentation.

First though, I will pass it over to David Farrow, our VP of Diamonds to discuss how our mineral resource has been performing and the all-important question of reconciliations that pertains to diamond content.

David Farrow

Thanks very much Matt. Well, Slide 5 illustrates the blended ore that we've been mining in 2016 and what we've been processing. On the basis of the average reserve grades of the rock units be delivered to the plant in 2016, we might have expected a recovered grade of 92 carats per 100 tonnes. Our mine plan called for 97 carat on a basis of the mix of high-grade and low-grade units that we expected to be available to us within the Renard 2 kimberlite at the top of the open pit.

As we have mined though, we've been observing better than expected volumes of our higher grade kimberlite 2B and kimberlite 2C rock units, and this is being demonstrated now over multiple ventures, and a similar trend has been observed in the Renard 3 kimberlite.

Using our resource grade models and estimates of the mining dilution that we are seeing, we had estimated that we've been supplying ore to the plant with an average grade feed of 111 carats per 100 tonnes. Against this target, we've achieved and actual recovered grade of 112 carats per 100 tonnes. At this stage, I'm comfortable, and Stornoway is comfortable that the Renard resources is performing well within expectations, however it is too early to say the better geology that we are seeing is a trend that will continue with that.

Moving to Slide 6, this is simply our statement of our mineral reserve which is 22 million carats which shows the impact of depletion of the previous year, albeit with a slightly higher estimate of diamond content in our stockpiles.

Changing to Slide 7, we've made no change to our mineral resource outside the mineral reserves which stands at approximately 1 million carats of indicated and 13 million carats of inferred resources. And likewise, we have made no change to our estimate of non-resource exploration outside of Renard, which span somewhere between 33 and 71 million carats at a variety of grades and within 76 to 113 million tonnes.

I'll now hand over to Pat Godin, our COO, who will discuss our operating guidance for 2017.

Patrick Godin

Thank you, David. Moving to Slide 9, for 2017 we are forecasting to mine approximately 4.4 million tonnes in the open pit, to process approximately 2 million tonnes or 1.7 million carat recovered. This is in line with our March 2016 mine plan and technical report, and increasing our estimate of carat sold in 2017 to 1.8 million carats to reflect the early startup of the plant and our production beat in 2016.

We expect to complete approximately 2.3 kilometers of underground mine development and approximately 2.6 kilometers of stope development in advance of the underground coming into production in 2018. This is approximately 400 meters more development that we previously project, reflecting the good productivity we have been achieving in the latter half of 2016.

We will mine approximately 50,000 tonnes from the underground mine in 2017 including 490,000 tonnes of ore ahead of achieving full underground production in 2018. We expect to complete the ramp-up in processing to achieve first-time 6,000 tonnes per day within the first two quarters of 2017. Our planning calls for an increase of 7,000 per day in 2018 and we see the potential with this plan to go to 8,000 per day.

To achieve this projection additional plan capacity, we'll need to address the challenge, we have experience with dewater and even though our process kimberlite, which currently represent the principal bottleneck, timing our business.

During 2017, we will be developing an alternate strategy to deal with our processed kimberlite that will require an adjustment to our operating improvements. The work supporting this new approach is already commenced.

Moving to Slide number 10, our cash operating cost guidance for 2017 is $59.68 per tonne processed. This is essentially in line with our March 2016 mine plan, after allowing for lower than expected cost escalation and the transfer of certain G&A cost to CapEx.

2017 cost on a per carat processed and a per carat sold basis are forecast at $70.41 and $56.50, respectively. We have seen some escalation in terms of our labor cost. As additional projects are developed in the region, our objective is always to remain competitive in an industry of shrinking pool of experienced miners and to incorporate our key partners in employment and business opportunities wherever possible.

Overall, we are pleased with our operating performance and we are comfortable with the cost enrollment in which we find ourselves. We are particularly satisfied with the performance of our energy power plants, the first in the mine industry.

Moving to Slide 11, CapEx guide for 2017 is approximately $79 million, this is higher than previously budget, but includes a transfer of approximately $12 million in site service overhead cost that were previously in operating cost budget, but are in actual fact related to CapEx guidance.

We have also made provisions for additional cost relating to our processed kimberlite containment strategy, an additional genset in the power plant and show a CapEx in the process plant including the addition of a 10-tonne per hour sample plant.

Underground mine capital cost are essentially unchanged for our total guidance, despite having additional development needs in the budget.

I will now turn this back to Matt, who will discuss our sales and marketing and overall business outlook.

Matt Manson

Thanks Pat. So for 2017, we're on Slide 12 now, we're forecasting average diamond price – sales price of between $100 per carat U.S. and $132 per carat U.S. with a revenue range of between $180 million and $230 million. We're budget for $1.30 paying U.S. dollar exchange rate. So that diamond price estimate is lower than our previous estimate and I'd like to talk about two factors and inform this guidance in more detail. With the current rough diamond market as we see it, having completed in those diamond sales and the nature our diamond recovery profile achieved over the first five months in our production.

Slide 13, our first two diamond sales held in Antwerp in November and January were very well attended with all parcels receiving multiple bids. In particular, we were particularly encouraged with the good response received in our second sale indicating broad acceptance of Renard goods into the rough market and our third sales, just to begin this weekend, we're seeing a similar response.

We've seen good demands for our higher quality and larger items in particular, but the markets for smaller and lower quality items is being disappointing, and this should come as no surprise for anyone following the diamond market. Prices in this segment have really come down during the course of 2016 and this weakness was further exacerbated by the Indian demonetization event that began in November.

Stornoway, like many of its peers made the decision on the first two sales to withdraw diamonds from this category, rather than to exceed to these low bids. So consequently, our sales is out of $185 U.S. per carats in the first sale cannot be taken as representative of Renard mine pricing.

It's important to know that this category production is important to us volumetrically, but much less important in terms of overall value and revenue. Our pricing guidance in 2017 assumes our return to pre Indian demonetization trading conditions by the end of the second quarter and an actual fact, were probably already seeing signs of this right now. But it is fair to say that we've been cautious here on the longer term outlook for this type of diamond.

Going forward, we may elect to enter into a more contract with former sale for these smaller and lower quality items rather than offer them in our tender sale or leave in the case of our smalls, we may end up with deprioritizing the recovery in our process plant, if by so doing we can increase overall plant capacity and that's a big opportunity for us, in fact that we're looking at right now.

So turning to Slide 14. The other factor that forms our pricing guidance is diamond recovery and specifically diamond breakage. So with our recent disclosure to default, we've been making notes of a size distribution in our earlier recovery that have shown a higher incidence of small diamond than expected and a lower incident of our coarser diamond. It is clear to us at this stage that this is being caused by breakage inducing the process plants. All diamond process plant, induce some level of breakage and this can occur at any number of separate crusher settings.

During the early ramp up stage in our processing, we're experiencing a higher level of this than we expected or that we're comfortable with. And this is evident not just in the diamond and sales, but in broken tracer and broken diamond simulants. So breakage influences average diamond pricing both in terms of the range of diamond size that we're recovering and the quality of the individual stones. So, as long as this is continuing, we can expected to have an effect on average diamond pricing that we are achieving of sale and this again this informs our diamond pricing guidance right now.

These issues are not an unusual on a new process plant and diamond breakage can be measured and reduced. We are undertaking a mitigation plan in conjunction with third party experts and our equipment vendors and we would expect this work to continue through the ramp up period in the first half of this year.

So, turning to Slide 15. Variable setting gears, with some photographs of what we're talking about with some photographs of broken and broken diamonds, and we are also showing here some broken diamond simulants. To select a single stones that we show there are all in the 10 to 20 carat range, nice high quality typical Renard diamonds and they were recovered amongst other doing [indiscernible] October and sold November that particular sample of diamonds was recovered in short interval in October as of November.

As the four carat fragments adjacent to them are all pieces of separate stones that would have been in this 10 to 20 carat range originally. We see direct evidence so far and stone up to at least 40 carat on site hadn't been broken. And so again, this is not an uncommon issue of a new process plant, it's reflected in the pricing guidance and we are very focused on it in 2017 to reduce it and get back to a more acceptable level of diamond recovery.

So, turning to Slide 16, this is a wrap up slide. This is our overall outlook for the year and our balance sheet. We're happy with the performance of the resource in summary. We are showing good operating performance in the open pit and the underground mine. We are building on the good project construction execution that we demonstrated over the last two years and we are focus very much in continuing our production ramp up and during this period focus on the quality of our recoveries.

We'll be looking at our process kimberlite strategy in the context of opportunities we see to increase plans throughputs and we are looking forward to some healthy diamond sales in 2017, albeit with some reasonable caution on pricing as we work through our diamond breakage issues and watch as diamond market involves.

All of this, I stress is in the context of a very robust balance sheet, which in our preliminary unaudited basis all the financial results are still to come out, so this unaudited numbers, but we are showing about $159 million of total financial liquidity in the form of cash receivables with an undrawn credit facilities and forecast as of December 31. There is been a time where our senior debt facility has not yet been drawn, we have $100 million of undrawn unavailable senior loan if required.

So with that, I will turn it back to the operator and open this up for questions. Thank you.

Thank you. We will now take questions from the telephone line. [Operator Instruction]. The first question is from Edward Sterck with BMO. Please go ahead.

Edward Sterck

Good morning, gentlemen. I got two questions. Firstly, on the diamond breakage, if you could provide a bit more color on where you think at a moment that breakage is occurring. And then second question is on resource, and sticking now to 2017, obviously there is been best than expected contribution from the higher grade portions of the ore body through 2016. I guess, it's hard to ask this obviously, but more of a chances of that occurring in 2017 and then normal flipside. Does this mean, that there could be the opposite? You can actually have greater than expected portion of the lower grade part of the ore body contributing to the production base.

Matt Manson

Thanks Ed for that. And we'll tag team that response. I'll give the first answer and pass it over to Pat and then I'll pass it over to Dave for the resource question. So in terms of where the breakage is happening, I mean we've got breakage in a variety of different conveyor in crusher settings. I would say we've got a very good visibility at this stage, either one specifically where it's happening; it is principally a crushing issue. Our process also has a recirculating dynamic here where we're recirculating ore back to the crushers, are inducing the breakage. So, the fix very much here is adjustment fix. We're looking at optimizing the settings and the operation of the crushers, and this is a mass balance issue as much as anything.

We are looking at the process in the mass balance in terms of minimizing things that re-circulation and we are also being looking certain adjustments and design improvements where required just specific piece of equipment. So, it's principally a crushing issue, and I think our ability to measure this issue at this stage is very good, and we've deal with them quite comfortably and we've laid out of two quarter of mitigation plan here with all the immediate low-hanging fruit type improvements we can make in the plants.

I'll pass it over to Pat to give a little more color.

Patrick Godin

In addition to this, we – I think the key there is our people are part of the solution. We have an excellent technical team onsite. We have to this, the external experts to support us and we are also using to maximize the input from our suppliers. We are key suppliers in all different aspects of crushing and pumping and screening and does immersion water river and scrubber, so all this people are part of the solution. And as Matt said, we are doing a lot of – in terms we can – we know where we have to improve and we are doing all the adjustment and this game plan is scheduled in two quarters, sorry, up to the end of June, and after that I think we expect to have improvement. But it's not to the adjusted functional.

Matt Manson

David will address the resource question.

David Farrow

Okay. Moving on to the resource question, I think I can summarize your question is can we anticipate the improved and proportions of the high grade product to continue. Is that your question I guess?

Edward Sterck

I'm kind of questioning the resource model, because obviously at a moment we are getting a higher contribution of higher grade and of course you know is material. If the resource model is often, there is also a chance of staying the opposite as well. And just then, how comfortable you guys are with the resource model and which way – at the moment you think it could go?

David Farrow

Okay. The resource model is not often anyway at a moment and what we are seeing is that the relationship between the low and high grade units is actually moved and whilst we were very conservative in our initial modeling. Our modeling has proved to be exactly that conservative, and hence we are mining, we are finding a little bit more of the high grade units which is positive. I don't think there is much of a chance of it going the other way and we're pretty much in good shape.

Matt Manson

A point I'll add that, we updated our geological model for this project three times in the context of ongoing due diligence and project financing, so three times our resources modelers had third-party experts looking over the shoulders, drawing the model. So, it's not surprising that when you start mining this ore body we end up with more high-grade and less low-grade than we thought.

So, I'll give a little bit less cautious answer to that question than David here was able to give. But we are very confident, very confident at this stage in the technical nature of this resource and the geology and grade and in the resource that you mentioned. We've got a breakage problem at our process plant. We don't have anything wrong with the resource.

And I also point out that when you get down breakage, you don't want the impact price, your impact rate. So anybody who has looked at the share there, understand that you lose diamond grade with breakage and yet we are hardly making our grades. So, I think that might also point out a good quality exercise done on our resource, great determination here also. So, at this we can give you the message that we're very confident about the resources project.

Edward Sterck

And so do you feel like you are guiding low for 2017 then?

Matt Manson

No, we're guiding appropriately. Right, we're guiding appropriately I guess.

The next question is Craig Johnston with Scotia Capital.

Craig Johnston

Just on diamond prices, some maybe get a bit more color, if we think about where the mine plan was for 2016, 2016 mine plan, it was looking at say $160 roughly a carat. So, based on guidance let say, you know that's 30% lower than what the mine plan had. Is it possible to break it down into, so what is the weaker demand for the lower quality goods? How much has that impacted your pricing say versus what you think the breakage has impacted your pricing.

Matt Manson

So, it's not – it's not a particularly easy thing to do Craig, because plus the breakage is impacting the price distribution and also the quality, because broken, fractured diamond has less value than a non-fractured diamond. So, the bulk of the difference is we're forgetting the breakage either you know strictly through size distribution or also through this quality thing, and then a smaller portion of it is due to market and the pricing of lower quality is one of the items. So, that's how we're seeing it right now. There is also the added issue that we are part of a great beat is also attributable to better liberation of small diamonds from the ore than we planned for.

So that's giving us more smaller diamonds than we planned, which have obviously a lower price and a dilutive impact on the average price. So, that's three factors influencing this here. And of course, the over recovery of smaller diamonds through better liberation against plan is a net positive in terms of revenue, hugely net positive in this market where that material is undervalued, but that's also contributing factor. So, that the bulk of this is probably is breakage and the impact of breakage on our recovery profile and our quality profile.

Craig Johnston

No. Thanks Matt. I appreciate that. And maybe just looking at the presentation, you note around breakage, I picked up on a key kind of quote that it's measurable and curable. Just curious in the kind of management's confidence in how curable this breakage is?

Matt Manson

I think look where we're breaking diamonds, simulants and tracers, and that's the most important observation. So, the first order of business here is to make this process tracer friendly where we're not breaking the simulants and then we'll look to see if we're still breaking the diamonds. So, diamond process pads are not meant to break the simulants, so that is and amicably curable situation. We would expect to probably cure that, we'll have got a long way towards doing the breakage. But I will stress again, that every diamond process plant breaks diamond. We just have a higher level of it than we're comfortable with and it's speed bump here that we're focused on addressing. We're still in the ramp-up stage for this project and this is, we've done very well in many other areas, we've achieved good capacity and spread, this is our speed bump that we're focused on fixing. And it flows through to our pricing guidance which we are giving today.

Craig Johnston

And maybe one more, I picked up on, Pat, you had mentioned the plant looks like it could go to 8,000 tonnes per day. So, maybe a two-part question with regards to that. One, I know you mentioned that there is a permit required to adjust your plans for the processed kimberlite, wondering if you could just speak to timing around that and any more details you can give? And then second question would be, my understanding the underground is constrained to 6,000 tonnes per day, so say if you were to get the plan up to 8,000 tonnes per day, where would the extra say 1,000 tonnes per day taking 1,000 was planned to come from R65?

Patrick Godin

Thanks Craig. So, first in term of go up to 8,000 per day, what we need to do is to, we need first our permit authorize us to maximum of 2.5 million tonnes per year, so it's approximately an average of 7,000 per day, so to do that we need to just to reassess the authorization. It's not for us. We're not expecting a big problem with that, mainly because we create value for shareholders and also stakeholders. So, it's – but to achieve this from a technical point of view, we need to readdress our way to manage our processed kimberlite, so mainly our reject from processing.

Actually we are – the method that we are using in the dry stacking is above max [ph], so what we are looking at actually very intensively is just to modify our approach and to use the standard [indiscernible] to define as a slurry in the containment facility. So, at this stage it will not be above a neck to increase the throughput, because that's the first step.

And your second one is for 8,000 for the underground mine, I will not say that we cannot do more than 6,000 tonnes per day, but with the mining method that we have, based on this, I think we should not be – we shall be conservative at this stage, so we have adjust the mining method to the ore body and do the adjustment of things, 6,000 tonnes per day for the underground is pretty conservative.

So, we are already scheduled to do to 7,000 and then to go to 8,000 we are looking to increase the throughout for R65 mainly for the first five six years, and after that we have other possibility around the other price and other tax that we are looking at and we have possibility also to split up the money for work to increase the throughput. So that our first strategy is 6,000 tonnes per day from the underground and to feed the gap, we have R65 in the first five to six years.

Craig Johnston

Great. Thanks Pat. Thanks guys. Good luck in 2017.

The next question is Richard Hatch with RBC Capital Markets.

Richard Hatch

Just off the back of that, if you do get the plant up from say 6,000 tonnes to 8,000 tonnes, what kind of downward pressure on OpEx you could reach out through running it a bit harder bring that in the fixed cost out of more tonnes, that's my first one. And secondly, just on your gross revenue guidance, are you able to share what your net revenue places kind of strange, let say deductions, would do they under your guarded range be?

Matt Manson

I'll answer the first question on net revenue, and we show that in our quarterly results and we'll leave it to you guys to do that. We're publishing good gross revenue and then we show the impact of the scheme on the balance sheet and the financials reporting. So, we're not reporting it active stream. I'll remind you, the stream is a $50 dollar per carat flat rate, going to extend with the production which is U.S., which is more of less of operating cost, and so that's actually a – that's what that is.

On the question of downward pressure or operating cost we have the ability to go to 8,000 tonnes a day. I'll pass it over to Pat, but obviously would be beneficial back there.

Patrick Godin

For sure, using the expression to keep the door open, actually you have to maintain road and projectors et cetera, so G&A are representing $45 million to $50 million per year in terms of budget. So, when we are adding 2,000 tonnes per day in addition over that, it's going to be the same fixed cost, so that will be a really basically there. The return per ton processed will – you will have to subtract only the mining and the processing cost, so for sure it's going to be beneficial throughout.

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Mike Parkin with Desjardins Securities.

Mike Parkin

Just a couple of questions. With you kind of getting into significant winter weather, you are finding your equipment operating well, is there any comments weather related, any surprises on availability of equipment or anything like that, or are you guys pretty much in line with expectations on that front?

Matt Manson

No we are – you know this morning it's minus 38 degree Celsius onsite, so it's pretty cold and the mine is operating perfectly, so we are – and you know in the next – next year, our majority of our person will be on the ground, so basically it's the weather conditions will not impact us. Now the mine is designed for winter conditions and actually the mine is performing well in front of us.

Mike Parkin

One other question on the dewatering work that's ongoing at the mill. Can you comment in terms of how that's been progressing, if there is changes to the backend of the system of the mill that is, try to get up to your full capacity, your comfort level with that?

Matt Manson

So, I think, actually just to summarize, we are dewatering our find with centrifuges. The fact is, it was mainly impossible to recommend that, the facility at this stages, facility studies step, but we are doing anything more find on the finds of our finders. So basically it's more difficult to achieve what we want in term of final product. So, what we're looking at is to recover the course, to build burns with this and to – this will be slurry and flashing with the slurry line. So what we contemplate to do is what they were doing at Snap, what they are doing Victor Mine, so it's pretty standard, pretty conventional for the first few will now impact the footprint, so we're not seeing actually any issues in terms of – to modify.

Another key point, new permit we are seeing just too at Addendum, actually, we're not seeing any constant pressure of this. Our expectation is to – and the majority of the work is already done, so we'll use the same word that we already did in 2016 to prepare the coverage area, so when we expect to use the new method, to dispose of the processed kimberlite with the new method in – the end of Q3, beginning of Q4 2017.

Mike Parkin

My other questions have been answered. That's it's for me. Thanks guys.

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Baranowsky.

Well, thank you very much everyone for attending the call this morning, and as a reminder, we will post a replay of this call on our website later this morning. Thank you and have a great day.

Thank you. The conference has been ended. Please disconnect you lines at this time and we thank you for your participation

