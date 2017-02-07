AT&T - Curb Your Enthusiasm

The election of Donald Trump has drawn investors to companies which spend heavily in the United States, among which is certainly AT&T (NYSE:T). Full disclosure, I elected to hop out of my remaining shares of AT&T in an article written on October 26th. That was just about at the bottom. My rationale for doing so was that I wasn't sure about the company's future because it acquired not only DirecTV, but also Time Warner Inc.; two huge, yet very disparate companies. Shares were priced at $36.70 the day I wrote that article.

Since that time, shares have appreciated considerably, and now shares are priced around $40.00. I do believe there is good cause for optimism in AT&T since Mr. Trump's election: A sharp decrease in corporate taxes would be a huge boost to a company like AT&T, which would allow the company to invest more. Plus, it would benefit from increased business activity from enterprises which use AT&T. Also, management seems to believe that there may be more wiggle room on Title II regulations (which govern net neutrality).

This article takes a look at some of management's comments about prospects under a Trump administration, as well as the company's performance over the previous quarter. I intend to take a second look at AT&T in this article, considering the new information and new situation at hand.

Reasons to be excited

CEO Randall Stephenson appeared surprisingly optimistic about President Trump in his conference call (which was a surprise to me because I always saw him as a Hillary backer).

Stephenson started off by talking about Mr. Trump's proposed corporate tax reform.

I had the opportunity to meet with what was then the President-elect a couple of weeks ago, and I got to say I was impressed. I was meeting with a CEO, it was obvious. And the President has a specific agenda in terms of what he thought was critical, and that was tax reform and regulatory reform, and we spoke at length of each of those. (...) And that is, if we want to get off this 1% to 2% growth plane, there is nothing that will trigger that like tax reform. I mean, everybody knows the numbers. (...) I think it's more than possible, I think it's likely. (...) If tax reform does happen this year, the biggest payoff to AT&T, more than just the tax rates is what happens on the business side. I mean, an extra 1% of GDP growth over the next couple years is rather significant for AT&T.

Extra GDP growth and lower taxes is going to be 'rather significant' for AT&T not only because of lower taxes but also due to increased demand for its enterprise services and broader investment opportunities. That's the bottom line. Stephenson went on to talk about the possibilities of a friendlier regulatory environment.

In terms of regulatory, (...) all I can base my thoughts on, John are Ajit Pai's writings and his comments. And he obviously was not a fan of the Title II regulation that was imposed on the industry. He felt like it had gone entirely too far; we obviously tend to agree with him on that. We happen to be advocates of net neutrality, just the concept of neutrality but placing utility style regulation on our mobility and internet business. There is no way anybody can argue that that is not suppressive to investment. And so, we're hopeful that Chairman Pai will come in and begin to address some of these issues that are suppressing capital investment.

Meanwhile, AT&T's expectations for 2017 are not too flashy: Low single-digit revenue growth and mid single-digit growth in earnings per share. Management expects solid free cash flow, $18 billion in 2017, which will probably lead to a dividend-to-FCF of 65%-70%. That's fine, but if those expectations come through, results won't be all that much different from those in 2016.

Lingering uncertainties

The big lingering uncertainty is the acquisition of Time Warner Inc., a leading global entertainment producer in the US. AT&T has been on a large acquisition spree since 2015, and the rationale is clear: There is an ongoing convergence of video and voice, entertainment and communication, and AT&T wants to get in front of that curve, not behind it.

I had mistakenly thought that the massive acquisition of DirecTV would be the summation of that philosophy. DirecTV is the largest satellite TV provider in the United States, and an ideal entertainment platform by which AT&T can merge its communication services with. Although there was a huge overlap with its U-Verse cable service, AT&T could at least be praised for thinking big and thinking ahead.

The Time Warner acquisition will no doubt make AT&T a major content provider in the media.

The proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc. means AT&T is getting even more vertical. It also means AT&T will be running a media company in addition to a platform like DirecTV. Those are some very disparate businesses, both of which are well outside of AT&T's core competency. Not only that, but consider the scope of these acquisitions: DirecTV for $49 billion and Time Warner Inc for a whopping $109 billion, and that doesn't even count the acquisition of the two cellular carriers in Mexico. All that should be enough to give anyone pause. These massive, disparate acquisitions are what would keep me up at night if I were an AT&T shareholder, which is the reason I am not a shareholder at this time.

Yes, I truly believe the Trump administration could be a net positive for AT&T, but I still have a hard time envisioning what AT&T, DirecTV and Time Warner Inc. all together will look like as a company. Until I can see that picture more clearly, I will continue to shy away from AT&T.

Personally, I think AT&T did enough to adapt to the future by buying the DirecTV platform. While the Trump administration is a definite positive for AT&T, these acquisitions generate an uncertainty that is too fundamental to brush aside in my opinion.

Other than that, I do actually see a lot of positives for AT&T if the Trump era ushers in a new paradigm of economic growth. I've been long this stock for a while before selling it, and I'd like to get long AT&T again, but as of right now, there just isn't enough clarity about these unprecedented acquisitions and whether AT&T can make them work.

